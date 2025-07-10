Samsung Galaxy Z 2025 Fold and Flip 7 and Watch 8 are now available

The Samsung Galaxy Z 2025 Fold 7 and Flip 7, as well as the Watch 8, are now available through Samsung online and its authorised retailers.

Reviews are coming soon, and here are the basic specifications in case you want to pre-order. Prices exclude pre-order offers (at the end).

RRP Colours Samsung online only Z Fold 7

Product Page 256/512GB/1TB $2899/3099/3549 Jet Black Blue Shadow Silver Shadow Mint Z Flip 7

Product Page 256/512GB $1799/1999 Jet Black

Blue Shadow

Coral Red Mint Z Flip 7 FE

Product Page 128/246GB $1499/1599 Black

White Watch 8 Classic 46mm

Product Page BT $899 LTE $999 Black

White Watch 8

Product Page 40mm BT/LTE $649/749 44mm BT/LTE $699/799 Silver

Graphite Watch Ultra 2025 Product Page 47mm/LTE $1299 Titanium Blue (New) Titanium Silver Titanium White Titanium Grey

Samsung Galaxy Z 2025 base Fold and Flip Specs

Z Fold 7 Z Flip 7 Z Flip FE Main display (inner) 8-bit/16.7m 120Hz 2600 nits AMOLED 8” 2184 x 1968 6.9” 2520 x 1080 6.7” 2640 x 1080 AMOLED Display External 8-bit/16.7m AMOLED 6.5” 2520 x 1080 4.1” 1048 x 940 3.4” 748 x 720 Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Exynos 2500 Exynos 2400 RAM/Storage 12GB

16GB for 1TB 12GB 8GB Comms Wi-Fi 6E

BT 5.4

USB-C 3.2 OTG Wi-Fi 6E

BT 5.4

USB-C 3.2 OTG Wi-Fi 6E

BT 5.4

USB-C 2.0 OTG 4/5G SIM and eSIM SIM and eSIM SIM and eSIM Battery mAh 4400/25W

Qi 4300/25W

Qi 4000/25W

Qi Rear Camera MP 200+10+12 8K@30fps 50+12 4K@60fps 50+12 4K@60fps Selfie camera inside MP 10 4K@60fps Same S

same Selfie camera outside MP 10 N/A N/A Fingerprint sensor Power key Same Same IP 48 48 48 Dimensions Open mm 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 166.7 x 75.2 x 6.5 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 Dimensions closed mm 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9 85.5 x 75.2 x 13.7 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 Weight g 215 188 187 Android 16 and One UI 8

7 OS upgrades

7 years of security patches Same same

The key difference between the 2024 Fold and this is the 4.2mm thinness. The Flip 7 has a 4.1” full face screen (less the 2 camera rings and flash). The Flip 7 FE is essentially the same as the 2024 Flip 6.

CyberShack Samsung news and reviews

Qualcomm SD8 Elite for Galaxy versus SD 8 Elite for others

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 (smartphone review)

Pre-order offers from 10 July to 1 August 2025. T&Cs apply.