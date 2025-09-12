Samsung at IFA 2025: AI Home and Smarter Living

Samsung at IFA 2025 showed how it plans to make homes smarter, more connected, and easier to manage. The theme was simple: AI Home, Future Living, Now.

Samsung brought its vision of the AI Home to life. SmartThings, appliances, and connected devices now work together with more intelligence. Everyday routines, from adjusting lights to controlling temperature, become easier with AI at the core.

A major highlight was the new Bespoke AI appliances. The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo combines a washer and dryer in one sleek unit. It features a 7-inch display and smart energy savings. Samsung also showed upgrades to its dishwashers and vacuums. The Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra now detects objects and liquids with improved accuracy.

Displays also received a big update. Samsung launched Vision AI Companion, a system that turns TVs and monitors into active assistants. With one button on the remote, users can ask about what’s on screen. Features like Live Translate, AI Upscaling Pro, and Generative Wallpaper add new layers of interaction.

Portability stood out too. Samsung introduced Movingstyle, a mobile smart display with a built-in battery, soft wheels, and a carry handle. The Premiere5 and Freestyle+ projectors also impressed with compact design and AI features.

Awards confirmed Samsung’s impact at IFA 2025. The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo and Movingstyle display both won recognition for design and innovation. Samsung also earned honours for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold7.

Samsung at IFA 2025 showed one clear message: AI is now part of every product.

From the kitchen to the living room, Samsung’s technology is built to adapt, simplify, and make life smarter.

For more Samsung news, you can check out the Samsung newsroom.

Catch other IFA news here.