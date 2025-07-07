Motorola Edge 60 Pro – it is almost a flagship contender (review)

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro verges on flagship territory. It offers better value and features, posing as a serious contender against the entry-level Samsung S25.

Well, Motorola have done it again, taking the Motorola Edge 50 Pro – an excellent upper-mid-range smartphone (and our 2024 phone of the year), leaving most of the good bits, adding a new processor, a bigger battery, and more Moto AI to make a superb entry-level flagship, albeit $200 more than the Edge 50 Pro.

But in doing that, it is now out of contention for the 2025 Phone of the year because the new processor, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme, brings with it USB-2.0 (Edge 50 Pro was USB-C 3.1 Alt DP) and a modem that is only suitable for city and suburbs use (Edge 50 Pro added regional and rural use).

So, provided you are not a ‘bushie’, this presents as a serious contender to phones in the same price bracket.

Australian Review: Motorola Edge 60 Pro, 12/512GB, SIM and eSIM, Model XT-2507-1 as of 6/7/25

Australian Review: Motorola Edge 60 Pro, 12/512GB, SIM and eSIM, Model XT-2507-1 as of 6/7/25

Brand Motorola Model Motorola Edge 60 Pro Model Number XT2507-1 RAM/Storage Base 12/512 Price base 1199 Firmware VB2VV3558-78-7 June 2025 Warranty months 24-months ACL Tier Entry-level flagship Website Product Page From JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Amazon and motorola.com.au. Country of Origin China Test date July 2025 Release July 10

First Impression – Grape is interesting

I am always a little critical (in a nice way) of smartphone makers who send me basic black glass slabs for review. Well, Pantone Sparkling Grape is different, and the faux vegan silicone leather back is grippy and a delight to hold.

Moto nailed the Edge series design with a quad-curved front glass, thin edges and a lovely flowing lava design camera hump. This year, a dedicated Moto AI button is available on the left side, which I can see Moto fans loving, while everyone else will likely try to remap it to something else.

It is beauty and brains as well.

Screen – Exceed

Motorola learned a few years ago that 8-bit OLED screens may be battery savers, but they use Pulse Width Modulation Dimming (similar to a strobe light) that can cause severe headaches and even illness. Read PWM – Is your phone making you sick?

Samsung, Apple, and Google Pixel persist (they all use Samsung AMOLED panels) with 8-bit and deep PWM modulation, so they are not suitable for PWM-sensitive people. Read 8-bit versus 10-bit screen colours. What is the big deal?

To put it in non-technical terms, the big deal is that this screen is fabulous. Accurate photo colour preview (can’t get that with 8-bit), 1.07 billion colours and tones (16.7 million with 8-bit) and a delight to the eye.

There is one caveat from someone who uses the Edge 50 Pro. The quad-curved edges can cause false touches if you hold the phone a little too tightly. A decent case is the solution.

A note on Pantone Validation – it is more about bragging rights

Pantone or PMS (Pantone Matching System) is a method of specifying approximately 3000 CMYK (Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, and Black) colours for an offset printer. It is not a wide gamut and far less than sRGB (standard RGB), a 16.7 million colour space, for use on monitors, printers, and the World Wide Web. In reality, any phone with even half-decent sRGB coverage could be considered Pantone-accurate but not certified.

Pantone Skin Tone refers to 110 identified skin colours or tones, and the AI attempts to match a subject’s colour to one of them.

Size 6.7″ Type pOLED Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Borderless, quad curved edges with centre o-hole Resolution 2712 x 1220 PPI 446 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body% 96.47% Colours bits 10-bit 1.07 billion colours Refresh Hz, adaptive Fixed 60, 90, or 120 Hz or Smart Auto adaptive Mode Response 120Hz Touch rate 360Hz gaming mode Nits typical, test Test: 100% screen

Full screen: typical 575 nits

Adaptive brightness:1400 nits (momentary) Nits max, test Claim: 4500 nits Peak

Test: We tried in a 2% and 10% window with HDR10+ content (it does not decode Dolby Vision), but could not get more than 2200 nits. This is not a definitive test, but the result is more than enough for HDR10+. Contrast Infinite sRGB Pantone Validated colour

