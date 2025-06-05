OPPO A5 Pro – $399 includes the kitchen sink (smartphone review)

5 Jun, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Phones
Reviews
OPPO A5 Pro

The OPPO A5 Pro is quite an amazing product for $399 and has everything, including an IP69/MIL-STD-810H build, a huge 5800mAh battery and a decent camera.

Review over – If you only have $399, you can’t go wrong.

Well, CyberShack is the only Australian site doing deep-dive reviews, where we test over 70 aspects and gather over 300 data points, so we don’t want to disappoint. However, this is a mini-review with all you need to know upfront. You will have to scroll to the bottom for additional information, test photos, CyberShack’s view and ratings.

We will list the main functions and use a ✅ or❌to indicate good or not so good

OPPO A5 Pro Good

  • Brand: OPPO is a quality designer and manufacturer of smartphones with excellent local service and support. ✅
  • Screen: 720p, 1000 nit, reasonably colour accurate, 120Hz screen with no PWM ✅
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (similar in speed to a Qualcomm SD6S Gen 3)✅
  • RAM: 8GB with up to 8GB virtual RAM expansion. ✅
  • Storage: 256GB and microSD to 2TB ✅
  • Games: Low frame rate only
  • Comms: Wi-Fi 5 AC maximum rate 433Mbps (slower than expected)
  • 4/5G: Very strong signal, finding two towers. Perfect for city and suburb use ✅
  • Hybrid Dual SIM or one SIM and microSD slot ✅
  • 5800mAh battery, 80-minute charge, extra-long 1600 recharge cycles, One to two days of typical use ✅
  • Stereo sound with some aptX codecs ✅
  • Build: Excellent with IP69/MIL-STD-810H ✅
  • Android 15 and 3 upgrades and 6 years of security patches ✅
  • Fingerprint sensor on power button enabling NFC and Google Pay ✅
  • 50+2MP rear camera – better than social media class ✅
  • 8MP Selfie – good colours ✅

Not so good

  • No Charger supplied – $65 for the SUPERVOOC 45W and 8W cable❌
  • Sound quality ❌
  • Not enough RAM for on-device AI, so it uses the Google Gemini Cloud ❌

Australian Review: OPPO A5 Pro, 8/256GB, Dual SIM or Single SIM/microSD

Note that this is not the A5 5G (key differences to the OPPO A5 Pro in brackets)
IP69 (IP65)

  • 8/256GB (4/128GB and can be up to 8/256GB)
  • Stereo (Mono)
  • USB-C for cable earphones (3.5mm)
  • 5800mAh 45W (6000mAh 33W)

About

BrandOPPO
ModelOPPO A5 Pro
Model NumberCPH2695
RAM/Storage Base8/256
   Price base$399
Warranty months24-months ACL
 TeirLower mid-range
WebsiteProduct Page
FromOPPO, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee
Country of OriginChina
CompanyOPPO is #3 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved this through excellent products and after-sales service.
MoreCyberShack OPPO news and reviews CyberShack Phones category
Test date May 2025
Ambient temp10-20°
ReleaseApril 2025
Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)Look for the RNZ C-Tick

Screen

Size6.67″
TypeLCD
Flat, Curve, 2D, 3DFlat
Resolution1604 x 720
PPI264
Ratio20:9
Screen to Body %89.9%
Colours bits8-bit 16.7m colours
Refresh Hz, adaptive.Auto step 60/90/120Hz
Fixed 60 or 120Hz
Response 120HzN/A
Nits typical, testNot Disclosed
Nits max, test1000 nits High Brightness (Test 888)
Contrast1500:1 (tested 1485:1)
sRGBClaim 100% sRGB (test 97.8%)
Claim 83% DCI-P3 of 8-bit/16.7m colours (83.4%)
DCI-P3Claim 83% of 8-bit/16.7m colours (Test 82)
Rec. 2020 or otherN/A
Delta E (<4 is excellent)Approx 2.9
HDR Level720p HD SDR
SDR UpscaleNo
Blue Light controlYes – Comfort
PWM if knownNo
Daylight readablePeak nits are momentary before settling back to 400-500 nits.
Always on DisplayN/ A. Website says Outdoor Mode includes Always on display, but it just keeps the screen on – not AOD like OLED.
Edge displayN/ A
AccessibilityUsual Android features
DRML1 FHD SRD streaming
GamingNot really for gaming
Screen protectionGorilla Glass 7i Mohs hardness 6 (keys can mark it)
 or Schott Xensation Alpha
CommentExcellent, bright, colour-accurate screen. It has a colour temperature slider to add more warmth if you want it.

