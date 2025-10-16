What is Wi-Fi 8?

TP-Link has successfully tested Wi-Fi 8, but certification for consumer use is not expected until sometime in 2028. Unlike Wi-Fi 7, which focused on bandwidth and speed, this is more about low latency and ultra-high reliability.

Wi-Fi 8, or IEEE 802.11bn, has an ultra-high reliability (UHR) standard, which improves coordination between P2P (peer-to-peer) devices that talk to each other and networks, providing real-time, mission-critical use cases like autonomous systems and advanced industrial automation.

So for the most part, consumers will still buy Wi-Fi 7 routers and get a good five to ten years’ life out of them.

Here are some of the planned Wi-Fi 8 features.

As it is not yet certified, features could change by the time it is available to consumers.

Same 2.4/5/6 GHz spectrum and 4096 QAM as Wi-Fi 7

Multi-AP (satellite) coordination: Enhances collaboration between multiple access points to optimise spectrum usage, improve coverage, and reduce interference.

Better use of OFDMA and MLO for wireless backhaul

Smarter power management: Allows APs to dynamically scale down capabilities like spatial streams, bandwidth, and transmission power to conserve energy.

Better edge-to-edge coverage at the limits of Wi-Fi transmission to reduce dropouts

Better DRU management of overlapping router/satellite signals (less interference)

Dynamic Sub-channel Operation DSO/ Non-Primary Channel Access NPCA optimises performance when there is a disparity in the channel bandwidths among devices.

Single mobility domains for seamless roaming

Reduced latency <10ms refines Quality of Service to become Quality of Experience with enhanced performance for latency-sensitive applications with Enhanced or High-Priority EDCA (HIP EDCA)

Distributed Resource Units (dRU) for 6 GHz low-power indoor (LPI) devices allocated tones across a wider bandwidth, reducing the number of tones per MHz, boosting uplink OFDMA transmission power.

New protocols for AR/VR and health monitors

Better cloud-based integration (the cloud could become part of your LAN)

Better coexistence with Bluetooth, Utrawideband, and low-frequency HaLow

Short-distance mWave from 24 to 100 GHz and up to 100 Gbps may be an option for compatible devices (subject to ACMA regulations)

Possible ambient power transmission (no detail)

Some AI and machine learning for network performance

In summary (many dependent on Wi-Fi 8 clients)

Better use of the Wi-Fi 7 spectrum while remaining backwards compatible.

Lower power use

Better matching of the spectrum to Wi-Fi client needs

Stability to the edge

Designbed for low-latency gaming and video conferencing

Reduced interference from other RF devices

Wi-Fi generations

Feature Wi-Fi 5 6E AX 2019 6E AXE 2020 Wi-Fi 7 BE 2024 Wi-Fi 8 BN 2028? Maximum speed 3400 9600 9600 48 48 and 100 Maximum channel bandwidth 160 160 160 320 320 (likely 2 and maybe 4 channels) Frequency bands (GHz) 2.4 and 5 GHz 2.4, 5 GHz 2.4, 5 and 6 GHz Same Same Modulation 256 1024 1024 4096 Same Spatial streams 4 8 8 8 8 OFDMA Yes Same Same Same MU-MIMO 4 x 4 DL only 8 x 8 UL and DL (full duplex) Same 16 x 16 Same plus DSO/NPCA Target Wait Time – Individual, broadcast Same Restricted Coordinated OFDMA (RU per STA) – Yes (single) Same Yes (multiple) Same Multi-link Operation (MLO) – – Yes Same Multi-AP coordination – – – Yes DSO/ NPCA – – – Yes DRU Yes

CyberShack’s view: Wi-Fi 8 is coming, but it may be years before you need it

Companies like Broadcom, Qualcomm, Intel and other chip makers are producing samples now.

TP-Link was the first to demonstrate a real working Wi-Fi 8 router and has a good overview of Wi-Fi 8 here.

Readers would get more benefit from installing Ethernet in their homes. Read What is Ethernet and why do you need it? (guide)

CyberShack’s key message is that Wi-Fi 7 rules, at least for the next few years, and you should not wait for Wi-Fi 8.