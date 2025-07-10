Samsung Galaxy Z 2025 Fold and Flip 7 and Watch 8 are now available

The Samsung Galaxy Z 2025 Fold 7 and Flip 7, as well as the Watch 8, are now available through Samsung online and its authorised retailers.
Reviews are coming soon, and here are the basic specifications in case you want to pre-order. Prices exclude pre-order offers (at the end).
|RRP
|Colours
|Samsung online only
|Z Fold 7
Product Page
|256/512GB/1TB $2899/3099/3549
|Jet Black Blue Shadow Silver Shadow
|Mint
|Z Flip 7
Product Page
|256/512GB $1799/1999
|Jet Black
Blue Shadow
Coral Red
|Mint
|Z Flip 7 FE
Product Page
|128/246GB $1499/1599
|Black
White
|Watch 8 Classic 46mm
Product Page
|BT $899 LTE $999
|Black
White
|Watch 8
Product Page
|40mm BT/LTE $649/749 44mm BT/LTE $699/799
|Silver
Graphite
|Watch Ultra 2025 Product Page
|47mm/LTE $1299
|Titanium Blue (New) Titanium Silver Titanium White Titanium Grey
Samsung Galaxy Z 2025 base Fold and Flip Specs
|Z Fold 7
|Z Flip 7
|Z Flip FE
|Main display (inner) 8-bit/16.7m 120Hz 2600 nits AMOLED
|8” 2184 x 1968
|6.9” 2520 x 1080
|6.7” 2640 x 1080
|AMOLED Display External 8-bit/16.7m AMOLED
|6.5” 2520 x 1080
|4.1” 1048 x 940
|3.4” 748 x 720
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Elite
|Exynos 2500
|Exynos 2400
|RAM/Storage
|12GB
16GB for 1TB
|12GB
|8GB
|Comms
|Wi-Fi 6E
BT 5.4
USB-C 3.2 OTG
|Wi-Fi 6E
BT 5.4
USB-C 3.2 OTG
|Wi-Fi 6E
BT 5.4
USB-C 2.0 OTG
|4/5G
|SIM and eSIM
|SIM and eSIM
|SIM and eSIM
|Battery mAh
|4400/25W
Qi
|4300/25W
Qi
|4000/25W
Qi
|Rear Camera MP
|200+10+12 8K@30fps
|50+12 4K@60fps
|50+12 4K@60fps
|Selfie camera inside MP
|10 4K@60fps
|Same
|S
same
|Selfie camera outside MP
|10
|N/A
|N/A
|Fingerprint sensor
|Power key
|Same
|Same
|IP
|48
|48
|48
|Dimensions Open mm
|158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2
|166.7 x 75.2 x 6.5
|165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9
|Dimensions closed mm
|158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9
|85.5 x 75.2 x 13.7
|85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9
|Weight g
|215
|188
|187
|Android
|16 and One UI 8
7 OS upgrades
7 years of security patches
|Same
|same
The key difference between the 2024 Fold and this is the 4.2mm thinness. The Flip 7 has a 4.1” full face screen (less the 2 camera rings and flash). The Flip 7 FE is essentially the same as the 2024 Flip 6.
Pre-order offers from 10 July to 1 August 2025. T&Cs apply.
|Samsung.com
|Fold7 to receive a bonus storage upgrade up to 512GB, or upgrade storage to 1TB for $250.
Flip7 to receive a bonus storage upgrade.
Flip7 FE to receive a bonus storage upgrade.
Watch Ultra 2025 to receive $250 instant cart discount.
Watch8 Classic to receive $150 instant cart discount.
Watch8 to receive $100 instant cart discount.
|Telstra
|Fold7 and save $800 when you purchase on a payment plan and receive up to $600 bonus trade-in on an eligible device.
Flip7 and save $500 when you purchase on a payment plan and receive up to $600 bonus trade-in on an eligible device.
Watch Ultra 2025 to receive $400 off.
Watch 8 Classic to receive $300 off.
Watch 8 to receive $200 off.
|Optus
|Fold7 and receive a $800 Samsung eStore voucher to unlock exclusive discounts on a range of Galaxy products.
Flip7 to receive a $500 Samsung eStore voucher to unlock exclusive discounts on a range of Galaxy products.
Watch Ultra 2025 to receive a $250 Samsung eStore voucher to unlock exclusive discounts on a range of Galaxy products..
|TPG (Vodafone)
|Fold7 and save up to $300 when you purchase on a payment plan and receive up to $700 bonus trade-in on an eligible device.
Flip7 and save $250 when you purchase on a payment plan and receive up to $500 bonus trade-in on an eligible device.
Flip7 FE and save $600 when you purchase on a payment plan.
Watch Ultra 2025 and receive a bonus Buds3 Pro (valued at $399).
Watch8 Classic and receive a bonus Buds3 Pro (valued at $399).
Watch8 and receive a bonus Buds3 (valued at $299).
|JB Hi-Fi
|Fold7 to receive a bonus storage upgrade up to 512GB, or upgrade storage to 1TB for $250.
Flip7 to receive a bonus $300 JB Hi-Fi gift card.
Flip7 FE to receive a bonus $200 JB Hi-Fi gift card.
Watch Ultra 2025, Watch 8 Classic or Watch 8 receive a 20% in-cart coupon. Use code GALAXYWATCH2025 online or redeem in-store.
|Harvey Norman
|Fold7 to receive a bonus storage upgrade up to 512GB, or upgrade storage to 1TB for $250.
Flip7 to receive a bonus $300 Harvey Norman gift card.
Flip7 FE to receive a bonus $200 Harvey Norman gift card.
Watch Ultra 2025, Watch 8 Classic or Watch 8 to receive a 20% in-cart coupon. Use code SAMPRE20 online or redeem in-store.
|Amazon
|Fold7 and receive a $800 Samsung eStore voucher to unlock exclusive discounts on a range of Galaxy products.
Flip7 to receive an $500 Samsung eStore voucher to unlock exclusive discounts on a range of Galaxy products.
Watch Ultra 2025 to receive a $250 Samsung eStore voucher to unlock exclusive discounts on a range of Galaxy products..
|Costco
|Fold7 to receive a bonus storage upgrade up to 512GB, or upgrade storage to 1TB for $250
Flip7 to receive a bonus storage upgrade
Flip7 FE to receive a bonus storage upgrade
Watch Ultra 2025 to receive $250 Costco Gift Card
Watch 8 Classic to receive $150 Costco Gift Card
Watch 8 to receive $100 Costco Gift Card
|Officeworks
|Fold7 to receive a bonus storage upgrade up to 512GB, or upgrade storage to 1TB for $250
Flip7 to receive a bonus storage upgrade and $300 Officeworks gift card
Flip7 FE to receive A bonus storage upgrade and $200 Officeworks gift card
Watch Ultra 2025 to receive $250 Officeworks gift card
Watch 8 Classic to receive $150 Officeworks gift card
Watch 8 to receive $100 Officeworks gift card
Flip/Fold 7 to receive 20X FlyBuys Points
Flip/Fold 7 to receive Geeks2U Set Up (Geeks2U will go to the customer’s house to set the new device up) via redemption