Pantone Skin Tone Validated DCI-P3 Claim 100%

Test: 97.5% Rec 2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) 1.8 – very good HDR Level Capable of HDR10+ playback scaled to screen capability. Dolby Vision scaled to HDR10. SDR Upscale No Borderless, quad-curved edges with centre o-hole Yes PWM if known 720Hz. Uses DC Dimming for dark environments. It should not affect PWM susceptible users. Daylight readable Yes Always on Display Peek Display Edge display Edge Lights alert you to calls and notifications when the screen faces down. Accessibility All Android 15 features DRM L1 for FHD SDR playback. Some streaming services (not Netflix) may allow HDR streaming. Gaming <1m GTG

Up to 300Hz touch Screen protection Gorilla Glass 7i

Mohs hardness: 7

Drop resistance: 1m Comment 720Hz. Uses DC Dimming for dark environments. It should not affect PWM-susceptible users.

Screen Tests

Apart from the wide colour gamut, it tests very well. It indicates that the screen does not support wide-gamut colours, but the device does. We re-tested with other diagnostic software, and it reports that both the screen and device should support it. I suspect that this is a firmware issue. See the Edge 50 Pro comparison below.

10-bit has 1.07 billion colours and tones for natural colours.

10-bit has no banding

Excellent black levels from 1 to 27.

Excellent white levels from 228 to 255.

The screen did not test as a wide colour gamut, but we suspect that it is a firmware issue. By comparison, the Edge 50 Pro shows a wide colour gamut.

Processor – Pass

I am increasingly a fan of MediaTek Dimensity 8 and 9 series as they provide better value than similar Qualcomm SD 7 and 8 SoCs. BUT, and there is always one, only Qualcomm modems are suitable for city, suburbs, regional and rural use. There are some exceptions to that generalisation, where the antenna system is not sensitive enough (like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – Thin equals a few compromises where the thinness affects the antenna sensitivity).

This SoC (system on a Chip) offers similar performance to a Samsung Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm SD7 Gen 2.

Type MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme nm 4nm TSMP N4P Cores 1 x 3.35 GHz + 3 x 3.2 GHz + 4 x 2.2 GHz Modem MediaTek GPU ARM Mali-G615 MP6

AI – Pass

We are beginning to understand what is required of a phone for on-device generative AI.

Is it a flagship processor like the Qualcomm SD8 Elite (as in the Samsung S25-series), or the Google Tensor G4 (basically a Samsung Exynos 2400), or a MediaTek Dimensity 9XXX series?

Or can the next level down, such as this SoC or an SD 7, perform generative AI on-device?

Then you have the RAM issue. 12GB was enough (barely) for the 2025 second-gen AI. Google stated that 16GB was really needed (and its Pixel 9 Pro XL has 16GB, with 4GB reserved purely for AI). We should really consider 16GB as a minimum for Gen 3 AI, and phones are already being released with 24GB.

The final issue is that the number of ‘TOPs’ (trillion operations per second) only affects the speed of on-device AI (where it is processed locally), and frankly, much is processed off-device in the cloud.

The results speak for themselves. It performs limited on-device AI processing, although it may take some time. It is a Google Gemini Nano-capable device that supports circle to search. All photo editing is done in Google Photos’ cloud.

Here are the test results. We have included the S25 Ultra results in brackets for comparison.

AI NPU 780

Geekbench AI (S25 Ultra – last number comparison)

CPU: 1435/1434/2298 (3008)

NPU: 858/1254/1002 (1362)

NNAPI: 1056/4264/4296 (1010)

AiTuTu: 205,420 (1,481,101, but we doubt this is correct)

AI Benchmark: 2537 (8355)

GFLOPS: 12.29 (18.43)

GINOPS: 16.90 (28.18) AnTuTu 1,381,786 (2,143,922) Geekbench 6 Single-core 1408 (2813) Geekbench 6 multi-core 4396 (8854) Like Between a Samsung Exynos 2200

and an SD7+ Gen 2

Benchmarks GPU Test Open CL 8891 (20170) Like Similar to SD8 Gen 1 Vulcan 8841 (24883)

RAM and storage tests – Pass

The Edge 50 Pro featured a full implementation of USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps full-duplex) with Alt DP 1.4 and supports mountable external SSD storage.

