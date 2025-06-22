Quntis Curved Monitor light 45cm – a no-glare task light (review)

The Quntis Curved Monitor light is a 45-cm task light with remote control and touch auto-dimming, eye care, and no glare. It adds just enough light to eliminate room lights.

It is ideal for 27 to 34” monitor curves from 10001800R.

As mentioned in our review Quntis Light Bar PRO+ – superb monitor and workspace task light, I have used specialist workspace task lighting for years. I sit behind a three-screen setup for eight hours a day, and it helps reduce eye strain and limits my exposure to blue light.

I feel qualified to judge its effectiveness, having used various task lights from Dyson, BenQ, Osin, and others.

Quntis has many models.

Amazon AU has many Quntis lights. As we cautioned in our Quntis Body Sensing Lightbar SVR-H4015-PIR30 – lights only when you need it, Quntis makes better quality lights using premium LEDs and materials compared to generic brands. One company sent us a light bar that was so flimsy it almost fell apart. It also had half the LED count.

Australian Review: Quntis Curved Monitor light 45cm as at 22/6/25 Model LI-HY-3002-BK-QU

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show that it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Exceed

Beautifully boxed and well packed, it comes fully assembled with light bar and clamp, remote puck and batteries and 1.2m USB cable. It exudes quality.

It has every feature, and then some, of competitive monitor light bars costing much more. The bonus is a battery-operated puck remote that allows for complete control and duplicates the touch control on the light.

Features – Exceed

Flicker-free – safe for PWM susceptible users

Front ambient light sensor indicator LED

Top ambient light sensor

USB-C 5V/1A/5W (charges from most USB-C 3.1/2 Gen 1/2 PC socket or use a PD charger (it must be the right Wattage as it does not support PPS or PPD chargers. Actual use: .5-4W.

Cantilevered counterweight monitor mount with rubber pads and adjustable light angle

Colour render index 95>

Tests – all within specifications

Distance from light to desk

55cm 501 lux

10cm 900 lux

Distance from the bottom of the monitor on the desk

30cm 458.3 lux

60cm 270 lux

Ra (Colour render index) – Exceed

Rated at Ra>95, which is close to artificial daylight. Most lower-cost task lights use CFL (80).

It uses rGO (reduced Graphene Oxide) LEDs for lower power use and no Blue Light.

It casts a nice, even usable light at about 45° to about 60cm from the front of a monitor. You can also adjust this angle using the clamp.

Smart control Puck remote

3000-6500° Kelvin (warm to cold) manual adjustment (as it is not internet-connected, it cannot automatically change colour temperature to suit the time of day) or infinite.

Brightness adjustment 5,10.25/60/100% or infinite

Ambient light-sensitive mode

On/off and 2-hour timer

3 x AAA batteries

Power miser – Exceed

USB-A 5V/1A/5W to USB-C on the lamp.

Build quality and longevity – Pass+

Most LEDs have at least 15,000 hours of life. It is well-made and a keeper.

CyberShack’s view: Quntis Curved Monitor light can replace far more expensive task lights.

I have been using its Light bar Pro since April and put my damned expensive Dyson Light Cycle to one side. Light angled from the monitor over my work area is far more effective than light from overhead that also bathes the screen.

It gets our highest buy recommendation.

Quntis Curved Monitor light 45cm ratings

Rated as a task light with adjustable brightness and colour temperature. It is not a circadian rhythm light.

Features: 90 – has everything you need and a remote control puck.

Value: 95 – ludicrously good value for what it does

Performance: 90 Meets stated Lux parameters – you will want to dial it back a little

Ease of Use: 95 – Plug and play

Design: 85 Standard light bar design

Pro

Get the correct brightness and light temperature for your workspace

Glare and flicker-free for no eye fatigue

The ambient light sensor is responsive

Excellent value

Standard USB-C power

Con

Centre top side light sensor, means that you can’t mount a webcam there.