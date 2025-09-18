Ecovacs IFA 2025: Smarter Robots for Smarter Homes

Ecovacs IFA 2025 in Berlin, introduced its most advanced products to date, setting new standards in smart home technology.

David Qian, CEO of Ecovacs Group, highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation. He stated, “Our mission is to create technologies that truly enhance daily life.”

The star of the showcase was the DEEBOT X11. This robotic vacuum cleaner features PowerBoost Technology, enabling it to recharge up to 6% of its battery in just three minutes during cleaning pauses. This allows for uninterrupted cleaning sessions covering up to 1,000 square metres.

Equipped with the new OZMO ROLLER 2.0 and TruEdge 3.0 technologies, the DEEBOT X11 delivers powerful stain removal and precise edge cleaning. Its bagless OmniCyclone Station with PureCyclone 2.0 Auto-Empty Technology eliminates the need for disposable dust bags, promoting sustainability.

Ecovacs IFA 2025 Highlights New Era of Robots



A significant innovation is AGENT YIKO, Ecovacs’ fully autonomous home assistant. Unlike traditional voice assistants, AGENT YIKO analyses spatial layouts and user preferences to deliver intelligent, independent cleaning management.

Ecovacs also expanded its product range with the ULTRAMARINE, its first robotic pool cleaner, and showcased updates to its WINBOT window-cleaning robots and the GOAT A3000 LiDAR robotic lawn mower.

With these innovations, Ecovacs continues to lead in the smart home robotics market, offering solutions that enhance convenience and sustainability.