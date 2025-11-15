BLUETTI Black Friday Deals: 7 Must-Have Power Stations and Batteries

BLUETTI Black Friday Deals are back, and they bring new releases just in time for your next adventure. From November 15-28, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 58%, giveaways, and launch prices on two new products — the Elite 10 mini power station and B500K expansion battery.

The Elite 10 is BLUETTI’s smallest power station yet. Weighing only 1.7kg, it’s perfect for camping, road trips, or even keeping devices charged at home. It features a 200W AC outlet, a 100W USB-C port, and a 10ms UPS mode. The 3-mode LED light offers over 50 hours of illumination. Launch price is A$229.

The B500K expansion battery takes home energy storage further. With 5,120Wh of LiFePO₄ cells, it works with existing BLUETTI stations. Pair it with the Apex 300 for a 100kWh home battery or use it for solar-powered RV living. Launch price is A$2,899.

Other highlights include the Elite 100 V2 and Elite 200 V2, ideal for campers needing higher power. The Apex 300 offers smart, scalable energy for homes and RVs, while the Elite 30 V2 brings portable style for outdoor fun.

These BLUETTI Black Friday Deals also feature tiered discounts. Save A$50 on orders over A$1,000 or A$120 on orders over A$2,000. Plus, earn BLUETTI Bucks and try the Lucky Wheel for extra prizes.

With a focus on clean energy and innovation, BLUETTI provides portable and home power solutions for millions worldwide. Don’t miss these BLUETTI Black Friday Deals starting November 15 — the perfect chance to upgrade your camping or home power setup.

We’ve reviewed a couple of Bluetti products, you can read them here.