Dreame Aqua10 Ultra robovac and roller mop (review)

Dreame Aqua10 Ultra is its entry into the premium robovac and roller mop melee that will see most 2026 premium robovacs use roller or track mops.

I mention this because ever since Eufy introduced the first robovac/roller Eufy S1 Pro – the robot vacuum/mop that rewrites the book in late 2024, we have seen models from

And we have the Dreame ‘clone’ MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller review next.

All have different strengths. For example,

Dreame (this review) is best for pets

Eufy S2 has ozonated water that cleans and kills germs – no cleaning solution needed.

Narwal Flow uses a track mop (kind of a flattened roller) for the best mop yet. It is a real ‘looker’.

Roborock shows you can make a lower-cost Gen 5 roller with few compromises

Ecovacs has a unique clean and charge system for longer run-times

Eufy S28 has a portable spot cleaner

I hesitate to nominate the ‘best’ robovac/roller mop yet, but there is barely a point or so between them.

Australian Review: Dreame Aqua10 Ultra as at 2/12/25

Note: There is a Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Track S (using a Track roller and otherwise identical to the Aqua10 Ultra) and a Dreame Aqua10 Roller at different price points. Comparison is here.

First Impression: There is a quiet elegance about Dreame

Last year’s L40 and L50 were elegantly designed with some soft curves. The Aqua10 range has gone back to a square base station, still elegant but more monolithic.

The robot is 350 x 350 x 97.5mm x 5.8kg (VersaLift Sensor Retracted) and 119mm high (VersaLift raised).



It is possibly

The most powerful robovac yet at 30,000 Pascals

The most agile with up to 80mm ProLeap obstacle clearance

The most carpet-friendly with a roller cover

The most fluffy with a FluffRoll device that keeps the roller ‘fluffy’

And the most pet-friendly is lifting the body, side and main brush when it encounters liquid spills

And with a retractable LiDAR turret will fit under 100mm overhangs and low furniture.

The Base Station is 420 x 441 x 505mm.

The dustbin is small but has compression. The brushes and roller are easily removed. Note how fluiffy the roller is.

Grey Market: No

Dreame has suffered from massive parallel importing of models not approved for Australia. It now has app region blocking restrictions to ensure your purchase is supported here.

Sensors: True Gen 6 with a roller mop

We have completely updated our Tips for choosing a robovac/mop (Updated for AIBots and roller mops) and introduced a Gen 6 category. This is reserved for more advanced technology and roller/track mops. What you will find is a lot of lower-cost Gen 4 and Gen 5 models with a roller mop.

360° 3D VersaLift retractable turret LiDAR and dTOF. In our opinion, this beats 2D, solid-state LiDAR, or dTOF only navigation and is accurate out to about 12m.

Front OmniSight binocular camera (2)*

Front Dot projector (Lateral 3D Structured Light to build a wireframe-like image)

Front LED light

Right side dTOF sensor (accurate wall calculations)

Bumper

Cliff sensors

Ultrasonic carpet detector

Microphone

Automatic vacuum boost sensor

* It more than earns its Gen 6 rating on these alone. The binocular cameras see in 3D and use the dot projector and AstroVision: NVIDIA-Powered Obstacle Intelligence via RL (reinforcement learning). RL is one of three machine learning techniques and is about ‘rewarding’ the AI agent for taking the correct action. Unlike SL (supervised learning), it encourages the AI agent to explore its environment and work out better ways.

Maps and Navigation – Exceed

After you install the app for Android or iOS, it does two things:

Quick Map covers about 10m2 per minute and is very accurate, including room names and floor coverings. For this run, you should complete a comprehensive home prep (see our guide). Then, you set boundaries, no-go zones, and optionally additional room names.

Once the Quick map is complete, it enters the Initial Deep Cleaning mode that explores every nook and cranny. It revisits the areas, sometimes several times, looks for extra dirty areas and deep cleans, identifies floor types, updates the map and gives even more accurate room names. This is a step that most robots don’t do, and the results are excellent.

On faster subsequent runs, it will continue to update the map with any new areas or obstacles it finds and report via the cleaning history log. It also gets smarter in identifying areas that need more frequent cleaning and the best cleaning patterns.

It handles up to four multi-floor maps. Once mapped from the base station, which is moved to each floor, it can then work without it as it has an onboard dustbin and water reservoir. Of course, it cannot auto-empty and mop clean until it returns to the base.

Setup: Pass+

Download the Dreamehome App for Android or iOS and follow the prompts. It is the most fully-featured app we have seen, but relax – the default settings are fine.

While it requires you to create an account, the data collected is limited to what is necessary to provide a service. Servers are located in the USA, Germany, and Singapore (for Australia), and are protected by the privacy laws of these countries. All data, including video (stored on the device – not in the cloud), can be deleted through the app. The account can also be deleted.

The App: Pass+

This is the most comprehensive app we have seen, but thankfully, the default settings are fine. It makes the best use of AI called CleanGenius (Dreame loves inventing marketing terms).

