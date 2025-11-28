Avoid iTagPro: it’s a scam

If you are thinking about getting tracking tags, avoid iTagPro like the plague – it’s a scam, a rip-off, does not work, and you will be billed multiple times.

Reader Jim C wrote

I recently purchased two AirTags from iTagPro AU, and surprise, surprise, they don’t work. They are supposed to be IOS compatible, but despite trying both tags I bought on my iPhone plus another iPhone that has Apple AirTags working on it, these iTagPro tags don’t work.

Been trying to get support from the company: Zip!! All they do is keep offering a partial refund, but they don’t want the tags returned. I bought mine via PayPal, and when I went into the PayPal account to try to get them to stop payment, I found that there was a recurring monthly payment too.

iTagPro is one of millions of scams perpetrated out of China

According to its highly deceptive AU site, iTagPro offers:

#1 RATED GPS TRACKER (by whom)

Real-time GPS tracking (It does not have a GPS chip – BS)

Instant anti-theft alerts (The app is limited to out of BT range of about 30 metres)

Geofencing zones (None)

Waterproof (It advertises an IPX6 rating, but the manual shows it is not)

Replaceable long-lasting battery (Removable CR3202 battery)

Compatibility with iOS and Android (The app runs on iOS and Android, but it is not part of Apple’s Air Tag or Google Find My location systems)

Two-way finding feature (Implies that it can find you – no).

“iTagPro was rated as the most popular GPS tracker of 2025” BestCompare.Review. Sorry, this is a review factory where you buy fake reviews.

This is not IPX6 by a long shot.

Come in spinner

The site advertises a Black Friday sale at 70% off the RRP $139.97. In short, it is A$1.54 BT tag sold on AliExpress.

Fake Trust Rate

Real Trust Rate

Where are the 9000+ 4.7-star verified reviews?

They do not exist. They are fake. au.trustpilot.com shows a 100% 1-star rating. None of the media publications shown has any mention of iTag Pro.

This Jordan Hayes does not exist

This is the real Jordan Hayes.

Who owns iTagPro.online.au?

The site was only registered on 1 August 2025 by Hostinger Operations, UAB, a Lithuanian company with its main office located in Vilnius. Founded in 2023, it is well known on the dark web as a relay site to hide the original site/owner and is exploited by criminals hosting scam phishing sites. We are not commenting on Hostinger per se, but the operations conducted on its services and watch.

CyberShack’s view: Avoid iTagPro – it’s a scam

We come across such blatant scams from time to time, but this one gets the award for the most audacious claims for 2025.

We are also concerned that many users have reported recurring charges, and even PayPal is hard-pressed to do anything.

If you see a scam, let us know at [email protected]

Update:

Note: https://itag-pro.com.au/ waas registered on 26 November 2025. It is an affiliate site.

