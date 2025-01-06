Acer Expands Copilot+ PCs with AI-Powered Swift Go and Aspire

Acer has introduced its latest Copilot+ PCs, expanding its portfolio with AI-focused laptops. The new Swift Go 14 AI, Swift Go 16 AI, and Aspire 14 AI models combine sleek designs with cutting-edge technology for everyday productivity and creativity.

The Swift Go AI laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads. These processors include advanced NPUs for enhanced AI performance, making multitasking and creative work seamless. With up to 3K OLED displays, these laptops deliver vivid visuals and support up to 24.9 hours of video playback.

The Aspire 14 AI laptop offers a balance of performance and simplicity. Equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and a lightweight design, it provides long battery life and eco-friendly materials. Its 14-inch display comes in OLED or WUXGA options, perfect for students and professionals alike.

All Acer Copilot+ PCs include Acer’s AI-powered features like PurifiedVoice™ 2.0 for noise suppression, User Sensing™ 2.0 for privacy, and the new AcerSense app for enhanced productivity controls.

Available in Australia from April 2025, prices start at $1,599. Acer’s expanded Copilot+ PC lineup sets a new standard for AI-enabled computing.

