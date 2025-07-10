Samsung Galaxy Z 2025 Fold and Flip 7 and Watch 8 are now available

10 Jul, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Announcements
Phones
Samsung Galaxy Z 2025

The Samsung Galaxy Z 2025 Fold 7 and Flip 7, as well as the Watch 8, are now available through Samsung online and its authorised retailers.

Reviews are coming soon, and here are the basic specifications in case you want to pre-order. Prices exclude pre-order offers (at the end).

Samsung Galaxy Z 2025
 RRPColoursSamsung online only
Z Fold 7
Product Page		256/512GB/1TB $2899/3099/3549Jet Black Blue Shadow Silver ShadowMint
Z Flip 7
Product Page		256/512GB $1799/1999Jet Black
Blue Shadow
Coral Red		Mint
Z Flip 7 FE
Product Page		128/246GB $1499/1599Black
White		 
Watch 8 Classic 46mm
Product Page		BT $899 LTE $999Black
White		 
Watch 8
Product Page  		40mm BT/LTE $649/749 44mm BT/LTE $699/799Silver
Graphite		 
Watch Ultra 2025 Product Page47mm/LTE $1299Titanium Blue (New) Titanium Silver Titanium White Titanium Grey 

Samsung Galaxy Z 2025 base Fold and Flip Specs

 Z Fold 7Z Flip 7Z Flip FE
Main display (inner) 8-bit/16.7m 120Hz 2600 nits AMOLED8” 2184 x 19686.9” 2520 x 10806.7” 2640 x 1080
AMOLED Display External 8-bit/16.7m AMOLED6.5” 2520 x 10804.1” 1048 x 9403.4” 748 x 720
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 EliteExynos 2500Exynos 2400
RAM/Storage12GB
16GB for 1TB		12GB8GB
CommsWi-Fi 6E
BT 5.4
USB-C 3.2 OTG		Wi-Fi 6E
BT 5.4
USB-C 3.2 OTG		Wi-Fi 6E
BT 5.4
USB-C 2.0 OTG
4/5GSIM and eSIMSIM and eSIMSIM and eSIM
Battery mAh4400/25W
Qi		4300/25W
Qi		4000/25W
Qi
Rear Camera MP200+10+12 8K@30fps50+12 4K@60fps50+12 4K@60fps
Selfie camera inside MP10 4K@60fpsSameS
same
Selfie camera outside MP10 N/A N/A
Fingerprint sensorPower keySameSame
IP484848
Dimensions Open mm158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2166.7 x 75.2 x 6.5165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9
Dimensions closed mm158.4 x 72.8 x 8.985.5 x 75.2 x 13.785.1 x 71.9 x 14.9
Weight g215188187
Android16 and One UI 8
7 OS upgrades
7 years of security patches		Samesame

The key difference between the 2024 Fold and this is the 4.2mm thinness. The Flip 7 has a 4.1” full face screen (less the 2 camera rings and flash). The Flip 7 FE is essentially the same as the 2024 Flip 6.

CyberShack Samsung news and reviews

Qualcomm SD8 Elite for Galaxy versus SD 8 Elite for others

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 (smartphone review)

Pre-order offers from 10 July to 1 August 2025. T&Cs apply.

Samsung.comFold7 to receive a bonus storage upgrade up to 512GB, or upgrade storage to 1TB for $250.
Flip7 to receive a bonus storage upgrade.
Flip7 FE to receive a bonus storage upgrade.
Watch Ultra 2025 to receive $250 instant cart discount.
Watch8 Classic to receive $150 instant cart discount.
Watch8 to receive $100 instant cart discount.
TelstraFold7 and save $800 when you purchase on a payment plan and receive up to $600 bonus trade-in on an eligible device.
Flip7 and save $500 when you purchase on a payment plan and receive up to $600 bonus trade-in on an eligible device. 
Watch Ultra 2025 to receive $400 off.
Watch 8 Classic to receive $300 off.
Watch 8 to receive $200 off.
OptusFold7 and receive a $800 Samsung eStore voucher to unlock exclusive discounts on a range of Galaxy products.
Flip7 to receive a $500 Samsung eStore voucher to unlock exclusive discounts on a range of Galaxy products.
Watch Ultra 2025 to receive a $250 Samsung eStore voucher to unlock exclusive discounts on a range of Galaxy products..
TPG (Vodafone)Fold7 and save up to $300 when you purchase on a payment plan and receive up to $700 bonus trade-in on an eligible device. 
Flip7 and save $250 when you purchase on a payment plan and receive up to $500 bonus trade-in on an eligible device. 
Flip7 FE and save $600 when you purchase on a payment plan.
Watch Ultra 2025 and receive a bonus Buds3 Pro (valued at $399).
Watch8 Classic and receive a bonus Buds3 Pro (valued at $399).
Watch8 and receive a bonus Buds3 (valued at $299).
JB Hi-FiFold7 to receive a bonus storage upgrade up to 512GB, or upgrade storage to 1TB for $250.
Flip7 to receive a bonus $300 JB Hi-Fi gift card.
Flip7 FE to receive a bonus $200 JB Hi-Fi gift card.
Watch Ultra 2025, Watch 8 Classic or Watch 8 receive a 20% in-cart coupon. Use code GALAXYWATCH2025 online or redeem in-store.  
Harvey NormanFold7 to receive a bonus storage upgrade up to 512GB, or upgrade storage to 1TB for $250.
Flip7 to receive a bonus $300 Harvey Norman gift card.
Flip7 FE to receive a bonus $200 Harvey Norman gift card.
Watch Ultra 2025, Watch 8 Classic or Watch 8 to receive a 20% in-cart coupon. Use code SAMPRE20 online or redeem in-store.
AmazonFold7 and receive a $800 Samsung eStore voucher to unlock exclusive discounts on a range of Galaxy products.
Flip7 to receive an $500 Samsung eStore voucher to unlock exclusive discounts on a range of Galaxy products.
Watch Ultra 2025 to receive a $250 Samsung eStore voucher to unlock exclusive discounts on a range of Galaxy products..
CostcoFold7 to receive a bonus storage upgrade up to 512GB, or upgrade storage to 1TB for $250
Flip7 to receive a bonus storage upgrade
Flip7 FE to receive a bonus storage upgrade
Watch Ultra 2025 to receive $250 Costco Gift Card
Watch 8 Classic to receive $150 Costco Gift Card
Watch 8 to receive $100 Costco Gift Card
OfficeworksFold7 to receive a bonus storage upgrade up to 512GB, or upgrade storage to 1TB for $250
Flip7 to receive a bonus storage upgrade and $300 Officeworks gift card
Flip7 FE to receive A bonus storage upgrade and $200 Officeworks gift card
Watch Ultra 2025 to receive $250 Officeworks gift card
Watch 8 Classic to receive $150 Officeworks gift card
Watch 8 to receive $100 Officeworks gift card
Flip/Fold 7 to receive 20X FlyBuys Points
Flip/Fold 7 to receive Geeks2U Set Up (Geeks2U will go to the customer’s house to set the new device up) via redemption

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au

Comments

Leave the first comment