Phones

Reviews
OPPO Reno 13 F 5G – the poor bushies’ new friend (review)
3 days ago
Ray Shaw
OPPO Reno 13 F 5G – the poor bushies’ new friend (review)
The OPPO Reno 13 F 5G is the impoverished bushies' new friend. At $599, it has one of the strongest phone signal strengths we have seen.
Reviews
OPPO A5 Pro – $399 includes the kitchen sink (smartphone review)
June 5, 2025
Ray Shaw
OPPO A5 Pro – $399 includes the kitchen sink (smartphone review)
The OPPO A5 Pro at $399 has everything, including an IP69/MIL-STD-810H build, a huge 5800mAh battery and a decent camera.
Reviews
CMF Phone 2 Pro by Nothing – spectacular value for an excellent mid-range phone (review)
June 4, 2025
Ray Shaw
CMF Phone 2 Pro by Nothing – spectacular value for an excellent mid-range phone (review)
CMF Phone 2 Pro by Nothing stands out in a sea of bland glass slabs because of its features, value, and quirky design.
2025 Global smartphone demand slashed – not looking good for Apple (urgent tariff update)
May 31, 2025
Ray Shaw
2025 Global smartphone demand slashed – not looking good for Apple (urgent tariff update)
The 2025 global smartphone demand predictions have been slashed to 0.6% growth, down from 6% in 2024. It is especially impacting Apple.
Reviews
Google Pixel 9a – the real deep-dive review (after May updates)
May 30, 2025
Ray Shaw
Google Pixel 9a – the real deep-dive review (after May updates)
The Google Pixel 9a is its entry-level 9-series, and while it shares many hardware similarities, it’s a very different device.
Announcements
OPPO A5 5G Launches in Australia
May 29, 2025
Roan Yboa
OPPO A5 5G Launches in Australia
The OPPO A5 5G Australia launch is official. It’s now available for $299 with big features in a slim, rugged body. This entry-level 5G phone...
Visually impaired Android 15 options – getting better all the time
May 26, 2025
Ray Shaw
Visually impaired Android 15 options – getting better all the time
Visually impaired Android 15 options, when added to Google Gemini AI, can make life in a sighted world a little easier.
Wi-Fi calling when you are in a mobile blackspot (Important information)
May 25, 2025
Ray Shaw
Wi-Fi calling when you are in a mobile blackspot (Important information)
Wi-Fi calling is now available from major MVNOs. You can make and receive calls/texts and more in mobile blackspots.
NBN price increase 1 July – how much are you being gouged?
May 24, 2025
Ray Shaw
NBN price increase 1 July – how much are you being gouged?
The NBN price increase on 1 July relates to what NBN resellers are charged for the various tiers. What is a fair increase?
Reviews
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion – the revolution begins
May 22, 2025
Ray Shaw
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion – the revolution begins
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is its entry-level, mid-range phone with Moto AI and IP69 underwater photo capability.
AV

TVs, projectors, soundbars, speakers, headphones, turntables, and unified comms

Announcements
Sonos Ace update brings dual-listener to TV and TrueCinema 3D sound
4 days ago
Ray Shaw
Sonos Ace update brings dual-listener to TV and TrueCinema 3D sound
The Sonos Ace update brings dual-listener capabilities and enhances its TrueCinema 3D sound, offering a spatial movie experience inside your...
Announcements
Samsung OLED TV 2025: New Sizes and AI Smarts
May 23, 2025
Staff Writers
Samsung OLED TV 2025: New Sizes and AI Smarts
Samsung has just launched its most expansive OLED TV 2025 range yet in Australia. Introducing more sizes, smarter features and a new value m...
Reviews
Sonos AI-speech enhancement on Arc Ultra for deaf adders!
May 13, 2025
Ray Shaw
Sonos AI-speech enhancement on Arc Ultra for deaf adders!
The new Sonos AI-speech for the Arc Ultra soundbar offers four levels of enhancement to suit mild to extreme hearing impairment. Works well!
Reviews
B&W Px7 S3 BT/ANC over-the-ear headphones – next Gen of S7 excellence (review)
May 5, 2025
Ray Shaw
B&W Px7 S3 BT/ANC over-the-ear headphones – next Gen of S7 excellence (review)
The B&W Px7 S3 is the next generation BT/ANC headphones offering improved sound quality, ANC, new materials, and an app. It is very good.
Announcements
JBL x Martin Garrix Academy Inspires the Next Generation of DJs
May 1, 2025
Staff Writers
JBL x Martin Garrix Academy Inspires the Next Generation of DJs
The Martin Garrix Academy is now live. It’s a global project from JBL and world-famous DJ Martin Garrix. The goal? Help young talent break i...
Announcements
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3: Premium Wireless Headphones with Studio Sound
April 29, 2025
Staff Writers
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3: Premium Wireless Headphones with Studio Sound
The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 are top-tier wireless headphones made for audiophiles. They deliver rich, detailed sound with strong bass an...
Reviews
JBL Tour One M3 Smart TX BT/ANC over-the-ear headphones – nothing compares (AV review)
April 20, 2025
Ray Shaw
JBL Tour One M3 Smart TX BT/ANC over-the-ear headphones – nothing compares (AV review)
JBL Tour One M3 Smart TX comprises excellent over-the-ear headphones and an exceptionally useful Smart TX touch-screen controller.
Reviews
Epson EF-22 1080p projector – portable Google TV (AV review)
April 19, 2025
Ray Shaw
Epson EF-22 1080p projector – portable Google TV (AV review)
The Epson EF-22 Google TV is a 3LCD, 3-chip, 1080p, 1000 ISO lumen projector. Its best in-class, brightest images set it apart.
Announcements
Hisense New C2 and C2 Ultra Projectors
March 19, 2025
Staff Writers
Hisense New C2 and C2 Ultra Projectors
Hisense has officially launched its latest premium laser cinema range in Australia, introducing the C2 and C2 Ultra 4K TriChroma Laser Mini ...
Urgent Warning: Samsung soundbar firmware update can brick it (Consumer Advice)
March 17, 2025
Ray Shaw
Urgent Warning: Samsung soundbar firmware update can brick it (Consumer Advice)
The latest Samsung soundbar firmware update can brick the device. Take urgent action now to protect the soundbar until a fix is found.
Smart Home