The Edge 60 Pro is back to USB-C 2.0 at 480Mbps (30+30Mbps half-duplex) and does not support cabled external screen mirroring. This, along with the MediaTek modem, are the two main reasons it cannot win the 2025 Phone of the Year award.

On the bright side, the storage is UFS 4.0 and very fast. The RAM is LPDDR5X (the fastest), supporting up to 12GB of extra virtual RAM, which may enable some support for Gen 3 AI.

RAM, type 12GB LPDDR5X plus RAM boost Storage, free, type 512GB UFS 4.0 (400GB free) micro-SD No CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 1540

Maximum 1940 CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak 898.82

Maximum 990Mbps CPDT microSD read, write MBps N/A CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 25.49/19.58 Mbps mountable Comment Very fast UFS 4.0 internal storage, but slow USB-C 2.0 external storage. Not for videographers.

Throttle Test – Pass

AI now ‘games’ the throttle test by reducing the GIPs to show limited throttling. Several recent smartphones do this. We now use two tests to ‘fool’ it. One with the test app renamed and one with its proper name.

Essentially, it self-throttles approximately 30% to show that it hardly throttles. Gamers and power users will notice this.

Throttle test Test 1 – out of the box using a renamed test.

Test 2 – after three back-to-back tests Max GIPS 307,815/221,205 Average GIPS 242,558/214,126 Minimum GIPS 211,161/203,951 % Throttle 29%/5% CPU Temp 50/50/Outer 45° Comment AI now ‘games’ the throttle test by reducing the GIPs to show limited throttling. Several recent smartphones do this.

We now use two tests to ‘fool’ it.

Essentially, it self-throttles approximately 30% to show that it hardly throttles. Gamers and power users will notice this.

(L) This is the real throttle test, and (R) is the AI-manipulated test. These were tested back to back. Note the difference in GIPS.

Comms – Pass+

This supports Wi-Fi 6E on 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz, featuring 2×2 MIMO for a theoretical full duplex speed of 2400 Mbps.

On the whole, it delivers that, but there is an unusually large 35% Rx and Tx speed variation, which tends to indicate that it cannot sustain peak data transfer rates. This is of little importance to 99% of users.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 6E AXE 2.4/5/6GHz 2 x 2 MIMO Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -44/1745-2401/1889 to 2402 Test 5m -50/1761 to 2161/1921 to 2402 Test 10m -56/1345 to 2001/1441 to 2241 BT Type 5.4 GPS single, dual Dual 1m accuracy

GPS, Glonass, Galileo, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Beidou, Navic USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps – no DisplayPort audio/video data stream support ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Only over Miracast NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes combo Gyro Yes combo e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other SAR sensor and under-glass fingerprint reader Comment It reaches the 2 x 2 maximum of 2402/2402Mbps. But there is variation in the Rx and TX continuous tests, showing that it cannot sustain maximum rates. We have previously commented on the limitations of USB-C 2.0.

4/5G – Pass for city and suburbs

The phone has reasonably strong outdoor 4G signals (Bands 3 and 28) for city and suburban use, but does not support more towers for regional and rural areas. Its indoor signals are weak, and you will rely on Wi-Fi calling indoors.

There was no perceptible 5G signal (in our test zone) where other phones see a signal.

It has a SIM and eSIM (dual standby – only one active at a time), as well as dual ring tones, which is great for travellers.

