Samsung Unveils New AI Screens for Home Appliances at CES 2025

Samsung Electronics is bringing cutting-edge AI screens technology to a wider range of home appliances in 2025. At CES 2025, the company will showcase its latest innovations. Including 9” AI Home screens in Bespoke refrigerators and 7” AI Home screens in washers, dryers, and ovens.

Samsung’s AI Home screens are designed to improve the usability and convenience of connected devices. The 9” AI Home will feature in the Bespoke refrigerator. Offering users a compact version of the Family Hub’s advanced functionalities. It includes Map View, allowing users to control connected devices like air conditioners and robot vacuums, directly from the home screen. The screens also provide real-time updates on tasks, including temperature settings and washing cycles.

In the laundry category, Samsung expands the AI Home experience to the Bespoke Washer and Dryer set. The 7” AI Home screen offers intuitive navigation, real-time washing updates, and energy monitoring features. These enhancements improve everyday appliance interactions, making home management smarter and more efficient.

Samsung’s vision includes diverse screen sizes and enhanced functionalities to create an interconnected smart home. With Bixby voice control, entertainment options, and seamless integration with SmartThings, these appliances serve as more than just functional tools—they are central hubs for modern living.

Samsung new AI Home screens on home appliances will be available in select markets soon, with Australian availability yet to be confirmed. These upgrades align with Samsung’s commitment to redefining home appliances as interactive, intelligent devices.

For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Catch all CES 2025 news and announcements on our dedicated CES page.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au