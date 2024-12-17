LG’s New Matte White QuadWash Dishwasher

LG Electronics Australia has unveiled its new Essence Matte White QuadWash dishwasher, expanding its freestanding range with a stylish 15-place setting model (XD3A25MW). This finish complements modern Australian kitchens, offering a minimalist design inspired by today’s interior trends.

The LG Essence Matte White QuadWash dishwasher aligns with LG’s popular fridge range, which already features the Essence Matte White colourway. By adding this dishwasher, LG completes a cohesive kitchen collection. This includes French Door and Bottom Mount fridges designed to suit neutral, contemporary kitchens.

Shannon Tweedie, LG Australia’s Marketing Manager for Home Appliances, said: “With the new Essence Matte White finish, we’re adding a refined option that seamlessly blends with modern kitchen aesthetics. It joins our Forest Green and Natural Beige ranges to give Australians more choice for a personalised look.”

Beyond its sleek appearance, the QuadWash model features LG’s TrueSteam™ technology. Steam cycles reduce bacteria by up to 99.999%, ensuring cleaner dishes. The Turbo Cycle cleans lightly soiled dishes in under an hour, while the Dual Zone Wash handles delicate items and tough cookware simultaneously.

For added convenience, the EasyRack® Plus system adjusts to fit items of all shapes and sizes. The Auto Open Dry function enhances drying performance, while the LG ThinQ® app allows remote control and monitoring.

LG’s XD3A25MW QuadWash dishwasher in Essence Matte White is available now at leading retailers from RRP $1,599. Visit lg.com/au for more details.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au