Smart devices, IoT, networking, routers, mesh, extenders, powerline and hubs

Got a Wi-Fi problem but not much cash to fix it?
7 days ago
Ray Shaw
Got a Wi-Fi problem but not much cash to fix it?
If you have a Wi-Fi problem, but not much cash to fix it, we can recommend some lower-cost fixes that won't break the bank.
Guides
Smart homes need a smart design – more power and better connectivity (2025 guide)
May 28, 2025
Ray Shaw
Smart homes need a smart design – more power and better connectivity (2025 guide)
A smart home needs smart design to accommodate smart devices that are breeding like rabbits. Here is our smart design guide.
Reviews
TP-Link TL-WR3002X: Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 wherever you go
May 23, 2025
Ray Shaw
TP-Link TL-WR3002X: Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 wherever you go
The TP-Link TL-WR3002X is a Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 travel router. It connects to your home/public Wi-Fi, hotspot, USB, Ethernet, or Wi-Fi dongle.
Guides
NBN switching – tired of Telstra, Optus and Vodafone?
May 7, 2025
Ray Shaw
NBN switching – tired of Telstra, Optus and Vodafone?
NBN Switching is fast and easy, as users realise they don't have to endure poor NBN reseller service. Here are your options.
NBN FTTN users – no responsibility for speed or reliability (consumer advice)
April 2, 2025
Ray Shaw
NBN FTTN users – no responsibility for speed or reliability (consumer advice)
NBN FTTN (Fibre to the Node) no longer has government-imposed minimum speed or reliability guarantees. Time to go to FTTP if possible.
Announcements
D-Link Launches Multi-Gigabit Switch for Cost-Effective Upgrades
February 25, 2025
Staff Writers
D-Link Launches Multi-Gigabit Switch for Cost-Effective Upgrades
D-Link Australia has unveiled the DMS-3130-30PS, a Multi-Gigabit PoE++ switch. Designed for businesses upgrading beyond 1Gb without the high...
Reviews
D-Link DWR-933M 4G+ Cat 6 Mobile Hotspot – Internet on the go (networking)
February 23, 2025
Ray Shaw
D-Link DWR-933M 4G+ Cat 6 Mobile Hotspot – Internet on the go (networking)
The D-Link DWR-933M 4G+ Cat 6 mobile hotspot can get download/upload speeds of up to 300/50Mbps. $99.95 is a bargain.
Guides
Seamless whole-of-home Wi-Fi is easy with Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 (2025 update network guide)
February 22, 2025
Ray Shaw
Seamless whole-of-home Wi-Fi is easy with Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 (2025 update network guide)
Seamless whole-of-home Wi-Fi is now possible with Wi-FI 6/6E/7 Mesh routers and satellites. Single sign-on all over the home.
Guides
Crappy NBN Modem – here are a few better ones (2025 update network guide)
February 22, 2025
Ray Shaw
Crappy NBN Modem – here are a few better ones (2025 update network guide)
If you have poor NBN internet speeds it is likely the crappy NBN modem. Here are a few excellent alternatives for Mesh and routers.
Reviews
D-Link DMS-108 8-port 2.5Gbps switch – zoom, zoom (networking)
February 22, 2025
Ray Shaw
D-Link DMS-108 8-port 2.5Gbps switch – zoom, zoom (networking)
The D-Link DMS-108 8-port 2.5GHz switch packs eight 2.5Gbps full-duplex RJ-45 ports and a 40Gbps backplane for home and SMB use.
Computer

