New Dementia Care Training Tool Launches for Carers

Dementia Australia has released a new dementia care training tool to support staff in aged care, health and disability services.

Called Tell TiNA, the app helps providers assess workforce skills and spot training gaps. It’s designed to support the updated Aged Care Quality Standards coming into effect from 1 November 2025.

Dr Kaele Stokes, Executive Director of Services, Advocacy and Research at Dementia Australia, said people living with dementia need care tailored to their unique needs.

“This tool helps organisations embed ongoing education into everyday practice,” she said.

“It supports providers to build a strong, ongoing dementia care training strategy.”

Dementia Advocate Col, who cares for his wife in residential care, agrees training must be a priority.

“There needs to be more support for staff. Training should be regular, not just once,” he said.

Tell TiNA was developed by Dementia Australia in partnership with Deakin University’s Applied Artificial Intelligence Initiative. It’s aligned with the National Dementia Education and Training Standards Framework.

Professor Kon Mouzakis from Deakin said the tool puts smart support into the hands of care workers.

“This technology delivers training where and when it’s needed,” he said.

The dementia care training tool is available through the free Ask Annie app. Organisations can subscribe to unlock extra features like dashboards and staff tracking.

To enquire about Tell TiNA, visit dementia.org.au/tell-tina.

To explore more dementia training tools and programs, go to dementia.org.au/professionals.