SIM Single SIM and eSIM Active DSDS (Dual SIM, dual standby) – one at a time. Ringtone Dual ring tones – excellent VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/11/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/34/38/39/40/41/42/43/66/71 Comment All Australian and most world bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/2/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/40/41/66/71/75/77/78 Comment All Australian 5G sub-6 and low bands mmWave No Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 33/41.2/31ms – above average Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW Band 28 from -91 to -80 and 794.3 fW to 10 pW Tower 2 Band 3 -83 5pW Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment As we have come to expect with later-generation MediaTek modems, it can now find two 4G towers (outside test) at a reasonable strength.

But it struggles with 4G indoor reception, barely finding a signal, let alone a usable one. 5G was not detected in either outdoor or indoor tests (although it was found on the Edge 50 Pro).

(L) Most of the time, it showed only one tower, but if you moved the phone a few meters (R), it saw two towers.

Battery – Pass, but it could present a conundrum

It is a new Si/C anode (10% silicon and 90% carbon in the form of graphite), Lithium-Ion battery that crams 6000mAh/24Wh into the same space as a 5000mAh battery. You are going to see more of this in the next 12 months.

The Si/C anode enables the battery to operate at higher voltages (typically 4.33V instead of 3.6V) and charge more quickly. It is no safer than standard carbon anode Lithium-ion batteries, and there is not enough data yet on how many recharge cycles Si/C has. It may be telling that Samsung (which makes batteries) is not investing in Si/C yet.

At this stage, we will assume the upside is greater capacity for the same size.

The video loop at 27 hours 31 minutes is impressive, but it’s a new trick that AI phones play by shutting down the rest of the phone to extend video playback time. It is no longer a reliable indicator of screen-on time – just for bragging rights!

We also got wildly different screen-on results from PC Mark Battery Life, Accubattery and a physical 100% load discharge. At this time, we can only estimate that typical users will get 24 hours and power users will get 5-10 hours of screen time.

mAh 6000mAh/24Wh

New Silicone/Carbon Si/C anode Model RE60

Actual capacity 4.33V/5.82A/25W

Made in India

No details are provided on charge cycles or expected lifespan, but we expect at least 500 full cycles. Charger, type, supplied 90W (not supplied)

Fastest charge test 9V/4A/36W PD, QC level PD 3.0 and PPS Qi, wattage 15W Qi Reverse Qi or cable 5W Test (60Hz or adaptive screen) Adaptive Charge 0-100% 47 minutes Charge Qi, W We could only get 10W from the 15W Belkin Boost Charge, so we assume about 5 hours at 15W. Charge 5V, 2A About 5 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode 27 hours 31 minutes (AI) PC Mark 3 battery 9 hours 48 minutes

Accubattery 17 hours 38 minutes GFX Bench Manhattan battery Did not run GFX Bench T-Rex 327.1 minutes (5.45 hours) 6715 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 4 hours 39 minutes

Accubattery 4 hours 54 minutes mA Full load screen on 1350-1400 mA Watt idle Screen on 350-400mA Estimate loss at max refresh Tested on adaptive Estimate typical use This utilises the new Si/C Lithium-Ion battery, offering more capacity in the same space. The video loop at 27 hours 31 minutes is impressive, but it’s a new trick that AI phones play by shutting down the rest of the phone to extend video playback time. It is no longer a reliable indicator of screen-on time.

There is also a huge disparity between the PC Mark at 9 hours and 48 minutes and Accubattery at 17 hours and 38 minutes, as these are usually fairly close. AI battery management is affecting the results, and we need to investigate Comment It’s a tough call, as we can usually accurately predict battery life. Given that 100% load discharge is 4 to 5 hours, this means the maximum screen-on time under load is 5-10 hours. Typical users should see at least 24 hours of use.

Sound hardware – Pass

Sound hardware is not related to sound quality (next segment).

In summary, it’s pretty loud, features a decent set of Bluetooth codecs, and is suitable for hands-free use.

