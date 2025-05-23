Samsung OLED TV 2025: New Sizes and AI Smarts

Samsung has just launched its most expansive OLED TV range yet in Australia. Introducing more sizes, smarter features and a new value model for 2025. For many years OLED TV options have been a single horse race, with LG easily maintaining the king of the hill position. It’s clear that Samsung have decided ‘enough of that’ and are now launching models to compete directly with LG and their G5 hero.

Headlining the line-up for Samsung is the new S85F series, joining the upgraded S90F and S95F OLEDs, all powered by Samsung’s latest Vision AI processors for better ‘picture and sound’ optimisation occurring automatically during the experience.

Design-wise, the TVs are super sleek. The S95F is just 12.6mm thin, and all 2025 models are Pantone Validated, promising lifelike colours. They also integrate seamlessly with Samsung soundbars via Q-Symphony. It also supports SmartThings and Samsung TV Plus for connected living and free TV streaming.

The range now covers 3 models and wide range of screen sizes from 42 to 83 inches. The big news is the arrival of an 83-inch option in the more affordable S85F series. This means a larger OLED TV, but at a price range that is still in reach for more. The goods news is that OLED is becoming more accessible to local customers.

OLED has always a great choice for home cinema experiences and now with larger screen sizes, the viewer can further expand the content they are viewing.

Samsung is also offering a 7-year Tizen OS upgrade guarantee, giving buyers more peace of mind that the software running their tv will remain current over this period. Its very frustrating to customers who experience their tv hardware continue to function correctly, but see their TVs software become out of date. Sevens years is a good offer in this department.

Stores are rolling models into stocks now, so check at national retailers for the below models and check their listed RRPs.

