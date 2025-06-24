Telstra cancelled an elderly users phone and does not give a rats!

Telstra cancelled an elderly users phone service with no notice. This was entirely due to Telstra’s new upfront billing system and gross incompetence.

The user, an elderly friend whom I occasionally help with tech, was aghast. She needs her phone, her lifeline, every day. She gets nervous and panicky if her landline or big button dumb mobile goes off-line. Coincidentally, both happened this week, leaving her stranded and alone. She got a friend to call me, and I took on the onerous process of dealing with Telstra.

It took 45 minutes for their Indian call centre to identify the problem. It took several reminders for the operator to speak slowly as she needed to understand what they said and the consequences. It turns out that Telstra swapped her to a prepaid account, increased her bill and forgot to tell her they would be screwing her over.

To add insult to injury, once we identified outstanding bills in Telstra’s new accounting system, we asked for a copy to be emailed immediately and paid the bills while the operator was still online. We asked for the immediate reinstatement of her service and received the casual and offhanded remark that service would be restored in the next day or so. This was followed by the question, “Is there anything else I can help you with today?”

By this stage, the elderly friend was apoplectic (enraged, furious, unable to act), so I calmed her down and will check on her tomorrow. Her dumb big-button mobile phone needed a charge, but at least it was working!

Telstra’s move to upfront payment is good for them, shit for you

In May, we reported that Telstra mobile and internet customers pay more from 1 July, but we had not heard anything about landlines.

The user was supposed to have received the letter at the end of this article (undated), but did not get it via email (as the bill was usually sent to) or by post.

The letter (at the end of this article) states:

Your payment date will change as part of this update, we will get back in touch with the plan move date and payment date.

Telstra just cut off her phone, her lifeline. They did not get in touch with her.

You don’t need to do anything – this move will happen automatically.

Sure did—they cut off her phone. Her last bill in February was diligently paid on receipt, and since it was quarterly, she did not think about the next one.

Please note that any existing direct debit arrangements will not be transferred, and AutoPay on any current Upfront plans will be discontinued. You will need to manually make payments for your new bill.

It turns out that May and June invoices were never sent and consequently not paid. So, they cut off her phone without contacting her or emailing a reminder. And the direct debit she had used was no longer valid.

When moving to Upfront Plans, any existing ongoing discounts will be removed.

Her new plan costs $120 more a year, and while she has enough funds to survive, that is a 25% increase.

CyberShack’s view: Telstra cancelled an elderly users phone and does not give a rats!

Words fail me when I heard of this.

Even swear words don’t satisfy the elderly user’s desire to choke the living s&*t out of Telstra.

Telstra has moved consumers to pre-payment for services they have not received. Good for Telstra’s shareholders and screw the customer.

Their excuse—a letter was sent. Well, I can’t argue that, but it did not go to her email, junk email, or locked letterbox (to discourage mail theft).

And I love the last line of the letter.

However, if these changes mean your plan no longer suit your needs, you can explore other plans or choose to cancel your service.

She has been a rusted-on Telstra user since it was the Postmaster General (PMG). Optus or TPG – here she comes! we will follow up with Optus and Vodafone offerings.

Here is the letter that was emailed on request today (24/6/25) by Telstra. The bold italics are mine to show points.

Spelling/grammar has not been corrected.

We’re moving you to our latest plan.

Hi XXXXX

Thank you for being with Telstra. We are updating our systems to make things easier for you. As part of this system upgrade, we will be moving some of your service to our newest Upfront plan by the 30th June of 2025. An upfront plan refers to our latest in market plan and brings you in line with our current in market pricing. Your payment date will change as part of this update, we will get back in touch with the plan move date and payment date.

You don’t need to do anything – this move will happen automatically. However, you need to make note of important changes below. When we are closer to confirming your plan move date, we will get back in touch. The services listed below are currently scheduled to be moved. When we confirm your plan move date, we will reconfirm the services being moved so if you add on or remove services prior to the 30th of June 2025 these will be captured in the final service table.

Service Current Plan New Plan

XXXXXXXX Telstra Current Plan $50 Telstra Upfront Home Phone Plan 2GB

When moving to Upfront Plans, any existing ongoing discounts will be removed. Please refer to the table above for details on price changes or increases applicable to your plan.

If applicable any add-ons such as device repayments, subscriptions like Foxtel from Telstra, Wi-Fi Boosters, hardware repayments, Telstra One Number, Upgrade and Protect will be carried over to your new plan.

Updates to your payment and billing

Your billing method – Telstra bill.

Once your services are moved to upfront plans, you’ll receive a single monthly bill, called Telstra bill that combines all your charges. Your bill date will be the 17th of each month and is issued in advance for the next month, you’ll have 10 business days to make the payment. This bill covers your plan costs, subscriptions like Netflix, Kayo and Foxtel from Telstra and any extras. Please note that any existing direct debit arrangements will not be transferred, and AutoPay on any current Upfront plans will be discontinued. You will need to manually make payments for your new bill. If your monthly charging date is the 29th, 30th or 31st and it doesn’t occur in a calendar month, your monthly bill will be automatically issued on the next day.

Why am I getting multiple bills?

In the first month, you might receive multiple bills. These are for different billing periods, including a payment for your old plans, your first bill for the new plans and any subscriptions.

Payment codes will be changing.

When you receive your new look Telstra bill your payment codes will have changed, pay special attention to:

• BPAY Biller code and payment reference number.

• Post Billpay QR code.

• Centrepay customer reference number.

Important things to note.

• BPAY View will not be supported on your new plan.

• Any subscriptions like Netflix, Kayo and Foxtel from Telstra will be moved to your new Telstra bill.

• The delivery of your bill via paper will continue when you move to Telstra Bill.

• If your account had a credit of $1000 or less this will be credited to your new Telstra bill within 3 weeks of your first Telstra bill being issued. Please make sure you pay the current amount payable on your Telstra bill to ensure no disruptions to your services. Once we complete the balance transfer we will notify you and the credit will appear on your next Telstra bill.

•If your account had a credit of over $1000 we’ll need you to get in touch to organise your reimbursement. Please have your bank account details handy.

• If the billing date for your Upfront plan and device repayments are different, to align the payment dates your device repayment will be paused until you receive your next Telstra bill. This will mean that your last device repayment will be extended by up to a month. Rest assured, the total amount you pay for your device is not changing.

What happens if you set up a Direct Debit or purchase a new Telstra product?

• If you set up a new direct debit or purchase a new Telstra product prior to your move date, the same direct debit method will be used for OTHER services moving forward. To check your default payment method, view usage, see upcoming payments, download digital receipts, and manage your services, go to the My Telstra app or Telstra.com if you don’t have the app downloaded.

New plan features

Calls to standard Australian Numbers

Any Upfront home phone plan includes unlimited calls to all local, national, Australian mobiles and 13 numbers.

Important information about making international calls

Your Upfront plan includes 30 minutes of standard international calls a month to any country. If you need more than 30 minutes, you can purchase an International Calling Pack in the My Telstra app to continue to make calls to selected countries.

What’s next?

You don’t need to do anything, we will get back in touch close to your move date and confirm the services being moved and other important information.

For more information on your new Upfront plan visit telstra.com/upfrontplanbill.

If you have any questions, call us on 13 22 00.

However, if these changes mean your plan no longer suit your needs, you can explore other plans or choose to cancel your service.