The tests below reflect an 8-bit/16.7m colour screen. You will notice banding in some video playback. Contrast (black/white levels) is about standard for an LCD screen.

Processor

It does not support on-device AI, but when using Google Photos, you have access to photo AI editing in the cloud. See Photos later.

OPPO has a Trinity engine that has 48-month Fluency Protection testing, guaranteeing smooth performance for four years.

TypeMediaTek Dimensity 6300
nm6 TSMC
Cores2 x 2.4 GHz & 6 x 2.0GHz
ModemMediaTek R16
AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion		 Geekbench AI
CPU: 533/519/1006
GPU: 159/217/215
NNAPI: 226/333/107
AiTuTu: 40339
AI Benchmark 6: 195
GFLOPS: 11.64
GINOPS: 10.11
Antutu461629
Geekbench 6 Single-core784
Geekbench 6 multi-core1993
LikeBenchmarks  
Like Unisoc T8200 Single core and SD 6s Gen 3 multi-core.
GPUARM MALI-G57 MC2 1072MHz
GPU Test
Open CL1411
LikeToo slow for games
Vulcan1414
RAM, type8GB LPDDR4X plus up to 8GB virtual RAM
Storage, free, type256GB UFS 2.2 (201GB free)
micro-SDUp to 1TB
CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak363.3
558.11 Max
CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak248.48
375 Max
CPDT microSD read, write MBps75.39/45.09 mountable
CPDT external (mountable?) MBps26.21/14.26 OTG
CommentFit for purpose

Throttle test

Max GIPS182283
Average GIPS162596
Minimum GIPS127233
% Throttle23%
CPU Temp50°
CommentReasonable day-to-day performance for email, browsing and general phone features.

Comms

While 433 Mbps half-duplex is slow to transfer files, it is all you can expect from a $399 phone. It is not a deal breaker.

Wi-Fi Type, modelWi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz
Maximum speed 433Mbps, half duplex.
Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps-42/433/433
Test 5m-53/433/433
Test 10m-58/433/433
BT Type5.3 LE
GPS single, dualSingle band Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
USB typeUSB-C 2.0 480Mbps
ALT DP, DeX, Ready ForWi-Fi casting and Chromecast
NFCYes
Ultra-widebandNo
Sensors
   AccelerometerYes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive.
   GyroYes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive.
   e-CompassYes
   Barometer
   GravityYes
   Pedometer
   Ambient lightYes
   Hall sensor
   ProximityYes
   Other
CommentWi-Fi signals are not strong. At 2m from the router, it is -42dBm when it should be around -28dBm.
OPPO A5 Pro
OPPO A5 Pro
OPPO A5 Pro
OPPO A5 Pro

4/5G

OPPO has a 360° antenna that helps increase the phone’s reception signal strength, and it gets superb 4G Band 3 or Band 28.  

SIMHybrid dual SIM or SIM and microSD
   ActiveDSDS – one active at a time
5G sub-6GHzSingle
VoLTEYes
Wi-Fi callingYes
4G Bands1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66
CommentAll Australian 4G bands
5G sub-6Ghz n1/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/n40/n41/66/77/n78
CommentAll Australian sub-6GHz and low bands
mmWaveN/A
Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
  DL/UL, ms23/16.3/24ms (average)
   Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pWBand 3 12.6 to 31.6pW
No usable 5G
   Tower 2Band 28 2pW
   Tower 3No
   Tower 4No
CommentGood, strong reception signal on up to two towers. For city/suburbs or areas where there is a tower nearby.
31.6 picowatts is almost a new record!

Battery

The new tech increases the life from 500 full recharge cycles to 1600 cycles. It is worth buying OPPO SUPERVOOC™️45W Power Adaptor and the OPPO USB-A to USB-C Cable 8A 1M for$19.95, as it will charge the fastest and has OPPO battery management.