Sound DA Smart Audio and Spatial Sound enabled Speakers Top forward, up-firing and bottom down-firing stereo. Tuning N/A AMP 2 x TFA98 5.6W, THD 1% Dolby Atmos decode Yes Hi-Res 24-bit/48000Hz 3.5mm No, but a USB-C FSA 4480 DAC is for direct connection. BT Codecs SBC, AAC, royalty-free aptX and aptX HD, LDAC, LHDC V3/5 Multipoint Yes Dolby Atmos (DA) Decode to 2.0 and earphones EQ DA EQ includes Spatial Audio. The remainder a 2.0 only – Smart Audio, Music, Movie, Game, Podcast and Custom. Mics 2 – one for noise cancelling Test dB – all on EQ flat, DA off Volume max 85.3 Media (music) 78.5 Ring 79.5 Alarm 74.6 Notifications 79.4 Earpiece 61 Hands-free Decent noise reduction and volume levels were quite good and clear. BT headphones Excellent left-right separation and DA make a significant difference in DA content.

Sound quality – Pass for clear voice

We use a white noise generator to ascertain the capabilities of the micro-speakers. The test is not affected by DA or EQs, etc.

Most phones have a mid-signature. This means bass and treble are recessed, and mid (from 1-4kHz) is increased. This is no different. It is not really for music.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Starting at 90Hz and building linearly to 300Hz High Bass 100-200Hz Building Low Mid 200-400Hz Flattening from 300Hz Mid 400-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Lineal decline to 12 kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Lineal decline to 12 kHz Dog Whistle 10-20kHz 12 kHz off the cliff, then flat to 20 kHz Sound Signature type This is a mid-signature (bass recessed, mid boosted, treble recessed) – for clear voice. It is not for easy listening, as it lacks bass (low notes are muddy or absent), and the high treble is almost non-existent. Soundstage Bias to the bottom-firing speaker. DA content (you must select the Spatial Audio preset) widens the soundstage by about 10cm and adds some 3D height, allowing you to hear sound object movement. Comment The sound signature is average for a phone.

Build – Exceed

Motorola makes high-quality gear, and this model is even better, thanks to its IP68/69 and MIL-STD-810H construction.

Size (H X W x D) 160.69 x 73.06 x 8.24mm Weight grams 186 Front glass Curved Edge

Gorilla Glass 7i

Mohs hardness 6

Drop resistant, approx. 1m. Rear material 3D Silicon Vegan Leather Frame Plastic metallic appearance and colour matched. IP rating IP68

IP69 1.5m for 30 minutes underwater protection

MIL-STD 810H

Liquid damage is not covered under warranty. Colours Pantone Shadow

Pantone Sparkling Grape Pen, Stylus support No Teardown See below In the box Charger No USB cable USB-A to USB-C 3W cable Buds No Bumper cover Colour-matched bumper case.

Teardown: Repairability score 5.5/10

Durability

OS – Pass+

You now have three parts to an OS: Android, the user interface and the AI overlay.

Motorola uses pure Android, with a light touch Hello Moto user interface that adds significant value. More importantly, it does not require a Moto account, and that is a huge plus (unlike Samsung, which wants you to sign away your life in 40,000 words of policies).

The third part is Moto AI. It is not the place in this ‘speed and feed’ review except to make a passing mention. This requires a Moto account.

Moto AI 2.0 introduces a suite of features accessible via a dedicated AI key known as the Moto AI button.

Catch me up: Summarise notifications

Pay attention: Record, transcribe and summarise

Remember this: Create a note inside a journal

Magic Canvas: Create generative AI wallpaper

Image studio

Playlist studio

Then you have Google AI, which is the whole Google Nano experience, some of which is free (usually on-device) and some of which may incur a cost (usually for Nano cloud).

Finally, Perplexity AI web search engine is preloaded. It is an AI-powered answer engine that provides real-time answers to any question. It requires an account login.

Android Android 15 Security patch date 5 June 2025 (current) UI Hello UX and Moto AI (Moto account and internet required) OS upgrade policy 3 years Security patch policy 4 years quarterly Bloatware If you accept suggested apps during setup, you will end up with numerous bloatware applications (see image). Pure Android – all Google Apps. You can uninstall Facebook.

Don’t underestimate the value of using pure Android and not being locked into a manufacturer’s ecosystem. Other Circle to Search and Gemini

Dedicated AI key.