Computers, laptops, monitors, storage, and computer accessories

Reviews
Epson ET-4950 Eco Tank – cheap to run, superb print quality, duplex scan and print
7 days ago
Ray Shaw
Epson ET-4950 Eco Tank – cheap to run, superb print quality, duplex scan and print
The Epson ET-4950 ink tank printer produces superb print quality, is very low-cost to run, can do duplex scans and prints, and even has a fa...
Announcements
Zenbook A14 Copilot+ Laptop: Built for Creators
May 27, 2025
Staff Writers
Zenbook A14 Copilot+ Laptop: Built for Creators
The Zenbook A14 Copilot+ laptop is built for creators. Whether you edit videos, sketch concepts, or write content, it keeps up—fast. Jumping...
Announcements
Zenbook A14 Lightweight Laptop Built for Life on the Go
May 27, 2025
Staff Writers
Zenbook A14 Lightweight Laptop Built for Life on the Go
The Zenbook A14 lightweight laptop is built for life on the move. Weighing under 1kg, it’s light enough to slip into any bag. This is true p...
Announcements
Asus Zenbook A14: One Charge. All Day Power.
May 13, 2025
Staff Writers
Asus Zenbook A14: One Charge. All Day Power.
The Asus Zenbook A14 delivers exactly up to 32 hours of battery life on a single charge. For busy professionals constantly on the move, and ...
Guides
Upgrade hints for older PCs – save money and get Windows 11 for free (guide)
April 29, 2025
Ray Shaw
Upgrade hints for older PCs – save money and get Windows 11 for free (guide)
Upgrade hints for older PCs are for people who don’t want to lose their hardware investment due to Windows 11 compatibility.
Guides
Windows 10 EOL (end of life) options – risk it, upgrade if you can, or buy a new computer
April 25, 2025
Ray Shaw
Windows 10 EOL (end of life) options – risk it, upgrade if you can, or buy a new computer
Windows 10 EOL (end of life) includes using a vastly insecure operating system, upgrading if you can, or buying a new PC/laptop
Guides
The right Windows laptop for you. Save money – avoid upselling (2025 computer guide)
April 25, 2025
Ray Shaw
The right Windows laptop for you. Save money – avoid upselling (2025 computer guide)
The right Windows laptop for you depends on your needs and budget. High performance and low price are mutually exclusive.
Guides
How to clean install Windows 10/11 (guide)
April 25, 2025
Ray Shaw
How to clean install Windows 10/11 (guide)
A clean install of windows may be the only way to remove virus/malware. Or you need to install a new HDD/SSD. Here is our simple guide.
Reviews
ASUS Zenbook UX3407 A14 OLED – Windows Copilot + Snapdragon (computer review)
March 17, 2025
Ray Shaw
ASUS Zenbook UX3407 A14 OLED – Windows Copilot + Snapdragon (computer review)
ASUS Zenbook UX3407 A14 OLED is part of its new Qualcomm Snapdragon X range for Windows Copilot+ PC. It promises long battery life and AI po...
Reviews
ASUS Zenbook A14 UX3407 OLED – Windows Copilot + Snapdragon (first look)
March 10, 2025
Ray Shaw
ASUS Zenbook A14 UX3407 OLED – Windows Copilot + Snapdragon (first look)
ASUS Zenbook A14 UX3407 14 OLED is part of its new Qualcomm Snapdragon X range for Windows Copilot+ PC. Available 11 March.
Cleaning

