Windows 10 lifeline at a cost. Here is what you have to do

The Windows 10 lifeline gives you one more year of Extended Security Updates if you enrol in the Windows 10 PC in the ESU program.

An enrolment wizard will be available through notifications and in Settings, making it easy to enrol in ESU. Through the enrolment wizard, you’ll be able to choose from three options:

Use Windows Backup to sync your settings to the cloud—at no additional cost.

Redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points if you have them.

Pay US$30 (About A$60, local pricing may vary).

Once you select an option and follow the on-screen instructions, your PC will be automatically enrolled. ESU coverage for personal devices runs from Oct. 15, 2025, through Oct. 13, 2026.

Don’t panic if you don’t see the ESA program. Over 50% of the world’s PCs still run Windows 10, and it may not reach you until August.

Commercial users can’t use this program, but there is one that may suit.

Any catches to the Windows 10 lifeline?

ESUs do not cover new features, non-security updates, design change requests, or support.

You must be running Windows 10 version 22H2, which may not be possible on older hardware.

Another potential Catch-22 is that using Microsoft Rewards or Windows Backup requires signing up for a Microsoft account. The ability to use a local anonymous account for login has gone.

And of course, you are handing over all your personal data to Microsoft.

Should you do it?

We can’t tell you not to put your hand in the fire (expressing complete and absolute trust). $60 buys you peace of mind, but no guarantee that you will be any safer.

As we wrote in Windows 10 EOL (end of life) options – risk it, upgrade if you can, or buy a new computer that $60 may be better invested in a paid, basic antivirus/malware program (you don’t need the bells and whistles) and continue to be safer on line.

Or see if you can upgrade your hardware to be compatible with Windows 10. It’s not as costly as you think. Upgrade hints for older PCs – save money and get Windows 11 for free (guide)

