World War Privacy Part 9: iProtect iPhone

World War Privacy Part 9 offers three ways to enhance iPhone protection, although one, Lockdown mode, is best described as the nuclear option.

Our Apple expert, Anthony Caruana, continues his Apple contributions to the World War Privacy series with three steps to help iPhone users secure their device. It follows revelations that iPhones are stolen at least four times more than Android devices because of the ease of repurposing or the high value of the spare parts. Read Phone theft epidemic. How to prevent it.

In future contributions, he will examine privacy settings on both your Apple account and device. This will include Privacy and Security Settings, as well as Tracking, Advertising, Marketing, and Analytics. He has already covered World War Privacy Part 7: Stitch up Safari.

For your fix of Apple news without the hype, visit Anthony’s Australian Apple News.

World War Privacy Part 9 is part of