Cleaning robots, power mops, vacuums, window washers, pool robots, robot mowers

Reviews
Tineco CARPET ONE CRUSIER carpet cleaner (first look)
4 days ago
Ray Shaw
Tineco CARPET ONE CRUSIER carpet cleaner (first look)
Tineco CARPET ONE CRUSIER carpet cleaner provides professional standard cleaning results on most carpets.
Guides
Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (2025 cleaning guide)
May 19, 2025
Ray Shaw
Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop (2025 cleaning guide)
Five tips for choosing a robovac/mop might just save you from ae mistake. Rule #1 is that you cannot expect a robovac to do it all.
Reviews
ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI – more grunt, still a great price (review)
May 15, 2025
Ray Shaw
ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI – more grunt, still a great price (review)
ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 MAX PRO OMNI is a true entry-level Gen 5 robot vacuum/mop offering even more power and features - cleaning on steroids.
Reviews
ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI – clever robot vacuum/mop at an even better price (review)
May 13, 2025
Ray Shaw
ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI – clever robot vacuum/mop at an even better price (review)
The ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI is 81mm ‘low’ and has entry-level Gen 5 premium features at an amazing $1499.
Reviews
Shark MESSMASTER wet/dry vacuum – slurps up spills
April 24, 2025
Ray Shaw
Shark MESSMASTER wet/dry vacuum – slurps up spills
The Shark MESSMASTER wet/dry vacuum can vacuum up everyday wet and dry messes. It is the vacuum you didn't know you needed.
Reviews
Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni and T50 Max Pro Omni (first look)
April 23, 2025
Ray Shaw
Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni and T50 Max Pro Omni (first look)
The Ecovacs Deebot T50 Pro Omni and T50 Max Pro Omni are twins – only Max took steroids for improved performance.
Reviews
ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI – its best window cleaner yet
April 22, 2025
Ray Shaw
ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI – its best window cleaner yet
The ECOVACS WINBOT W2 PRO OMNI is a class-leading window cleaning robot with an innovative carry/charge case.
Announcements
Tineco: The Floorcare Brand to Watch in 2025
April 4, 2025
Staff Writers
Tineco: The Floorcare Brand to Watch in 2025
Tineco is redefining floorcare in 2025 with cutting-edge technology that makes cleaning faster, smarter, and more hygienic. Tineco’s existin...
Guides
Choosing the Right ECOVACS DEEBOT for Your Home (2025)
April 3, 2025
Staff Writers
Choosing the Right ECOVACS DEEBOT for Your Home (2025)
As robotic vacuums continue to advance, selecting the right model comes down to understanding your home’s specific cleaning needs. ECOVACS’ ...
Announcements
Roborock Smart Vacuums 2025: Smarter Cleaning, Less Effort
March 19, 2025
Staff Writers
Roborock Smart Vacuums 2025: Smarter Cleaning, Less Effort
Tired of spending hours vacuuming and mopping? Roborock smart vacuums in 2025 are designed to keep your home clean with minimal effort. Whet...
Security

Security cameras, online safety, Anti-virus, Malware, Scams, safety advice

Announcements
Arlo EOFY Sale: Save Up to 50%
7 days ago
Staff Writers
Arlo EOFY Sale: Save Up to 50%
The Arlo EOFY sale is here, and it’s your best chance to protect what matters most—while saving big. From 9 June to 30 June, Arlo is offerin...
Reviews
eufy FamiLock S3 Max video smart lock – security in the palm of your hand
June 3, 2025
Ray Shaw
eufy FamiLock S3 Max video smart lock – security in the palm of your hand
The eufy FamiLock S3 MaxVideo Smart Lock is a palm, pin, or key unlock deadbolt with a 2K camera, view screen and home assistant integration...
Use the same password. Please hack me!
May 25, 2025
Ray Shaw
Use the same password. Please hack me!
If you use the same password or a slight variation on all your accounts, you are issuing an invitation to be hacked.
Announcements
MaxRanger4K Long-Range Security Gets a Boost
May 21, 2025
Staff Writers
MaxRanger4K Long-Range Security Gets a Boost
Award-winning Swann MaxRanger4K long-range has expanded its security lineup. The new MaxRanger4K Wireless Video Doorbell and Mini Long-Range...
Sextortion is on the rise again
May 18, 2025
Ray Shaw
Sextortion is on the rise again
Sextortion is when a cybercriminal claims via email to have video evidence of you doing naughty things while accessing porn.
Announcements
Arlo Hits 5 Million Subscribers with AI-Powered Smart Security
May 14, 2025
Staff Writers
Arlo Hits 5 Million Subscribers with AI-Powered Smart Security
Arlo Technologies has passed a major milestone—over 5 million paid subscribers now rely on its AI-powered smart security platform. The growt...
iPhone Safety Part 2 – Is Apple all phoney?
May 14, 2025
Ray Shaw
iPhone Safety Part 2 – Is Apple all phoney?
iPhone Safety Part 2. Read how a seemingly harmless game on the Apple App Store from a US company is sending your data to China.
Announcements
Arlo PoE Adapter Launches in Australia and NZ
May 6, 2025
Staff Writers
Arlo PoE Adapter Launches in Australia and NZ
Arlo Technologies has launched its new Arlo PoE Adapter in Australia and New Zealand. It’s built to keep select Arlo cameras powered and con...
Announcements
Mother’s Day Deals from Arlo: Save Up to 20%
May 5, 2025
Staff Writers
Mother’s Day Deals from Arlo: Save Up to 20%
Mother’s Day Deals from Arlo is here! Show Mum you care with great offers on Arlo Security Cameras—perfect for tech-savvy mums or those who ...
Reviews
Tapo D235 2K wired or battery video doorbell and chime (review)
April 29, 2025
Ray Shaw
Tapo D235 2K wired or battery video doorbell and chime (review)
The Tapo D235 is a 2K wired or battery-powered video doorbell and chime (TD25). 180° vision sees from head to foot!
Off-Grid

Power stations, battery banks, portable solar panels, rooftop solar, energy saving

