Anker recalls four power banks as a voluntary and precautionary measure after a potential issue was identified with the Lithium-ion cells from one manufacturer.

The following products may be affected:

Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) — Model A1257

Anker Power Bank (20,000mAh, 22.5W, Built-In USB-C Cable) — Model A1647

Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C and Lightning Cable) — Model A1681

Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C Cable) — Model A1689

The model number is located on the bottom or side of your power bank. If it matches one of the following models (A1257, A1647, A1681, A1689), go to Anker Australia’s recall site.

Anker is offering either a replacement posted to you or a gift card redeemable on its Australian website.

You must stop using the affected power bank and dispose of it by contacting your local council for e-waste drop-off advice or by finding the nearest service here. Lithium-ion batteries must not be placed in regular bins.

Anker Advises

The recall was proactively initiated by Anker, not in response to a regulatory order or a pattern of widespread incidents. We have since notified the relevant regulatory authorities in each region and are working closely with them to ensure the recall is carried out in full compliance with local guidelines.

While the likelihood of malfunction is considered minimal, we are initiating a voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

For assistance, email [email protected] with the subject line: [Model] Anker Power Bank Recall (e.g., “A1647 Anker Power Bank Recall”).

