Motorola 2025 premium Edge 60 Pro and razr 60 now on presale (first look)

The Motorola 2025 premium Edge 60 Pro and razr 60 (Flip) are on presale for $ 1,199 each, with general availability starting from July 10.
The Motorola Edge 60 is a premium glass slab, while the Razr 60 is a premium flip format (also available in an Ultra version, not for sale in Australia). The Motorola razr is the number one selling flip phone in the world, according to IDC.
Both are AI-capable with Google Gemini and Moto AI.
These are affordable devices with Motorola’s excellent build quality and a 2+3+4 warranty, OS, and patch policy.
Motorola 2025 premium Edge 60 Pro and razr 60
|Device
|Motorola Edge 60 Pro
|Motorola Razr 60
|Website
|Product Page
|Product page
|Price
|$1199
|$1199
|Colour
|PANTONE Shadow PANTONE Sparkling Grape
|PANTONE Gibraltar Sea PANTONE Parfait Pink
|From
|JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Amazon and motorola.com.au.
|JB Hi-Fi
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 8350
|MediaTek Dimensity 7400X
|RAM/Storage
|12/512GB UFS 4.0 plus up to 12GB virtual RAM
|8/256GB UFS 2.0 plus virtual RAM
|Screen
|6.7” 2712 x 1220p pOLED
GG 7i
|6.9” 2540 x 1080p AMOLED inner
Plastic
10-bit, HDR10+, 3000 nit peak
3.6” 1066 x 1056 AMOLED outer
10-bit HDR10, 1700 nit peak GG Victus
|Battery
|6000mAh 90W fast charge 15W Qi 5W reverse charge
|4500mAh 30W Fast charge 15W Qi
|IP
|69 and MIL-STD-810H
|48
|Rear Camera
|50MP Sony Lytia 700C 50MP Ultrawide 10MP Telephoto 4K@30fps
|50 Wide 13MP Ultrawide 1080p@60fps
|Front camera
|50MP 4K@30fps
|32MP 1080p@60fps
|Comms
|Wi-Fi 6E AXE BT 5.4
NFC and GPS
USB-C 2.0
|Wi-Fi 6E BT 5.4
NFC and GPS
USB-C 2.0
|4/5G
|SIM and eSIM
|Speaker/Mic
|Stereo and Dolby Atmos
2 mics
|Stereo and Dolby Atmos
3 mics
|Warranty
|2 years
|2 years
|Android
|15
3 OS updates
4 years of security patches
|15
3 OS updates
4 years of security patches
|Size
|160.7 x 73.1 x 8.2 mm
186g
|73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm open
73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm closed
188g
The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is currently under review.
CyberShack phone news and reviews
Motorola 2025 premium, Motorola 2025 premium, Motorola 2025 premium, Motorola 2025 premium, Motorola 2025 premium
Comments