Old solar panels create a waste tsunami
2 days ago
Ray Shaw
Old solar panels create a waste tsunami
Old solar panels are ending up in landfills as Australia grapples with the waste tsunami that will hit within the next ten years.
Cheaper Home Batteries Program – is it worth it?
2 days ago
Ray Shaw
Cheaper Home Batteries Program – is it worth it?
The Government has released information on its Cheaper Home Batteries Program. This post outlines the rebate criteria and helps you assess w...
Solar battery con – won’t help most Aussies (update)
June 4, 2025
Ray Shaw
Solar battery con – won’t help most Aussies (update)
The truth of the solar battery con is that it only affects less than 10% of Australian households and is short on detail.
Reviews
ChargeCore SafeCharge Max power banks use LiFePO4 for safety
May 26, 2025
Ray Shaw
ChargeCore SafeCharge Max power banks use LiFePO4 for safety
ChargeCore SafeCharge Max power banks use LiFePO4 cells instead of Lithium-ion for increased safety and peace of mind.
Rooftop Solar spying on you – fact or fiction
May 17, 2025
Ray Shaw
Rooftop Solar spying on you – fact or fiction
Is your rooftop solar spying on you? Technically, yes, as growing evidence shows, cheap Chinese systems could do much harm.
VPP – Beware of the solar battery trap
May 10, 2025
Ray Shaw
VPP – Beware of the solar battery trap
VPP, or Virtual Power Plant, is a program where you receive a purchase discount on a new solar battery, provided you allow your grid electri...
Planes and power banks – FAA/TSA rules enforced (Urgent update off-grid)
March 14, 2025
Ray Shaw
Planes and power banks – FAA/TSA rules enforced (Urgent update off-grid)
Planes and power banks – the 100Wh rule is now strictly enforced following a slew of Lithium-ion power bank recalls and fires.
Reviews
EcoFlow RIVER 3 Plus 600W/286Wh portable power bank – handy to have around (off-grid)
March 11, 2025
Ray Shaw
EcoFlow RIVER 3 Plus 600W/286Wh portable power bank – handy to have around (off-grid)
The EcoFlow River 3 Plus 600W/286Wh portable power bank for light use in a blackout, camping or portable 240V power.
Reviews
EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus 1800W/1024Wh portable power bank – perfect for cyclone season (off-grid review)
March 10, 2025
Ray Shaw
EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus 1800W/1024Wh portable power bank – perfect for cyclone season (off-grid review)
The EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus is a portable 1800W/1024Wh DC/AC power bank. It is great for emergency home power for the fridge, TV, and internet ...
Reviews
BLUETTI Handsfree 2 700W/512Wh backpack power station – great idea, well executed (off-grid review)
March 1, 2025
Ray Shaw
BLUETTI Handsfree 2 700W/512Wh backpack power station – great idea, well executed (off-grid review)
The BLUETTI Handsfree 2 is a backpack power station providing a 700W load and 512Wh of very portable power via its 60L backpack.
Home Appliances

Kitchen/outdoor appliances, coffee makers, pressure coolers, slow cookers, air fryers, blenders, food prep, pizza ovens, smokers, fridges, washing machines

Announcements
Samsung Offers More AI In 2025 Home Appliances
May 28, 2025
Staff Writers
Samsung Offers More AI In 2025 Home Appliances
Everywhere we are turning, Ai has ‘entered the chat’. Now Samsung confirms their latest range of Home Appliances will be include...
Reviews
Breville Paradice 9: slide, shred, dice, mince, puree, mix and all you knead (review)
May 16, 2025
Ray Shaw
Breville Paradice 9: slide, shred, dice, mince, puree, mix and all you knead (review)
The Breville Paradice 9 is the Swiss army knife of food processors. It slices, shreds, dices, minces, purees, mixes and kneads.
Reviews
Breville Fast Slow Pro – discover the lost art of pressure and slow cooking (appliance review)
April 6, 2025
Ray Shaw
Breville Fast Slow Pro – discover the lost art of pressure and slow cooking (appliance review)
The Breville Fast Slow Pro is a 6L one-pot pressure and slow cooker, sear, sauté, and steam appliance that makes everything so much easier.
Reviews
Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer – juice this morning is bought to you by Ninja (cooking review)
March 12, 2025
Ray Shaw
Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer – juice this morning is bought to you by Ninja (cooking review)
Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer is a brilliant idea, well executed. It is a powerful continuous juicer with a choice of less or more pulp.
Reviews
Breville Combi Wave 3 in 1 – microwave, oven, air fry, grill and combi (appliance review)
March 4, 2025
Ray Shaw
Breville Combi Wave 3 in 1 – microwave, oven, air fry, grill and combi (appliance review)
The Breville Combi Wave is a 32-litre, 1100W microwave, 1550W oven, and 1100W grill that can replace several kitchen appliances.
Reviews
Bartesian – cocktails on command, drink on demand (appliance review)
March 3, 2025
Ray Shaw
Bartesian – cocktails on command, drink on demand (appliance review)
Bartesian is a capsule-based cocktail maker – you supply the spirits, add a pre-mix flavour capsule (like a Nespresso), and it does the rest...
Videos
Electrolux UltimateTaste Ovens: Steam Cooking for Perfect Results
February 5, 2025
Staff Writers
Electrolux UltimateTaste Ovens: Steam Cooking for Perfect Results
Electrolux UltimateTaste ovens are designed to help home cooks achieve consistently delicious results. Whether you love baking, roasting, or...
Announcements
LG’s New Matte White QuadWash Dishwasher
December 17, 2024
Staff Writers
LG’s New Matte White QuadWash Dishwasher
LG Electronics Australia has unveiled its new Essence Matte White QuadWash dishwasher, expanding its freestanding range with a stylish 15-pl...
Reviews
Ninja Foodi AG551 Smart XL Grill and Air Fryer – the one appliance you really need (cooking review)
December 14, 2024
Ray Shaw
Ninja Foodi AG551 Smart XL Grill and Air Fryer – the one appliance you really need (cooking review)
Meet the Ninja Foodi AG551 Smart XL Grill and Air Fryer. Its the one kitchen appliance we cannot live without.
Announcements
Breville Oracle Jet – New Standard in Home Coffee
August 29, 2024
Staff Writers
Breville Oracle Jet – New Standard in Home Coffee
Experience the new standard in home coffee-making this Father’s Day- meet the Breville Oracle Jet. This advanced espresso machine brings pro...
Consumer Advice

