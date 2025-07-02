Nothing Phone (3) pre-sale starts today (first look)

2 Jul, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Phones
Nothing Phone (3)

The Nothing Phone (3), its latest premium phone, goes on pre-sale today (July 2). A review is still a few weeks away. Nothing Headphone (1) is also on pre-order.

Nothing is a London-based brand that set out to disrupt the smartphone market. It has achieved this by clever and interesting design, with its Glyph Lights (now a Glyph screen) and numerous added-value features in its User Interface, surpassing those of Android.

Nothing Phone (3)

Below are the basic Nothing Phone (3) specifications

We must add that it’s a pleasure to see a company willingly provide a full set of specs.

NameNothing Phone (3)
Price$1509 12/256GB $1689 16/512GB
WebsiteProduct Page
FromOptus 12/24/36 month plan JB HiFi Retail sales 15 July
ColoursWhite and Black
Warranty2 years
ProcessorQualcomm SD 8S Gen 4 4nm TSMC 1 x 3.2GHz + 7 x 3.0GHz AI NPU
RAM/Storage12/256GB or 16/512GB
Screen6.67”, 2800 x 1260 (460ppi) 10-bit/1.07 billion colour, 120Hz AMOLED PWM 2160Hz – fine for PWM sensitive people Brightness: 800 Typical, 1600 Outdoor, 4500 Peak Gorilla Glass 7i Mohs hardness 5
Battery5150mAh 65W fast charge, 15W Qi and 5W reverse charge
Maximum endurance 56 hours 23 minutes 1400 full recharge cycles before 90% capacity User replaceable
4/5GSIM and eSIM, Dual Receive Dual SIM Dual Standby (one active at a time)
CommsWi-Fi 7 BE, BT 5.4, NFC, GPS
Size160.6 x 75.59 x 8.99 x 218g
Rear Camera50+50+50MP Wide/ultrawide/telephoto
Front Camera50MP
Speakers/MicsStereo and 2 mics
IP68 1.5m for 30 minutes
OSAndroid 15 overlaid with Nothing OS 3.5
5 years OS upgrade
7 years of security patches
In boxProtective case 100 cm 5W USB-C cable

CyberShack’s view: Nothing Phone (3) is impressive

OK, it’s not quite as powerful as the Samsung S25, but it offers a very attractive package, with a PWM-friendly 10-bit screen (Samsung’s is 8-bit and not PWM-friendly). Nothing OS offers a lot of value-added features, and the 2+5+7 warranty, OS, and patch are very good. And you get a lot more for the price.

Nothing also released the $549 Headphone (1), a premium Bluetooth/ANC over-ear headphone co-designed with KEF UK.  It supports Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, USB-C lossless playback, and a 3.5mm jack – wired or wireless. It looks very good and will have Sony and Bose worried. Review soon.

Nothing Phone (3)
Nothing Phone (3)