This makes it more intuitive and requires minimal house preparation. It automatically recognises room and floor types and chooses the best cleaning ‘strategy’—the correct water level, suction, and so on. It is best to let the robot detect carpets unless you have long pile.

There are 21 main pages and some more sub-pages that allow amazing flexibility. Don’t worry -a CleanGenius defaults are all good.

HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush: Exceed

It has one rubber and one bristle rotating brush – two heads are better than one. These 17cm wide (above average) brushes counter-rotate, drawing detritus in. It and the right side extendable whisker can lift to 10mm to avoid liquids.

We noticed a dust/hair compression in the 220ml internal dustbin. It is called Vormax and uses air to compress the detritus for a larger capacity.

Vacuum performance – Hard floor, Exceed, and carpet well above average

It has 30,000 Pa, which is enormous for a robot/vac. You only get that at the Maximum setting, and we suspect it is about 5000 on Quiet, 10,000 standard, 20,000 on Turbo and 30,000 on Max.

Using Clean Genius, it never seems to reach Max. Our panellist’s best advice is to use 2x passes on carpet.

We tested with 100ml of sand, rice, rolled oats, and Kellogg’s Nutrigrain. Figures are 1 and 2 passes.

Hard floors: 97/99% first pass (superb)

Carpet short pile 6mm: 77% and second pass 90% (above average)

Carpet medium pile 10mm: 75% and second pass 85% (above average

Long Pile 15mm+: Not tested

The DuoBrush is excellent at beating the carpet to remove more detritus than any other so far tested.

Mop performance: Pass+

All roller mops do a similar job, so it’s the combination of the 26cm roller, 30,000 Pa vacuum, 5 newtons downward force, FluffRoll tool, 12 water sprays (32 settings), roller brush and the mop that makes the Dreame difference.

Subjectively, it is probably the best yet as it uses a multi-surface floor cleaner and a Pet Odour solution (which our pet owning panellist loved) dispensed from the dock. For me, the Eufy S2 with its ozonated water is better for my hard floor.

It will lift the mop 14mm and extend the AutoSeal mop cover for carpet protection.

It will also lift the DuoBrush and the extendable side whisker by 10mm when it encounters a liquid spill, mops, and return to the base for mop cleaning. It will return to the spill and repeat as many times as necessary.

Cleaning solution: Pass+

The tower has a refillable Dreame Multi-surface floor cleaner reservoir that costs $39.95 per litre. It has more grease-cutting ability than water.

Our engineer panellist likes to analyse the various cleaning solutions. This contains water, alcohol, C12-14 (surfactant), ethoxylated polyether-modified polydimethylsiloxane (lowers surface tension), coconut diethanolamine (foaming and emulsifying agent), ethoxylated isotridecyl alcohol (fragrance), and 1, 2-benzisothiazolin-3-one (disinfectant).

Pet owners Poo test – Pass+

While all Gen 6 can recognise solid Pet Poo, this also recognises semi-liquid poo, and it will work around it.

When there is liquid, like pet urine, it lifts the rotary brushes and whiskers and stops the vacuum. It will attempt to mop up the liquid and return to the base for cleaning – rinse and repeat. Specific pet AI routines include:

Pet Zone Cleaning Customisation: Automatically identifies objects around pets, such as food bowls and litter boxes, and lets you choose to avoid or clean nearby through the app. This upgrade adds an extra cleaning pass around pet furniture.

Dynamic Spot-Cleaning for People and Pets: During operation, the robot vacuum recognises and avoids pets and people, marking missed areas on the Dreamehome App’s map. After cleaning, it revisits these spots in order, effectively increasing coverage.

Remote Pet Monitoring and Pet Finding: Real-time video calls and two-way voice interaction allow you to talk with your pets.

Large Particles Boost Mode 2.0: This mode is specifically for cat litter and pet food. It combines sound pattern recognition with AI camera identification. The app’s map shows large debris, and suction and brush speed adjust when close to it. It also adds a bow-shaped cleaning pattern for small areas.

Corner Clean: Pass

On hard floors, it passes due to the extendable front right whisker. It is not as effective on carpets.

Edge Clean: Pass

Hard floors: The roller mop extends 40mm to within a few millimetres of the edge skirting.

Carpet: There is about a 10cm gap where the DuoBrush cannot reach. The extendable front right whisker is not as effective on carpets.

Cleaning speed/time (defaults): Pass+

Clean-genius 70/30 hard floor/carpet: 1 square meter per minute (above average)

Deep Clean mode (intensive mopping): 1.6 square metres per minute

Second time clean of dirty areas: 1.5 square metres per minute.

Battery and Coverage: Pass+

It has a 6400mAh 14.4V/6.4A/92W battery, and runtime depends on the cleaning mode—vacuum and mop, vacuum only, mop only, number of repetitions, and suction levels.

In theory, it should get 175 minutes in quiet settings. We found that the run time for the CleanGenius mop and vacuum defaults was about 100 minutes (100m2). That is a good time for a robovac/mop.

Charge Time with the 20V/2A/40W base station is approximately. 3.5hours. You can also limit this to 20-80% discharge to extend battery life.

