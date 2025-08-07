Virgin – no decision yet on battery banks

Virgin has made no decision yet on the carriage and use of battery banks in the cabin. They are definitely not allowed in checked luggage.

Instead, they have adopted a softer ‘policy’ that allows up to 100W battery banks in cabin luggage. You are not permitted to place battery banks in the overhead locker but must keep them in plain sight.

Of the four Virgin flights I took over the past four days, the enforcement ranged from strict at check-in (Show me the battery bank) to acknowledgement and repeating the keep in plain sight policy.

Use on board was mixed from a warning to keep a very close eye on it to a strong ‘Sorry, but we would prefer you not use it”. On-board recharging is a definite no.

For CyberShack’s original article with more detailed information, please read Virgin battery bank fire – a rethink about banning them.

Qantas has no new policy yet

It is currently allowing battery banks up to 100W as cabin luggage. Our group reported that they were told battery banks could not be charged on board, but use was permitted.

Battery Banks between 101-160W need airline approval in advance and are now limited to two (was 20).

New rules coming soon

Before you fly, contact the airline for the latest policy.

Anker has outlined the current policies for domestic and international travel here.