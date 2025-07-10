eufy Omni E28 robot vacuum/mop and hand-held portable deep cleaner redefines robovacs (first look)

The eufy Omni E28 redefines robovacs by adding a portable deep cleaner for hard floors, carpets and furniture.

It is an ingenious design that combines a lift-off combo clean and wastewater tank with a powered spray brush and flexible extension tube to remove stains.

Eufy never follows the others and often rewrites the book. Its Eufy S1 Pro – the robot vacuum/mop that rewrites the book (cleaning review) was the first to introduce the roller mop and ionised water for cleaning. That is a superb whole-of-home Gen 5 robot vacuum and mop.

And its Eufy 3-in-1 E20 robot, stick and handheld vacuum (cleaning review) was the first to incorporate a stick vac, using the robot’s motor/dustbin.

Eufy Omni E28 Base specs

Website Product page Price $1999.95 Vacuum style Square Mop style Full-width roller with 15N downward pressure Vacuum Pa 20,000 Claimed run time Vacuum and Mop: 110 min 82 m² (Standard) Maximum carpet thickness mm 25 Roller Mop Lift 10.5mm Dual spiral brushes Beats carpet as well as vacuums, no tangle Extendable right whisker Better edge and corner clean AI See intelligent Obstacle avoidance RGB camera and LED light recognises over 200+ objects iPath laser 360° LiDAR AI dirt detection Yes, and will reclean and cross-clean. Carpets are scanned to see if any detritus remains and will be recleaned. Voice control Google, Alexa, Siri and Matter App Yes, and will reclean and cross-clean. Carpets are scanned to determine if any debris remains and will be re-cleaned. Omni Station Mop wash in the robot

Mop hot air dry

2.5L clean and 1.8L wastewater tank

3L dustbag

Detergent dispenser

It’s out for testing at our panellists’ homes, so the review will take a few weeks. Our engineer says the roller mop and the lift-off cleaner are epoch-making, not to mention that the price is about $1000 less than other roller mop robots.