Things you need to know, recalls, ACCC/TIO/ACMA actions

NSW Lithium-ion regulations enforced from August 2025
6 days ago
Ray Shaw
NSW Lithium-ion regulations enforced from August 2025
The new NSW Lithium-ion regulations for any lithium-ion-powered e-mobility device will come into effect in August 2025 for mandatory testing...
What Trump’s tariffs mean for the cost of consumer tech in Australia
April 3, 2025
Ray Shaw
What Trump’s tariffs mean for the cost of consumer tech in Australia
Trump’s tariffs, a unilateral 10% cost impost on all Australian imports (our exports), will only affect Australian-made exports to the USA....
DarkBERT is the most malicious dark web AI. It’s coming after you (consumer advice)
April 1, 2025
Ray Shaw
DarkBERT is the most malicious dark web AI. It’s coming after you (consumer advice)
DarkBERT is a dark web AI chatbot that is now the super evil, most malicious tool used by cybercriminals to take the world and us down!
AI companion apps have a very dark side (Consumer advice)
March 31, 2025
Ray Shaw
AI companion apps have a very dark side (Consumer advice)
AI Companion apps are the new lawless data-harvesting apps. They can have a hugely distressing dark side for emotionally dependent people.
AI chatbots spy on you (Consumer Advice)
March 31, 2025
Ray Shaw
AI chatbots spy on you (Consumer Advice)
AI Chatbots spy on you, collecting, analysing, and storing personal data, and many share that data with third parties. It is serious!
Urgent Warning: Samsung soundbar firmware update can brick it (Consumer Advice)
March 17, 2025
Ray Shaw
Urgent Warning: Samsung soundbar firmware update can brick it (Consumer Advice)
The latest Samsung soundbar firmware update can brick the device. Take urgent action now to protect the soundbar until a fix is found.
Planes and power banks – FAA/TSA rules enforced (Urgent update off-grid)
March 14, 2025
Ray Shaw
Planes and power banks – FAA/TSA rules enforced (Urgent update off-grid)
Planes and power banks – the 100Wh rule is now strictly enforced following a slew of Lithium-ion power bank recalls and fires.
Google Pixel 4a – update firmware now (Recall)
March 9, 2025
Ray Shaw
Google Pixel 4a – update firmware now (Recall)
The Google Pixel 4a Model G025N received an OS upgrade to Android 13 on 8 January 2025.  Some phones have experienced battery overheating.
Telstra fined $626K for spamming customers – fines a way of life for this Telco
March 6, 2025
Ray Shaw
Telstra fined $626K for spamming customers – fines a way of life for this Telco
Telstra fined $626K. Why? For spamming its and Belong customers with unsolicited and unwelcome texts without an unsubscribe option
Surveillance – here’s looking at you, kid (safety)
March 5, 2025
Ray Shaw
Surveillance – here’s looking at you, kid (safety)
Surveillance is everywhere: on the street, in a cafe, on a bus, train, car, and even inside the sanctity of your home. Chillng.
Health and Environment

Air Purifier, fans, dehumidifiers, heaters, A/C, NABERS, scales, personal health devices

