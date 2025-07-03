Motorola 2025 premium Edge 60 Pro and razr 60 now on presale (first look)

The Motorola 2025 premium Edge 60 Pro and razr 60 (Flip) are on presale for $ 1,199 each, with general availability starting from July 10.

The Motorola Edge 60 is a premium glass slab, while the Razr 60 is a premium flip format (also available in an Ultra version, not for sale in Australia). The Motorola razr is the number one selling flip phone in the world, according to IDC.

Both are AI-capable with Google Gemini and Moto AI.

These are affordable devices with Motorola’s excellent build quality and a 2+3+4 warranty, OS, and patch policy.

Motorola 2025 premium Edge 60 Pro and razr 60

Device Motorola Edge 60 Pro Motorola Razr 60 Website Product Page Product page Price $1199 $1199 Colour PANTONE Shadow PANTONE Sparkling Grape PANTONE Gibraltar Sea PANTONE Parfait Pink From JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Amazon and motorola.com.au. JB Hi-Fi Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 MediaTek Dimensity 7400X RAM/Storage 12/512GB UFS 4.0 plus up to 12GB virtual RAM 8/256GB UFS 2.0 plus virtual RAM Screen 6.7” 2712 x 1220p pOLED

GG 7i 6.9” 2540 x 1080p AMOLED inner

Plastic

10-bit, HDR10+, 3000 nit peak

3.6” 1066 x 1056 AMOLED outer

10-bit HDR10, 1700 nit peak GG Victus Battery 6000mAh 90W fast charge 15W Qi 5W reverse charge 4500mAh 30W Fast charge 15W Qi IP 69 and MIL-STD-810H 48 Rear Camera 50MP Sony Lytia 700C 50MP Ultrawide 10MP Telephoto 4K@30fps 50 Wide 13MP Ultrawide 1080p@60fps Front camera 50MP 4K@30fps 32MP 1080p@60fps Comms Wi-Fi 6E AXE BT 5.4

NFC and GPS

USB-C 2.0 Wi-Fi 6E BT 5.4

NFC and GPS

USB-C 2.0 4/5G SIM and eSIM Speaker/Mic Stereo and Dolby Atmos

2 mics Stereo and Dolby Atmos

3 mics Warranty 2 years 2 years Android 15

3 OS updates

4 years of security patches 15

3 OS updates

4 years of security patches Size 160.7 x 73.1 x 8.2 mm

186g 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm open

73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm closed

188g

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is currently under review.