AC maximum power draw 1160W (hot water cleaning)

This was after 50m2 – about half the water and battery used so the practical area is about 100m2 at a time.

Build quality: Exceed

The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra is a premium product with a premium build and a three-year warranty.

Sill climb: Exceed

While it advertises two-stage 42mm ‘sill’ and 80mm ‘stair’ mode, it is not that simple. The AI camera detects the sill. If it is 42mm or less, it will treat it as a sill and climb over with some ProLeap assistance. It won’t do 80mm sills.

If there is a sill behind the first one, the AI camera determines if the robot can ProLeap to the next level based on whether there is enough clear space in front of it. Then, it attacks the subsequent sill. It won’t ProLeap if it considers that it can harm itself. For example, if there is a larger drop on the other side of the Sill.

Obstacle Avoidance: Pass+

It recognised over 240 objects, including clear and opaque liquids. Unlike the solely AI-driven robovacs, this is not timid, will vacuum within 20mm and tracks well closely around cables and objects.

Several tests with shoes, shoelaces, cables, Lego bricks, etc., were 100% successful. We are confident that it can do unattended whole-of-home cleaning with minimal prep.

Camera mode: Pass+

Dreame clarifies that camera video footage remains on the device—not in its cloud. The camera is important to help identify unknown obstacles or where it may get stuck—not that it did.

It can act as a sentry or record a video of your clean.

Noise dB: Pass+

It is a little louder on max- up to 64dB.

Voice Pass

OK Dreame and Google, Alexa and Siri

Base Station – Pass+

The robot has a 100 ml clean water tank and a 120ml wastewater tank. Its internal dustbin is 220ml.

Dimensions: 420 x 440 x 500mm plus the standard side and front clearance areas

Weight: 11 kg

Dust bag capacity: 3.2L

Clean water tank: 4 L

Wastewater tank: 3.5L

Functions

Up to 70° Hot air mop drying

Up to 100° mop wash (Uses PTC safe heating.

Dirt detection to clean the mop properly

Dustbag heat/dry

Power use

Rated Input 220-240 V 50-60 Hz

Rated Output 20 V 3 A

Rated Power

(during dust emptying) 650 W

Rated Power

(during hot water cleaning) 410 W

Rated Power

(during charging and drying) 112 W

Maintenance: Pass with caveats

The caveat – no spare parts prices on the website.

Part Frequency Replacement and cost Wastewater Empty after each use Clean water Empty after each use Mop washboard Check every 30-60 days. Robot dust box filter 14 days wash clean Other sensors 30-day wipe clean Station dust bag Empty when the sensor indicates Mop pads 30–90-day wash 90 days if worn Scale inhibitor 18-36 months DuoBrush pair Check after each use 6-12 months Side brush whisker Check after each use 3-6 months Cleaning solution 1:200 dilution will last a while

This is probably the easiest internal wastewater tank to clean that I have seen.

CyberShack’s view: Dreame Aqua10 Ultra – I am running out of superlatives

If previously asked what the best robovac and roller mop was, the universal answer was that Eufy S2 tips the scales, but not significantly over the Narwal Flow. And while Ecovacs X11 scored third place, it was not too far behind either mainly losing points for the half-width roller.

The Dreame is on par with the Eufy, yet they are different. If you are a pet owner, then the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra is best suited for your needs.

Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Panellist comments

Remember this is on four houses x 4 cleans plus me as the reviewer.

Pet Poo avoidance is great.

Clear liquid avoidance is good.

Not timid like other AI obstacle detection

Mop cleans forward and backward and fluffs up

Great mop self-cleaning

Wood floors: This is one of the best cleans I’ve seen from any robot vacuum to date.

Excellent navigation

Decent battery life

Panellist’s summary:

Strength: Mopping. The barefoot test feels squeaky clean, and it eventually removes dried-on stains.

Above Average: Carpet Focus vacuum

Hard floor Edge clean: The mop is suitable for cleaning up to about 5mm from the wall

Obstacle avoidance: Superb and very close clean

AI: Taking over the world. Let it make the decisions because it is better than I can.

Criticism: None really. It’s a perfect device, but the app needs to have dumb and smart modes.

My take: It has every Gen 6 feature that you need, and it is hard to think what comes next.

Verdict: While rotary mops have a place in well-maintained homes roller or flat roller is clearly better.

Dreame Aqua10 Ultra rating

It is a Gen 6 AIBot that can do one-pass, whole-of-home, unattended cleaning with little to no home preparation.

Features: 90. It has every expected feature plus exceptional extendable mopping, obstacle avoidance, extendable whiskers and great AI software.

Value: 90. Its RRP $2799, but shop around

Performance: 90—It’s 10/10 for mopping, does a slightly better job on carpets than other premium Gen 6 robots.

Ease of Use: 90 – It is Easy to set up, and the quick map is excellent. It should lose points for having no consumables on the site.

Design: 90 – well thought-out and extensive under-the-bonnet improvement on the Dreame X50 Ultra.