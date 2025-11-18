Major Black Friday Deals Across Marantz, Polk, Bowers & Wilkins, and Denon

Major Black Friday deals are now live across some of the world’s most respected audio brands, including Marantz, Polk Audio, Bowers & Wilkins, and Denon. Whether you’re upgrading your home theatre, building a new stereo system, or simply looking for better sound throughout your home, this year’s offers deliver genuine value and real savings.

Bowers & Wilkins, a name synonymous with British acoustic engineering and used in iconic studios around the world, has rolled out discounts of up to $1,490 across selected models. There are savings on wireless headphones – the Pi6, Pi8 and Px7 S3 – alongside impressive deals across the 700 and 600 Series loudspeakers. From compact bookshelf speakers to full-size floorstanders, this promotion covers a wide range of configurations for both music lovers and home-cinema fans.



Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3: Premium Wireless Headphones with Studio Sound

Marantz, known for more than 70 years of Japanese audio craftsmanship, is offering savings across a wide selection of its premium components. The standout deals include the flagship AV10 and AMP10 pair, discounted by $2,600, as well as offers across the Cinema Series AV receivers, the Model 50 amplifier, the CD60 player, and the new Model M1 streaming amplifier. There’s even a bundled special that pairs the Model M1 with Bowers & Wilkins AM-1 speakers at a sizeable saving.

Denon, one of the oldest names in consumer audio with a heritage stretching back to 1910, is also delivering significant savings, with 20% off select AV receivers, hi-fi units, and home-audio components. Models such as the AVR-X2800, AVC-X3800, AVC-X4800, and the high-power AVC-X6800 have all been discounted, alongside turntables, CD players, and the versatile Denon Home Amp for multiroom audio setups.

Polk Audio, the American brand famous for high-performance speakers at attainable prices, is offering 25% off selected models from both the Reserve and Signature Elite series. That includes popular choices like the Reserve R700 towers and R200 bookshelf speakers, through to the ES55 and ES20 models and matching subwoofers. These deals are perfect for anyone looking to build a full surround-sound setup or enhance their TV audio without breaking the bank.

For anyone looking to elevate their home entertainment system, this is one of the most comprehensive audio sales of the year. With premium brands, genuine savings, and a broad mix of products on offer, it’s a strong opportunity to secure high-quality gear at a great price.

Grab these major Black Friday deals before they End on 1st December, while stock lasts.