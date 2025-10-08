Nothing ear 3 – unique, stylish BT, ANC buds and an interesting case (review)

The Nothing ear 3 is visually different, just like every other Nothing product. This takes BT ANC one step further with a Super Mic in the charger case for calls and voice notes on Nothing phones.
The tap-to-talk feature is very cool as you raise the case, dictation style and speak to the hand. Just remember that the talk button has multiple functions too.
So, let’s get on with this unusual and striking set of Buds.
Nothing ear 3 base specs (as claimed)
Firmware: 1.01.1.59 App 3.4/10 – test 19/10 to 8/10/25/ Note the correct name is Nothing ear (3), but that has SEO issues, so we drop the brackets.
- Website
- Price: $299 for white or black
- 12-month warranty
- In-ear canal silicon tip, Pod-design with transparent pinch control stalks
- Stalk touch controls
- 5.2g
- 12mm driver 20 Hz – 40kHz
- Spatial Audio processing
- 55mAh battery in each bud and 500 mAh in the USB-C case. Approx. 70 minutes charge. Or 10 minutes for 10 hours.
- Qi 2.5W capable on a flat pad approx. 2 hours charge
- Playback ANC On/Off: 5.5/10 hours
- Case adds 16.5/28 hours (ANC On/off)
- ANC up to 45dB at 5000Hz
- Three mics per bud (ANC and voice Beamforming)
- Two mics in the case
- BT 5.4 AAC, SDBC, LDAC 24 bit/96kHz for Android (Google Fast Pair), Microsoft Swift Pair and iOS.
- Low lag mode
- IP54 buds and case
- Case mic is Nothing Essential Space compatible
- Case has a lanyard loop
The App
- Custom 8-band EQ with profile sharing
- Personal sound profile (audiodo)
- Dynamic bass enhancement
- Customisable controls
- Find my earbuds
- Dual connection
- Ear tips fit test
- Firmware updates
Comfort – Pass
These oblong-shaped buds fit in the ear concha, and the silicone ear tips don’t have a deep in-canal fit. You get four sets of oblong (S/M/L) silicone ear tips.
They stay in your ears for walks and moderate stand-up exercise. They did, however, fall out if the stalk was accidentally brushed.
After a couple of weeks of casual use, we can say that these are moderately comfortable (for our ears). The ANC relies on both AI and ear seals. We found it necessary to go up one tip size, which initially felt too big. Our eight-hour test saw us remove them three times.
ANC – Pass+
It has low, mid, high, and adaptive.
- 20-50Hz low bass: <20dB
- 50-100Hz mid bass: 17 to 30dB
- 100-200Hz high bass: 30 to 33dB
- 200-400 low mid: 15dB
- 500 to 1000Hz mid: 15 to 30dB
- 1000 to 4000 upper mid: 33 to 36dB
From there, it does not provide ANC, which is typical of ANC headphones.
The high setting reduces low-frequency sounds. The combined ANC and isolation are less effective with mids (vocal range).
Transparency – Pass+
This allows external sounds and adds sufficient side tone to hear your voice.
Wind reduction – Pass
There is no specific wind noise reduction, and you will need the high ANC setting.
Leakage: Pass+
For the most part, these provided good sound leakage prevention except for high-frequency music.
Hand-free: Pass
Overall, the experience is good with clear and intelligible speech. Callers commented that my speech was clear but a little thin.
Super Mic: Pass
Nothing calls it Super Mic. It focuses on your voice and cuts through all other noise (up to 95 dB) for complete clarity on calls and voice notes.
The idea of dual mics in the case is both novel and innovative. The execution leaves a little to be desired and is probably firmware fixable.
It has two uses, and the first, Transcribe, is the best if you have a Nothing Phone. You can press once, and it will record in Nothing’s Essential Space. That can then be transcribed (speech to text) with excellent accuracy.
For longer conversations, press twice. It works with Zoom, Teams, Google Meet, WhatsApp, and more.
There is also a walkie-talkie press-and-hold to talk option in the app.
It is nowhere near the content creation standard.
Battery test: Pass+
While Nothing claims more time, that is at 50% volume. Over the test period, at closer to 70%, we got:
- ANC 4.5 hours (LDAC) to 7.5 hours (SBC/AAC)
- 35 hours total with the case recharge
- Charge 50-60 minutes
They do not have an auto-off, and you need to place them in the case to switch them off.
It is Qi 2.5W charge capable (not MagSafe), but you need a flat pad capable of the low wattage. An Apple Watch charger works.
Low Latency – Pass
For LDAC only. It ensures good lip-sync. SBC and AAC had minor lip-sync in videos.
Sound – Pass
These have a native Bright Vocal (bass recessed, mid/treble boosted) – for vocal tracks and string instruments, but can make them harsh.
It was not what I expected, as these are supposed to be V-shaped and bass/treble-forward, but the native white noise generator is never wrong (and I retested several times). My only explanation is that the earbud test rig doesn’t work well with these oblong buds. Update: Notebookcheck confirms the raw frequency with very strong treble.
What you have is a very complex EQ and presets that can recess frequencies (cannot boost them) and a 6-level bass enhancement (which recesses mid and treble). Add an ear test and an ear fit, and you may get a sound signature that suits you.
Overall, they are quite listenable but not in the same class as Sennheiser Momentum 4 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2. But then they are over $100 less.
Spatial Audio – Pass
When activated and with appropriate content, it does present a forward-centric, wider sound stage, 3D spatial experience.
CyberShack’s View: Nothing Ear (3) shows style over perhaps substance
We must remember that these are $299 buds and that they offer an excellent feature set. They are also strikingly different, as the Nothing crowd demands.
If I were a Nothing fan (and I like what they are trying to do), I would buy them and their phones. If not, people will continue to buy brands like Sennheiser, Sony, Bose, B&W, JBL and more and be very happy.
Nothing Ear (3) Ratings
These rate well on features, value and design, but less so in the other more mundane performance areas!
Features: 85. They have all the necessary features and a comprehensive app.
Value: 90. Provided the other major brands are not having a cut-throat sale, these are good value.
Performance: 80. Not class-leading in any area, but not too far behind.
Ease of Use: 75. There is quite a lot of work to get a custom EQ that suits you.
Design: 90. It is for the Kool Kids!
Pro
$299 for features above its value
Qi and USB-C charge case and fast charge
Good, rather than superb listening experience
Huge EQ flexibility
Different, distinctive design
Con
Super Mic needs more work
ANC is not class-leading
Battey’s life is shorter and more like 4.5 hours LDAC/ANC
Volume reduces as you load bass-heavy EQ
CyberShack Verdict
Nothing ear 3
$299
Comments