LG ThinQ AI Redefines Smart Living

LG Electronics is changing the way Europeans use their appliances with LG ThinQ AI. The new platform was the highlight of LG’s IFA 2025 showcase in Berlin. It combines ThinQ UP and ThinQ Care to create a smarter, more personalised home experience.

ThinQ UP keeps appliances up to date with software upgrades. Customers can unlock new features over time without buying a new machine. ThinQ Care goes a step further. It predicts issues before they happen, using data to guide owners with simple fixes. This means fewer breakdowns and more peace of mind.

LG ThinQ AI focuses on efficiency, convenience, and evolving with user needs.

For washing machines, Energy Saving Mode cuts power use. Fresh Keeper stops damp clothes from smelling or wrinkling. A tub clean reminder helps keep hygiene on track. In refrigerators, AI Saving Mode reduces energy use. Night View adjusts display brightness at night. The Smart Fill system delivers exact water amounts, and the ice maker can be reconfigured as a second water dispenser.

Eco-conscious households will benefit most. Smarter energy use lowers bills while helping the environment. At the same time, customers enjoy an easier daily routine.

The platform also invites feedback. With the Share Your Ideas feature in the ThinQ app, customers can suggest new functions. LG plans to roll out updates based on real-world feedback, starting in Europe this September and expanding globally later in the year.

At IFA 2025, visitors experienced the Zero Labor Home. Appliances responded to voice commands and tailored settings. LG calls this the next stage in connected living.

By blending proactive care, smart upgrades, and energy efficiency, LG has set a new benchmark for the European smart home market.

For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

