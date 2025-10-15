Motorola moto g06 Redefines Value Under $200

Experience big-screen entertainment and dependable performance with the new Motorola moto g06.

Motorola has launched the Motorola moto g06, a smartphone designed to deliver top-tier entertainment and performance for under $200. It’s the biggest display ever on a moto g device, with a 6.88-inch HD+ screen built for movies, games, and everyday scrolling. High Brightness Mode keeps visuals sharp even under sunlight, and Water Touch tech means you can use it with wet fingers.

The stereo speakers feature Dolby Atmos® and Bass Boost, creating immersive sound for music and video lovers. Inside, the 50MP AI camera captures vibrant photos using Quad Pixel technology and AI enhancements, while Google Photos tools like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur make editing effortless.

Performance stays smooth with up to 12GB of RAM (via RAM Boost) and 64GB of storage, expandable to 1TB. The Motorola moto g06 runs all day on its 5200mAh battery, backed by Battery Care tech that extends lifespan even after hundreds of charge cycles.

Built tough with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 and IP64 protection, it can handle splashes and the daily grind. It also includes ThinkShield® and the Moto Secure App for privacy and device protection, plus Android 15 straight out of the box.

Available in three PANTONE colours, the moto g06 offers exceptional value and reliability — proving you don’t have to spend big to get a great phone.

RRP: $179 at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, and Vodafone.