Winter is here – time to think about portable heaters (2025 update guide)
May 23, 2025
Ray Shaw
Winter is here – time to think about portable heaters (2025 update guide)
Winter is coming, and our guide to portable heaters may help you stay warm and save big bucks in energy costs.
Reviews
Dreamaker heated throw – personal heating at its best (review)
May 23, 2025
Ray Shaw
Dreamaker heated throw – personal heating at its best (review)
The Dreamaker heated throw is personal heating at its best and cheapest. After all, it is better to heat the person—not the air around them....
Reviews
Dreamaker Multi-zone Electric Blanket – Personal heating review
May 23, 2025
Ray Shaw
Dreamaker Multi-zone Electric Blanket – Personal heating review
The Dreamaker Multi-zone electric blanket has separate foot and body zones. Nothing is better than sliding into a warm bed on a cold night.
Reviews
Stoov personal heating with Dutch style (review)
May 23, 2025
Ray Shaw
Stoov personal heating with Dutch style (review)
Stoov personal heating devices are economical and efficient heating the person, not the air around them. Dutch style/quality are a bonus.
Reviews
Oclean X Ultra S – smart Wi-Fi electric toothbrush (wellness review)
January 29, 2025
Ray Shaw
Oclean X Ultra S – smart Wi-Fi electric toothbrush (wellness review)
The Oclean X Ultra S is a smart Wi-Fi/BT electric toothbrush sold exclusively through Shaver Shop Australia. It has an app too,
Announcements
Samsung Galaxy Ring Expands Sizes and Enhanced Sleep Features
January 14, 2025
Staff Writers
Samsung Galaxy Ring Expands Sizes and Enhanced Sleep Features
Samsung Galaxy Ring now offers more size options, ranging from 5 to 15, with two new larger sizes (14 and 15). Starting January 23, you can ...
Reviews
Andatech GT breathalyser – don’t blow it (review)
January 8, 2025
Ray Shaw
Andatech GT breathalyser – don’t blow it (review)
The Andatech GT breathalyser is a small keyring-sized breathalyser that gives you no excuse for DUI after a drink or three.
Guides
Air Purifiers – breathe easy this spring (2024 update guide)
November 1, 2024
Ray Shaw
Air Purifiers – breathe easy this spring (2024 update guide)
Most Air Purifiers doe a fine job removing enough dust and pollen. Some go several steps further removing noxious gas etc.
Reviews
DeLonghi HX65L22 2300W Ceramic Panel heater (review)
July 4, 2023
Ray Shaw
DeLonghi HX65L22 2300W Ceramic Panel heater (review)
The DeLonghi HX65L22 2300W Ceramic Panel heater is its top-of-the-range fan-assisted convection heater. It is good for rooms up to 65m3.
Reviews
Philips DiamondClean 9000 – the high-tech toothbrush (review)
January 15, 2023
Ray Shaw
Philips DiamondClean 9000 – the high-tech toothbrush (review)
The Philips DiamondClean 9000 toothbrush offers superior cleaning, and the Philips Sonicare App provides a suite of tooth care indicators.
Gadgets and Stuff

Smartwatches, rings, wearables, and cool stuff

Reviews
Quntis Body Sensing Lightbar SVR-H4015-PIR30 – lights only when you need it
May 27, 2025
Ray Shaw
Quntis Body Sensing Lightbar SVR-H4015-PIR30 – lights only when you need it
The Quntis Body Sensing Lightbar uses passive infrared (PIR) motion detection to provide light when and where you need it.
Reviews
LaserPecker LP5 smart dual laser cutter/engraver – groovy man (review)
May 6, 2025
Ray Shaw
LaserPecker LP5 smart dual laser cutter/engraver – groovy man (review)
LaserPecker LP5 is a dual 20W Fibre and Diode Laser engraver/cutter. It is easy to use and app-driven to work on almost any material.
Reviews
Quntis Light Bar PRO+ – superb monitor and workspace task light
April 25, 2025
Ray Shaw
Quntis Light Bar PRO+ – superb monitor and workspace task light
The Quntis Light Bar PRO+ is a 51cm light bar for larger flat or curved monitors. Superb glare- free workspace lighting.
Reviews
Shark FlexBreeze FA200ANZ will blow you away (fan review)
January 27, 2025
Ray Shaw
Shark FlexBreeze FA200ANZ will blow you away (fan review)
The Shark FlexBreeze is a rechargeable, weather-resistant, oscillating pedestal of desktop fan that can run off mains power or battery.
Reviews
Uniden Dash View 60+ 5K Starvis dashcam (safety review)
January 4, 2025
Ray Shaw
Uniden Dash View 60+ 5K Starvis dashcam (safety review)
The Uniden Dash View 60+ is a 5K Starvis dash-cam that sees what others don’t. Available with an optional rear camera.
Reviews
Samsung Galaxy Ring – a week of interesting observations (wearable review)
November 7, 2024
Ray Shaw
Samsung Galaxy Ring – a week of interesting observations (wearable review)
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a health tracker – at least those things you can fit into a ring. We discover its good and not so good points.
Reviews
Google Pixel Watch 3 – the heartbeat is strong (wearable review)
October 28, 2024
Ray Shaw
Google Pixel Watch 3 – the heartbeat is strong (wearable review)
The Google Pixel Watch 3 is its third generation of smartwatches, adding a new brighter 45mm size to the standard 41mm
Reviews
Hozo NeoRuler GO – Digital Rolling ruler has lots of uses
August 26, 2024
Ray Shaw
Hozo NeoRuler GO – Digital Rolling ruler has lots of uses
The Hozo NeoRuler GO is an electronic ‘rolling’ wheel and laser ruler with 93 built-in scales in eight modes, customised scales, and an app....
Reviews
OPPO Watch X – Wear OS taken to the next level (smartphone/wearable review)
August 12, 2024
Ray Shaw
OPPO Watch X – Wear OS taken to the next level (smartphone/wearable review)
OPPO Watch X provides a strong alternative to Samsung and Apple watch running industry standard Wear OS 4.0 and a killer battery life.
Announcements
Galaxy Ring: Simplifying Wellness, Starting With Sleep (wearables)
July 11, 2024
Staff Writers
Galaxy Ring: Simplifying Wellness, Starting With Sleep (wearables)
After months of speculation and countless leaks, the Samsung Ring is officially here! One ring so intelligent, it rules them all. Channeling...
Other

