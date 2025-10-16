What is Wi-Fi 8?

TP-Link has successfully tested Wi-Fi 8, but certification for consumer use is not expected until sometime in 2028. Unlike Wi-Fi 7, which focused on bandwidth and speed, this is more about low latency and ultra-high reliability.
Wi-Fi 8, or IEEE 802.11bn, has an ultra-high reliability (UHR) standard, which improves coordination between P2P (peer-to-peer) devices that talk to each other and networks, providing real-time, mission-critical use cases like autonomous systems and advanced industrial automation.
So for the most part, consumers will still buy Wi-Fi 7 routers and get a good five to ten years’ life out of them.
Here are some of the planned Wi-Fi 8 features.
As it is not yet certified, features could change by the time it is available to consumers.
- Same 2.4/5/6 GHz spectrum and 4096 QAM as Wi-Fi 7
- Multi-AP (satellite) coordination: Enhances collaboration between multiple access points to optimise spectrum usage, improve coverage, and reduce interference.
- Better use of OFDMA and MLO for wireless backhaul
- Smarter power management: Allows APs to dynamically scale down capabilities like spatial streams, bandwidth, and transmission power to conserve energy.
- Better edge-to-edge coverage at the limits of Wi-Fi transmission to reduce dropouts
- Better DRU management of overlapping router/satellite signals (less interference)
- Dynamic Sub-channel Operation DSO/ Non-Primary Channel Access NPCA optimises performance when there is a disparity in the channel bandwidths among devices.
- Single mobility domains for seamless roaming
- Reduced latency <10ms refines Quality of Service to become Quality of Experience with enhanced performance for latency-sensitive applications with Enhanced or High-Priority EDCA (HIP EDCA)
- Distributed Resource Units (dRU) for 6 GHz low-power indoor (LPI) devices allocated tones across a wider bandwidth, reducing the number of tones per MHz, boosting uplink OFDMA transmission power.
- New protocols for AR/VR and health monitors
- Better cloud-based integration (the cloud could become part of your LAN)
- Better coexistence with Bluetooth, Utrawideband, and low-frequency HaLow
- Short-distance mWave from 24 to 100 GHz and up to 100 Gbps may be an option for compatible devices (subject to ACMA regulations)
- Possible ambient power transmission (no detail)
- Some AI and machine learning for network performance
In summary (many dependent on Wi-Fi 8 clients)
- Better use of the Wi-Fi 7 spectrum while remaining backwards compatible.
- Lower power use
- Better matching of the spectrum to Wi-Fi client needs
- Stability to the edge
- Designbed for low-latency gaming and video conferencing
- Reduced interference from other RF devices
Wi-Fi generations
|Feature
|Wi-Fi 5
|6E AX 2019
|6E AXE 2020
|Wi-Fi 7 BE 2024
|Wi-Fi 8 BN 2028?
|Maximum speed
|3400
|9600
|9600
|48
|48 and 100
|Maximum channel bandwidth
|160
|160
|160
|320
|320 (likely 2 and maybe 4 channels)
|Frequency bands (GHz)
|2.4 and 5 GHz
|2.4, 5 GHz
|2.4, 5 and 6 GHz
|Same
|Same
|Modulation
|256
|1024
|1024
|4096
|Same
|Spatial streams
|4
|8
|8
|8
|8
|OFDMA
|Yes
|Same
|Same
|Same
|MU-MIMO
|4 x 4 DL only
|8 x 8 UL and DL (full duplex)
|Same
|16 x 16
|Same plus DSO/NPCA
|Target Wait Time
|–
|Individual, broadcast
|Same
|Restricted
|Coordinated
|OFDMA (RU per STA)
|–
|Yes (single)
|Same
|Yes (multiple)
|Same
|Multi-link Operation (MLO)
|–
|–
|Yes
|Same
|Multi-AP coordination
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|DSO/ NPCA
|–
|–
|–
|Yes
|DRU
|Yes
CyberShack’s view: Wi-Fi 8 is coming, but it may be years before you need it
Companies like Broadcom, Qualcomm, Intel and other chip makers are producing samples now.
TP-Link was the first to demonstrate a real working Wi-Fi 8 router and has a good overview of Wi-Fi 8 here.
Readers would get more benefit from installing Ethernet in their homes. Read What is Ethernet and why do you need it? (guide)
CyberShack’s key message is that Wi-Fi 7 rules, at least for the next few years, and you should not wait for Wi-Fi 8.
