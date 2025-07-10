eufy Omni E28 robot vacuum/mop and hand-held portable deep cleaner redefines robovacs (first look)

The eufy Omni E28 redefines robovacs by adding a portable deep cleaner for hard floors, carpets and furniture.

It is an ingenious design that combines a lift-off combo clean and wastewater tank with a powered spray brush and flexible extension tube to remove stains.

eufy Omni E28

Eufy never follows the others and often rewrites the book. Its Eufy S1 Pro – the robot vacuum/mop that rewrites the book (cleaning review) was the first to introduce the roller mop and ionised water for cleaning. That is a superb whole-of-home Gen 5 robot vacuum and mop.

And its Eufy 3-in-1 E20 robot, stick and handheld vacuum (cleaning review) was the first to incorporate a stick vac, using the robot’s motor/dustbin.

eufy Omni E28

Eufy Omni E28 Base specs

WebsiteProduct page
Price$1999.95
Vacuum styleSquare
Mop styleFull-width roller with 15N downward pressure
Vacuum Pa20,000
Claimed run timeVacuum and Mop: 110 min 82 m² (Standard)
Maximum carpet thickness mm25
Roller Mop Lift10.5mm
Dual spiral brushesBeats carpet as well as vacuums, no tangle
Extendable right whiskerBetter edge and corner clean
AI See intelligent Obstacle avoidance RGB camera and LED lightrecognises over 200+ objects
iPath laser360° LiDAR
AI dirt detectionYes, and will reclean and cross-clean. Carpets are scanned to see if any detritus remains and will be recleaned.
Voice controlGoogle, Alexa, Siri and Matter
AppYes, and will reclean and cross-clean. Carpets are scanned to determine if any debris remains and will be re-cleaned.
Omni StationMop wash in the robot
Mop hot air dry
2.5L clean and 1.8L wastewater tank
3L dustbag
Detergent dispenser
eufy Omni E28

It’s out for testing at our panellists’ homes, so the review will take a few weeks. Our engineer says the roller mop and the lift-off cleaner are epoch-making, not to mention that the price is about $1000 less than other roller mop robots.