Google Photos is now the default, which means you can access AI tools like Magic Editor (with 10 free uses per month), Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more. Comment Hello UI is a light touch over Android, adding incredible value and features.

Moto Apps now manages most Moto features and enables a simple update. Family Space, Games, Moto Connect, Moto Secure, Moto Unplugged, Moto Ready For.

Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display

Gestures: Quick capture, Fast flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Lift to unlock, Flip For DND, Pick up to silence, Swipe to split Security Fingerprint sensor location, type Optical under glass Face ID Yes, 2D only Other Lenovo ThinkShield is more for enterprise use. Comment Manage network security, control app permissions, and even create a secret folder for your most sensitive data.

Moto Secure

Motorola Edge 60 Pro rear camera

This is the biggest upgrade to the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The 50MP wide sensor is now a Sony Lytia 700C (was 50MP Omnivision), and the ultrawide is 50MP (was 13MP). The 10MP telephoto is the same. It loses the Laser dToF autofocus but gains the Lytia multi-directional PDAF.

The bottom line is that both phones are binned anyway to 12.5MP, so the results are similar. OIS is fine, but keep Zoom in check.

We found that the wide primary sensor captured excellent day and office light shots with excellent colours (and screen preview matched), good foreground and background focus, and much dynamic range. It over-sharpened a little.

In lower light, the results were good, but the opposite was under-sharpening. Subtle details were lost in order to brighten an image.

The Ultrawide is now autofocus and doubles as a macro lens. It is good in daylight, but it does not colour-match the wide sensor and lacks OIS. Macros are excellent.

The 3X telephoto is the same as the Edge 50 Pro, but there is more AI processing.

The video is 4K@30, but 1080p@30fps with OIS was a better option.

Test Photos

1X, and this is terrific for an overcast day. Loads of dynamic range, natural colours and details.

2X and particularly impressive is the detail in the foreground and background.

5X and an excellent image

10X and you can still read the boat rego number after most cameras have given up.

50X, and while there is noise, it’s still an excellent zoom.

Office Light: (L) The dog’s face could be blacker, and the colours are a little washed out, but overall quite good. (R) Boken is excellent apart from the colours being a little washed out.

Macro is excellent with Autofocus.

<40 lumens, and the shot is detailed with good natural colours.

Night mode amps up the light, losing a small amount of detail.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro rear camera specs

Camera Rear Primary Primary MP 50MP Sensor Sony Lytia 700C (IMX 896) Focus Quad PDAF f-stop 1.8 um 1 bins to 2 FOV° (stated, actual) 72.8 (H) x 85.3 (D) Stabilisation OIS Zoom Up to 20x digital crop factor 4.2 Rear 2 Ultra-wide and Macro MP 50MP Sensor Samsung SK5JNS Focus PDAF Autofocus f-stop 2 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV (stated, actual) 120° Stabilisation No Zoom No Rear 3 Telephoto MP 10MP Sensor Samsung S5K3K1 Focus AF f-stop 2 um 1 FOV (stated, actual) ?? Stabilisation OIS Zoom 3X Optical and 30X hybrid

3-in-1 Sensor (exposure, auto white balance, flicker) Special Photo Enhancement Engine

Ultra HDR (10-bit format)

Signature style (coming soon via software update)

Pantone Validated colour

Pantone Skintone Validated

Action Shot

Super Zoom (up to 50x)

Portrait mode (24mm/35mm/50mm/85mm)

Macro

Long Exposure

Panorama (360°)

Burst Shot

Scan (powered by Adobe Scan)

Group Photo

Auto Smile Capture11

Auto Night Vision

AI group shot

Tilt-shift

Photo booth

Live Filters

Ultra-Res

Pro mode

Google Lens integration Video max 4K@30fps Flash Yes Auto-HDR Yes Editing Features (with Google Photos):

Magic Editor

Magic Eraser

Photo Unblur

HDR Effect

Sky

Portrait Blur and Portrait Light

Colour Pop and Cinematic photos



Video Software features

Adaptive Stabilisation

Digital Zoom (up to 20x)

Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse)

Dual Capture

HDR

Audio Zoom19

Horizon Lock

Live Filters QR code reader Google Lens Night mode AI

Motorola Edge 60 Pro selfie

The 50 MP selfie is great in good lighting. It features autofocus and utilises the Pantone Skin Tone system, and overall, selfies are of good quality.

