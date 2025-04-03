What Trump’s tariffs mean for the cost of consumer tech in Australia

Trump’s tariffs, a 10% cost impost on all its imports (our exports), will only affect Australian-made exports to the USA. There should be little impact on consumer tech prices.

Some countries have higher ‘reciprocal’ rates (see the list later), including 35% for imported steel and aluminum and a 25% flat rate on cars.

We export to the US

The Australian export list includes A$16.6 billion in 2024

Meat and edible offal (4.12B)

Pharmaceutical products (1.38B)

Precious and exotic minerals and stones (2.27B)

Medical devices (1.10B)

Ore slag and ash (575.53M)

Iron ore and finished steel (400.36M)

Aluminium ingots (275.44)

So, at worst, the USA will either stop or reduce importing these products. It can also pay the tariff, which will cost its users more. In almost every case, Australian exporters have or can find alternative free trade markets. They can also offer Australians better meats and produce that they now export.

We import from the US

At this stage, the Albanese government has not, and is unlikely to, impose reciprocal tariffs on the $34.6 billion in US imports (listed here). These include:

Machinery, boilers (6.71B)

Cars (5.05B)

Electronics (3.9B)

Aircraft (2.73B)

Medical apparatus (2.6B)

Pharmaceutical (2.38B): about 21% came from the USA in 2023

Foods like pork, grapes, chocolate, confectionery, nuts, and sauces <$50M

While we have no import tariffs, the likelihood is that imports from the US, made from 100% US primary ingredients and imported products from high tariff countries and steel and aluminum, will increase.

Australia will have the option to buy elsewhere in free trade markets. For example, Jim Beam drinkers may have to drink the Asian made-version (owned by Japan’s Suntory, anyway).

What about Consumer lifestyle tech?

Frankly, 90+% of the world’s consumer tech is assembled in China from components made in China (Trump’s tariff is 20%). An increasing amount is assembled in Vietnam (Trump’s tariff is now 46%), India (now 26%), and other countries, but these still use mostly Chinese-made components.

Even US companies like Dell, HP, Apple, Intel, Cisco, and many others may design products in the US but manufacture them elsewhere. Trump is trying to get them to manufacture in the USA for the USA market – a strategy that may work. Pretty much every US company can supply Australia with consumer electronics via subsidiaries in free trade markets. There will be little impact unless the product contains a high percentage of US-made content or utilises imported materials.

Apple will suffer in the US – at least in the short term

Almost all of Apple’s products are made in countries affected by Trump’s higher tariffs. Products include iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches accounting for three-quarters of its $400 billion in annual revenue. Factories don’t happen overnight, and there will be significant increases in the prices sold to US consumers.

Trump wants Apple to invest billions in local manufacturing. Analysts suggest that it may be more cost-effective for the company to comply than to lose an already price-sensitive market for its overpriced goods.

Grey Area – software and services

Australian-made software and services will cost US consumers 10% more, which may lead to the consumption of alternative US products. Companies like Atlassian and Canva will likely already have US subsidiaries and will find ways to minimise tariff impacts. It is the smaller software and specialist consulting firms that may suffer the most. But the Catch-22 is that we are already cheaper than US services by virtue of the US dollar’s strength.

CyberShack’s view: Trump’s tariffs don’t really affect Joe and Jan Average in Australia

Now that you understand that Trump’s tariffs are purely to encourage US manufacturing for US consumers, you don’t really have to worry. Our exporters will find replacement markets, but frankly, apart from a few items, we can import US equivalent goods and services from free trade markets with little effect.

That brings in another wild card. While the AU/US hovers around 60 cents, it is more expensive to buy US imports and cheaper to sell Australian exports to them. The strongest AU/US exchange rate was $1.10 very briefly in 2011, and for the last 10+ years, it has been around 58-70 cents.

So don’t let retailers fool you into a sense of urgency to buy now—that’s more FUD.

