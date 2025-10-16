What is Wi-Fi 8?

TP-Link has successfully tested Wi-Fi 8, but certification for consumer use is not expected until sometime in 2028. Unlike Wi-Fi 7, which focused on bandwidth and speed, this is more about low latency and ultra-high reliability.

Wi-Fi 8, or IEEE 802.11bn, has an ultra-high reliability (UHR) standard, which improves coordination between P2P (peer-to-peer) devices that talk to each other and networks, providing real-time, mission-critical use cases like autonomous systems and advanced industrial automation.

So for the most part, consumers will still buy Wi-Fi 7 routers and get a good five to ten years’ life out of them.

Here are some of the planned Wi-Fi 8 features.

As it is not yet certified, features could change by the time it is available to consumers.

  • Same 2.4/5/6 GHz spectrum and 4096 QAM as Wi-Fi 7
  • Multi-AP (satellite) coordination: Enhances collaboration between multiple access points to optimise spectrum usage, improve coverage, and reduce interference.
  • Better use of OFDMA and MLO for wireless backhaul
  • Smarter power management: Allows APs to dynamically scale down capabilities like spatial streams, bandwidth, and transmission power to conserve energy.
  • Better edge-to-edge coverage at the limits of Wi-Fi transmission to reduce dropouts
  • Better DRU management of overlapping router/satellite signals (less interference)
  • Dynamic Sub-channel Operation DSO/ Non-Primary Channel Access NPCA optimises performance when there is a disparity in the channel bandwidths among devices.
  • Single mobility domains for seamless roaming
  • Reduced latency <10ms refines Quality of Service to become Quality of Experience with enhanced performance for latency-sensitive applications with Enhanced or High-Priority EDCA (HIP EDCA)
  • Distributed Resource Units (dRU) for 6 GHz low-power indoor (LPI) devices allocated tones across a wider bandwidth, reducing the number of tones per MHz, boosting uplink OFDMA transmission power.
  • New protocols for AR/VR and health monitors
  • Better cloud-based integration (the cloud could become part of your LAN)
  • Better coexistence with Bluetooth, Utrawideband, and low-frequency HaLow
  • Short-distance mWave from 24 to 100 GHz and up to 100 Gbps may be an option for compatible devices (subject to ACMA regulations)
  • Possible ambient power transmission (no detail)
  • Some AI and machine learning for network performance

In summary (many dependent on Wi-Fi 8 clients)

  • Better use of the Wi-Fi 7 spectrum while remaining backwards compatible.
  • Lower power use
  • Better matching of the spectrum to Wi-Fi client needs
  • Stability to the edge
  • Designbed for low-latency gaming and video conferencing
  • Reduced interference from other RF devices

Wi-Fi generations

Feature Wi-Fi 5 6E AX 20196E AXE 2020Wi-Fi 7 BE 2024Wi-Fi 8 BN 2028?
Maximum speed3400960096004848 and 100
Maximum channel bandwidth160160160320320 (likely 2 and maybe 4 channels)
Frequency bands (GHz) 2.4 and 5 GHz 2.4, 5 GHz2.4, 5 and 6 GHzSameSame
Modulation 256102410244096 Same 
Spatial streams 48888
OFDMA YesSameSameSame
MU-MIMO4 x 4 DL only8 x 8 UL and DL (full duplex)Same16 x 16Same plus DSO/NPCA
Target Wait TimeIndividual, broadcast Same  Restricted Coordinated
OFDMA (RU per STA)Yes (single)SameYes (multiple) Same 
Multi-link Operation (MLO) YesSame
Multi-AP coordination Yes
DSO/ NPCA Yes
DRU    Yes
      

CyberShack’s view: Wi-Fi 8 is coming, but it may be years before you need it

Companies like Broadcom, Qualcomm, Intel and other chip makers are producing samples now.

TP-Link was the first to demonstrate a real working Wi-Fi 8 router and has a good overview of Wi-Fi 8 here.

Readers would get more benefit from installing Ethernet in their homes. Read What is Ethernet and why do you need it? (guide)

CyberShack’s key message is that Wi-Fi 7 rules, at least for the next few years, and you should not wait for Wi-Fi 8.

