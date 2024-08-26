Hozo NeoRuler GO – Digital Rolling ruler has lots of uses

The Hozo NeoRuler GO is an electronic ‘rolling’ wheel and laser ruler with 93 built-in scales in eight modes, customised scales, and an app. It is perfect for measuring scale drawings or any shaped object.

CyberShack has reviewed two other Hozo products

This adds to the useful tools for builders, architects, drafters, hobbyists, woodworkers, and upholsters—anyone who needs to measure something or take measurements off a plan.

Price A$104 includes a 14-day money-back guarantee. Warranty 1-year. Company Hozo Design launched its first digital rolling ruler – Rollova – in 2018. It has sold more than 10,000 in 30+ countries

First Impression – Exceed

It is a mighty little device, barely 87 x 31 x 18mm x 45g, with a 30mmm roller wheel and Red Cross Laser at one end and a lanyard loop at the other. The 300mAh battery charges in no time at all from any PD 5V/1A/5W charger.

A button on either side powers it up, and a 1.14” colour LCD tells you what you need to know. The buttons scroll through menus, including one that selects right or left-handed use.

It can measure point-to-point or corner-to-corner. The app can download measurements and export them to various file types.

Hozo NeoRuler GO main features

IP67

90-day standby, 30-day typical use and 10-hour full-use battery

Accuracy to +/-1mm

1-year warranty

Optional Accessories

NeoPencil Classic $29 – inkless pencil

NeoPencil Pro Kit $44 – inkless pencil plus GO extension handle

NeoStand Classic $29– 12 black pencil tips and eraser base

Black or Brown leather carry case $44

Tests – Pass+

My friend makes glass and aluminium pool safety fencing and custom furniture. I will let his words tell the story of the Hozo NeoRuler GO’s effectiveness.

It is a small ruler, and you wonder how accurate it can be. I live by the ‘measure twice and cut once’ rule, and the Hozo NeoRuler GO was more accurate than my tape measure and scale ruler.

I needed to replace an existing aluminium safety fence with a glass one. The problem was that the spigots needed to fit exactly where the existing aluminium uprights were, and the spacing and vertical alignment varied by up to 20mm from panel to panel. This allowed me to measure the fence single-handedly and record the twelve slightly different glass panel sizes. Aluminium can be forgiving – glass cannot.

I had to replace part of a damaged kidney bean-shaped tabletop. The Hozo NeoRuler GO allowed me to measure the shape perfectly, avoiding the need to oversize and plane the timber to size.

It was also perfect for taking measurements off a scale and drawing gates and fittings.

Meazor App – Free for a lifetime

The Android and iOS app lets you connect to Hozo products and download measurements. It has settings for drawing (line, arc, curve), elements (wall, door, window, object), angle snap, point snap, etc. You can export this to PDF, JPG, DXF, and 3D DXF.

CyberShack’s view – Hozo NeoRuler GO is excellent for drawing and measuring objects

I do not often need such a device, so it will stay with my friend, who can use it. I must take his word that it is a useful productivity tool worth the $104.

Based on my limited testing, I would have preferred the Neo Pro Kit handle to make it a little more manageable.

As we have no benchmarks, let’s say it meets or exceeds published benchmarks, is well made, is relatively easy to use, and has Hozo design cues.