Front Selfie MP 50MP bins to 12.5 MP Sensor Samsung S5KJNS Focus PDAF Autofocus f-stop 2 um .64 bins to 1.28 FOV (stated, actual) 78 (H) x 90.7 (D) Stabilisation No Flash Yes Zoom No Video max 4K@30fps Features Shooting modes:

Portrait (w/ Group Selfie & Smart Adjustments)

Photo Booth

Pro

Dual Capture

Spot Colour



Artificial intelligence:

Photo Enhancement Engine

Auto Smile Capture

Gesture Capture

Google Photos Auto Enhance



Other features:

Burst Shot

Timer

Assistive Grid

Leveller

Metering Mode

Watermark

Live Filters

Selfie Photo Mirror

Selfie Stick Support

RAW Photo Output

HDR

Quick Capture (twist-twist)

CyberShack’s view: The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is a superb choice for an entry-level flagship

First, let me explain our phone of the year selection criteria. It comprises 15 aspects of a phone that our readers consider more important. Some of those are:

Phone antenna reception strength for the city, suburbs, black spots, regional and rural areas where you can expect some 4G coverage on Bands 3 or 28. We won’t penalise for the lack of 5G reception yet because its availability is strictly limited.

USB-C 3.1 or 3.2 Gen 1 or 2, 5 or 10 Gbps full implementation, covering Alt DP 1.4 (audio, video out), data, and support for mountable external SSD drives. Power users require mountable storage, and the ability to screen mirror to a TV or monitor via USB-C to HDMI is essential.

A screen that does not cause PWM-sensitive people headaches and more discomfort.

We won’t go into the other criteria except to say that they need to be class-leading in their price bracket. The $999 2024 Edge 50 Pro exceeded the criteria – no other phone came close.

This year, the Edge 60 Pro won’t get the gong. It is an excellent phone with a couple of compromises that won’t affect city dwellers.

Competition

At $1199, it is up against stiff competition from the Google Pixel 9, Samsung S25 Edge, Samsung S25, Nothing Phone (2) and OPPO Reno 13 Pro.

If city and suburb phone reception suits you, then it’s probably the best.

If phone reception is a priority, then the 2024 Motorola Edge 50 Pro is a superb choice; the 2024 Nothing Phone (2) or the Samsung S25 (Standard, not Edge) are the best alternatives.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro rating

Ratings 70+ is a Pass Mark Features 80 It has every feature you need: good SoC performance and a great build.

However, the 2024 Edge 50 Pro offers a better user experience in some ways. Value 80 At $1,199, it faces stiff competition from the Google Pixel 9, Samsung S25 Edge, Samsung S25, Nothing Phone (2), and OPPO Reno 13 Pro. Performance 85 The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme is a powerful processor similar to a Qualcomm SD7 Gen 2. There are more powerful processors in this price bracket. Ease of Use 85 2+3+4 warranty, OS, and patches are fine. Samsung’s overkill, anyway. And I really like Motorola’s use of a value-added Hello Moto UX over pure Android. Design 85 Curved-edge screens have lost popularity and can lead to edge press errors. The solution is to use a case that prevents errant side presses. Rating out of 10 83 Final comment Motorola took the Edge 50 Pro, our 2024 phone of the year, and switched from a Qualcomm SoC to a MediaTek one. They upgraded build quality to IP69/MIL-STD-810H, lost Laser AF, downgraded the USB-C from full 3.1 DP 1.4 to USB-C 2.0 OTG, and reduced phone reception to city and suburban areas only. Now it won’t be in the running for the 2025 phone of the year, but it is still a great entry-level flagship.