Any macroeconomics experts out there, feel free to comment or email [email protected].

List of Trump’s tariffs and countries

Country/Rate

Afghanistan 10

Albania 10

Algeria 30

Andorra 10

Angola 32

Anguilla 10

Antigua and Barbuda 10

Argentina 10

Armenia 10

Aruba 10

Australia 10

Azerbaijan 10

Bahamas 10

Bahrain 10

Bangladesh 37

Barbados 10

Belize 10

Benin 10

Bermuda 10

Bhutan 10

Bolivia 10

Bosnia and Herzegovina 35

Botswana 37

Brazil 10

British Indian Ocean Territory 10

British Virgin Islands 10

Brunei 24

Burundi 10

Cabo Verde 10

Cambodia 49

Cameroon 11

Cayman Islands 10

Central African Republic 10

Chad 13

Chile 10

China 34

Christmas Island 10

Cocos Islands 10

Colombia 10

Comoros 10

Cook Islands 10

Costa Rica 10

Curaçao 10

Democratic Republic of Congo 11

Djibouti 10

Dominica 10

Dominican Republic 10

Ecuador 10

Egypt 10

El Salvador 10

Equatorial Guinea 13

Eritrea 10

Eswatini 10

Ethiopia 10

European Union 20

Falkland Islands 41

Fiji 32

French Guiana 10

French Polynesia 10

Gabon 10

Gambia 10

Georgia 10

Ghana 10

Gibraltar 10

Grenada 10

Guadeloupe 10

Guatemala 10

Guinea 10

Guinea-Bissau 10

Guyana 38

Haiti 10

Heard and McDonald Islands 10

Honduras 10

Iceland 10

India 26

Indonesia 32

Iran 10

Iraq 39

Israel 17

Ivory Coast 21

Jamaica 10

Japan 24

Jordan 20

Kazakhstan 27

Kenya 10

Kiribati 10

Kosovo 10

Kuwait 10

Kyrgyzstan 10

Laos 48

Lebanon 10

Lesotho 50

Liberia 10

Libya 31

Liechtenstein 37

Madagascar 47

Malawi 17

Malaysia 24

Maldives 10

Mali 10

Marshal Islands 10

Martinique 10

Mauritania 10

Mauritius 40

Mayotte 10

Micronesia 10

Moldova 31

Monaco 10

Mongolia 10

Montenegro 10

Montserrat 10

Morocco 10

Mozambique 16

Myanmar 44

Namibia 21

Nauru 30

Nepal 10

New Zealand 10

Nicaragua 18

Niger 10

Nigeria 14

Norfolk Island 29

North Macedonia 33

Norway 15

Pakistan 29

Panama 10

Papua New Guinea 10

Paraguay 10

Peru 10

Philippines 17

Qatar 10

Republic of the Congo 10

Réunion 37

Rwanda 10

Saint Helena 10

Saint Kitts and Nevis 10

Saint Lucia 10

Saint Pierre and Miquelon 50

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 10

Samoa 10

San Marino 10

São Tomé and Príncipe 10

Saudi Arabia 10

Senegal 10

Serbia 37

Sierra Leone 10

Singapore 10

Sint Maarten 10

Solomon Islands 10

South Africa 10

South Korea 25

South Sudan 10

Sri Lanka 44

Sudan 10

Suriname 10

Svalbard and Jan Mayen 10

Switzerland 31

Syria 41

Taiwan 32

Tajikistan 10

Tanzania 10

Thailand 36

Timor-Leste 10

Togo 10

Tokelau 10

Tonga 10

Trinidad and Tobago 10

Tunisia 28

Turkey 10

Turkmenistan 10

Turks and Caicos Islands 10

Tuvalu 10

Uganda 10

Ukraine 10

United Arab Emirates 10

United Kingdom 10

Uruguay 10

Uzbekistan 10

Vanuatu 22

Venezuela 15

Vietnam 46

Yemen 10

Zambia 17

Zimbabwe 18

