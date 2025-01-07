Samsung Brings AI to Everyday Life with ‘AI for All’ Vision

Samsung unveiled its “AI for All” vision at CES 2025, promising smarter and more connected living. The company aims to make AI an “Everyday, Everywhere” experience for everyone.

Jong-Hee Han, Samsung’s Vice Chairman, introduced a roadmap for Home AI. The plan focuses on personalised services across smart devices, adapting to individual routines. From single-person households to multi-generational families, Home AI makes life more efficient.

Privacy and security are key. Samsung Knox Matrix protects connected devices, encrypting data for added safety. The Knox Matrix Dashboard gives users clear control over their privacy.

SmartThings powers this AI ecosystem. Features like Ambient Sensing and Flex Connect make managing devices simple. SmartThings Energy also helps reduce power consumption and offers rewards for participating households.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book5 PCs boost productivity with AI features. Photo Remaster improves image quality, while AI Select simplifies browsing. Samsung Health integrates AI-driven insights to improve wellness.

Entertainment sees a boost too. The Neo QLED 8K TV enhances visuals with AI-driven upscaling. Generative Wallpaper and Live Translate bring exciting new features.

Samsung’s partnerships with Hyundai and SmartThings Pro extend AI into cars, businesses, and even ships. These innovations redefine how AI integrates into daily life.

With “AI for All,” Samsung continues to push boundaries, ensuring smarter and more personalised experiences for everyone.

