ASUS ROG 2025 Laptops: Strix, Flow Z13, and Zephyrus Shine

ASUS ROG has announced its 2025 gaming laptops. Featuring the latest Intel®, AMD, and NVIDIA® processors, these machines deliver unmatched performance. A revamped Strix series, a new Flow Z13, and Zephyrus updates take gaming to the next level. The lineup also includes the redesigned XG Mobile with Thunderbolt™ 5 for unparalleled flexibility.

Cutting-edge CPUs and GPUs

ROG’s 2025 lineup includes Intel Core™ Ultra, AMD Ryzen™, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs. These GPUs bring massive AI performance gains with DLSS 4 and NVIDIA Studio enhancements. Gamers can experience next-gen visuals and developers can utilise AI-accelerated workflows.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, part of the lineup, offers game-changing performance. It supports ray tracing, generative AI, and over 700 AI-optimised apps. NVIDIA NIM microservices make advanced AI workflows accessible.

Strix reigns supreme

ROG Strix sets the bar for gaming laptops. New models like the Strix SCAR 16 and 18 boast NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPUs and up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors. AMD options include the Ryzen™ 9 9955HX series. These machines pack up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 4TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage for unmatched multitasking.

Cooling innovations redefine the Strix series. A sandwiched heatsink design improves airflow, while liquid metal and end-to-end vapour chambers enhance efficiency. RGB lighting, anti-reflection display films, and a tool-less panel for upgrades complete the package.

Flow Z13 redefines portable power

The Flow Z13 is back with a bang. It features an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 chiplet processor, RDNA 3.5 graphics, and 128GB LPDDR5X RAM. This compact powerhouse excels in gaming, AI, and multitasking.

Its vapour chamber design keeps it cool and quiet. A 2.5K ROG Nebula Display with 180Hz refresh rate ensures vibrant visuals. The Flow Z13 also includes extensive connectivity, from USB-C to HDMI ports.

Zephyrus upgrades power and cooling

The Zephyrus G14 and G16 combine power and portability. AMD Ryzen™ AI and Intel Core Ultra processors, paired with NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPUs, deliver high-end gaming in slim form factors.

Cooling improvements, including heatpipe redesigns and Arc Flow Fans, enhance efficiency. Nebula Displays offer stunning visuals with up to 240Hz refresh rates and G-SYNC support.

XG Mobile levels up

The new XG Mobile external GPU supports Thunderbolt™ 5 for universal compatibility. It’s available with RTX 5090 or 5070 Ti GPUs, offering desktop-level power in a compact form.

The chassis features a semi-transparent design, vapour chamber cooling, and extensive ports. With a single cable, users can transform their laptops into gaming battlestations.

The Asus ROG 2025 laptops represent ASUS’s best-ever gaming machines. Whether gamers need desktop-class power in a tablet, a lightweight Zephyrus, or Strix performance, there’s something for everyone. With innovations in cooling, power, and AI capabilities, ASUS ROG continues to dominate.