Consumer electronics show reports from CES, MWC, IFA and more, things that don’t fit the other categories

Videos
Samsung Innovations at CES: Smarter Homes, Stunning Screens
February 9, 2025
Staff Writers
Samsung Innovations at CES: Smarter Homes, Stunning Screens
Samsung innovations at CES have redefined home living and entertainment. From premium TVs to AI-powered appliances, the brand continues to p...
Announcements
TCL at CES 2025: NXTPAPER 4.0 and Smarter Connected Devices
January 13, 2025
Staff Writers
TCL at CES 2025: NXTPAPER 4.0 and Smarter Connected Devices
TCL is making waves at CES 2025 with its latest innovations. The highlight is TCL NXTPAPER 4.0, a display technology designed for eye comfor...
Videos
TCL 115-Inch QM7K: The Ultimate QD-Mini LED TV
January 13, 2025
Staff Writers
TCL 115-Inch QM7K: The Ultimate QD-Mini LED TV
The TCL 115-inch QM7K sets a new standard for home entertainment. With its massive 115-inch screen, this QD-Mini LED TV offers an immersive ...
Announcements
ASUS CES 2025: AI Redefined in Laptops and Mini PCs
January 8, 2025
Staff Writers
ASUS CES 2025: AI Redefined in Laptops and Mini PCs
ASUS unveiled a cutting-edge redefined lineup of AI-powered devices at CES 2025, highlighting its vision of innovation, performance, and sus...
Announcements
Snapdragon X Platform: Redefining Affordable AI PCs
January 7, 2025
Staff Writers
Snapdragon X Platform: Redefining Affordable AI PCs
Qualcomm Technologies has introduced the Snapdragon X Platform, the latest addition to its Snapdragon X Series compute portfolio. Designed t...
Announcements
ASUS ROG 2025 Laptops: Strix, Flow Z13, and Zephyrus Shine
January 7, 2025
Staff Writers
ASUS ROG 2025 Laptops: Strix, Flow Z13, and Zephyrus Shine
ASUS ROG has announced its 2025 gaming laptops. Featuring the latest Intel®, AMD, and NVIDIA® processors, these machines deliver unmatched p...
Announcements
Samsung Brings AI to Everyday Life with ‘AI for All’ Vision
January 7, 2025
Staff Writers
Samsung Brings AI to Everyday Life with ‘AI for All’ Vision
Samsung unveiled its “AI for All” vision at CES 2025, promising smarter and more connected living. The company aims to make AI a...
Announcements
Hisense Unveils Cutting-Edge Home Entertainment at CES 2025
January 7, 2025
Staff Writers
Hisense Unveils Cutting-Edge Home Entertainment at CES 2025
At CES 2025, Hisense showcased its leadership in home entertainment with innovations like TriChroma LED, Micro-LED TVs, and advanced sound s...
Announcements
Samsung Unveils New AI Screens for Home Appliances at CES 2025
January 7, 2025
Staff Writers
Samsung Unveils New AI Screens for Home Appliances at CES 2025
Samsung Electronics is bringing cutting-edge AI screens technology to a wider range of home appliances in 2025. At CES 2025, the company wil...
Announcements
Acer Expands Copilot+ PCs with AI-Powered Swift Go and Aspire
January 6, 2025
Staff Writers
Acer Expands Copilot+ PCs with AI-Powered Swift Go and Aspire
Acer has introduced its latest Copilot+ PCs, expanding its portfolio with AI-focused laptops. The new Swift Go 14 AI, Swift Go 16 AI, and As...
Accurate, detailed lifestyle tech news and reviews by Australia’s most trusted site since 2006.