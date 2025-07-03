Motorola 2025 premium Edge 60 Pro and razr 60 now on presale (first look)

Motorola 2025 premium

The Motorola 2025 premium Edge 60 Pro and razr 60 (Flip) are on presale for $ 1,199 each, with general availability starting from July 10.

The Motorola Edge 60 is a premium glass slab, while the Razr 60 is a premium flip format (also available in an Ultra version, not for sale in Australia). The Motorola razr is the number one selling flip phone in the world, according to IDC.

Both are AI-capable with Google Gemini and Moto AI.

These are affordable devices with Motorola’s excellent build quality and a 2+3+4 warranty, OS, and patch policy.

Motorola 2025 premium Edge 60 Pro and razr 60

Motorola 2025 premium
Motorola 2025 premium
DeviceMotorola Edge 60 ProMotorola Razr 60
WebsiteProduct PageProduct page
Price$1199$1199
ColourPANTONE Shadow PANTONE Sparkling GrapePANTONE Gibraltar Sea PANTONE Parfait Pink
FromJB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Amazon and motorola.com.auJB Hi-Fi
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 8350MediaTek Dimensity 7400X
RAM/Storage12/512GB UFS 4.0 plus up to 12GB virtual RAM8/256GB UFS 2.0 plus virtual RAM
Screen6.7” 2712 x 1220p pOLED
GG 7i		6.9” 2540 x 1080p AMOLED inner
Plastic
10-bit, HDR10+, 3000 nit peak
3.6” 1066 x 1056 AMOLED outer
10-bit HDR10, 1700 nit peak GG Victus
Battery6000mAh 90W fast charge 15W Qi 5W reverse charge4500mAh 30W Fast charge 15W Qi
IP  69 and MIL-STD-810H48
Rear Camera50MP Sony Lytia 700C 50MP Ultrawide 10MP Telephoto 4K@30fps50 Wide 13MP Ultrawide 1080p@60fps
Front camera50MP 4K@30fps32MP 1080p@60fps
CommsWi-Fi 6E AXE BT 5.4
NFC and GPS
USB-C 2.0		Wi-Fi 6E BT 5.4
NFC and GPS
USB-C 2.0
4/5GSIM and eSIM 
Speaker/MicStereo and Dolby Atmos
2 mics		Stereo and Dolby Atmos
3 mics
Warranty2 years2 years
Android15
3 OS updates
4 years of security patches		15
3 OS updates
4 years of security patches
Size160.7 x 73.1 x 8.2 mm
186g		73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm open
73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm closed
188g

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is currently under review.

CyberShack phone news and reviews

