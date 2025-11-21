No more portable battery bank use on flights

Australian air carriers and the aviation industry have unanimously agreed to ban the use and charging of portable battery banks on domestic and international flights.

To be clear, travellers can continue to carry portable power banks into the cabin (not as checked luggage) but cannot use or charge them.

Passengers must keep the portable battery bank under the seat in front, in the seat pocket, or on their person.

Qantas will permit them to be stored in a nearby overhead locker; however, Virgin will not.

The maximum capacity without approval is 100Wh (Virgin) and 160Wh (Qantas. Virgin requires approval).

Why?

This follows Planes and power banks – FAA/TSA rules enforced and Virgin – no decision yet on battery banks.

Process

Checked luggage is X-rayed, and if portable battery banks are detected, the luggage will not be processed for loading. Baggage handlers are not approved to open baggage and remove the portable battery bank.

The airline will attempt to contact the customer in the terminal and request personal removal. Failure to do so will result in the person being denied boarding until the item is removed or they elect to for the baggage will remain at the terminal. Airlines have no obligation to refund any passenger denied boarding due to lack of time to remove the device.

Carry-on baggage will be X-rayed at security, and the customer must remove the portable battery bank.

Cabin attendants to enforce the ban

Cabin attendants are the last line of defence and will stop any use of portable battery banks in flight.

In the event of a fire

Aircraft are now fitted with a fireproof container. But the personal safety of the crew means that if they cannot remove the battery safely, the plane must issue a May Day and return to the ground.

Fines, the law and other measures

Airlines are yet to determine if punitive damages will be charged to offenders. The legal situation is clear – you must abide by the carrier’s terms and conditions of flight.

What you should do if you want to carry a portable battery bank on board.

Fireproof battery bags exist and come in all shapes and sizes at very reasonable prices. Search Google for power bank fire safety sleeves. Here are a few examples.