mAh5800mAH/22.74Wh
New technology offers over 4 years of life if charged once a day (1600 cycles, 80% capacity remaining).
Charger, type, suppliedNot supplied. Recommends the 45W SUPERVOOC charger
5V/2A/10W or 5 to 11V/4.1A.45W
which charges initially at 9V/4A/36W.
 PD, QC levelMost PPS (variable volts/amps) chargers with a 4-5A output and 5W cable can charge this.
Qi, wattageNo
Reverse Qi or cableNo
Test (60Hz or adaptive)Adaptive
   Charge % 30minsClaim: 50% in 35 min
   Charge 0-100%Claim: 83 minutes
1 hour 20 minutes (80 minutes)
   Charge QiN/A
   Charge 5V, 2AApprox 4 hours
   Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode17 hours 18 minutes
  PC Mark 3 battery17 hours 33 minutes
Accubattery 18 hours
   GFX Bench Manhattan battery563.1 minutes (9.4 hours) 2757 frames
   GFX Bench T-Rex609.5 minutes (10.15 hours) 3223 frames
   Drain 100-0% full load screen on5 hours 9 minutes
Accubattery 5 Hours
mA Full load screen on1200-1250
   mA Watt idle Screen on450-500mA
   Estimate loss at max refreshAdaptive screen – should not lose too much at fixed 120Hz
   Estimate typical useTwo days of typical use, but heavy users may need to top up daily as it draws more under load.
CommentOPPO has not included a charger, following in the bad footsteps of Samsung, Apple, and Google Pixel.

Sound

It is quite loud.

SpeakersStereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
TuningNo
AMPMediaTek
Dolby Atmos decodeNo
Hi-ResNo
3.5mmUSB-C does not require an external DAC (FSA4480)
BT CodecsSBC/ AAC/ APTX/ APTX HD/ and LDAC
MultipointShould work
Dolby Atmos (DA)No
EQOreality – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music
MicsOne at the bottom
Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
   Volume max82
   Media (music)77.4
   Ring81.4
   Alarm82.3
   Notifications84.8
   Earpiece55
   Hands-freeSingle mic means no noise or wind reduction. Adequate inside.
   BT headphonesReasonable L/R separation but biased to the bottom speaker

Sound Quality

It is easy to be harsh, but few phones have good sound – use earphones.

OPPO A5 Pro
Deep Bass 20-40HzNil
Middle Bass 40-100HzNil
High Bass 100-200HzSlow linear build to 1kHz
Low Mid 200-400HzFlat
Mid 400-1000HzFlat
High-Mid 1-2kHzFlat
Low Treble 2-4kHzFlat
Mid Treble 4-6kHzLinear decline to 7kHz then recovery at 9kHz
High Treble 6-10kHzFlat
Dog Whistle 10-20kHzFlat to 17kHz then off the cliff
Sound Signature typeMid centric for clear voice. Missing all the important bass so that this is muddy, and missing all the important treble, so there is little character and directionality.
   SoundstageAs wide as the phone. DA/spatial content makes no difference.
CommentSuitable for voice but not for music. There is a bias towards the bottom speaker.

Build

Size (H X W x D)164.82 x 75.53 x 7.76mm
Weight grams194 to 196g
Front glassCorning Gorilla Glass 7i OR Xensation α
Both are Mohs hardness 6 and offer reasonable drop resistance.
Rear materialPlastic
FramePlastic
IP ratingIP69 and MIL-STD-810H
ColoursMocha Brown
Olive Green
Pen, Stylus supportNo
TeardownNo
In the box
   ChargerNo
   USB cableUSB-A to USB-C 3W
   BudsNo
   Bumper coverNo
CommentExcellent build quality (as are all OPPO phones)

OS

Android15
Security patch date1 April (current)
UIColor OS 15.0
OS upgrade policy3
Security patch policy6
BloatwareQuite a lot – all removable. The lower the cost, the more bloatware you get.
OtherHas all Google Apps as well as its alternatives. Use Google Apps where possible for backup purposes.
CommentColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use
Security
FingerprintOn the power button
Face IDYes 2D
OtherOPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

OPPO 5A Pro rear camera

It was an overly bright morning, but with a hazy sky. The camera did as good as it could. The shot after that was taken at 4 PM.

OPPO A5 Pro
1X – very bright hazy day
OPPO A5 Pro
1X at 4 PM. Colours are accurate.
OPPO A5 Pro
2X and colours are good. Foreground and background are well-focused.
OPPO A5 Pro
5X and some artifacts are appearing but overall a good shot.
OPPO A5 Pro
Good shot with decent black face. Bokeh has a softening around the ears – it is looking for a human face.
<40 lumens and not bad – details are good.
Night mode brings out the details and sharpens the image.

Camera Specs

Rear PrimaryWide
  MP50MP bins to 12.5MP
   SensorOmnivision OV50D40
   FocusAF
   f-stop1.8
   um.6 bins to 1.2
  FOV° (stated, actual)75.5° (64.8 to 76.9°)
   StabilisationNo
   Zoom10X
Rear 2Portrait (a depth sensor for bokeh)
   MP2MP
   SensorGalaxyCore GC02M1
   FocusFF
   f-stop2.4
   um1.75
  FOV (stated, actual)88°
   StabilisationNo
   ZoomNo
Special
   Video max1080p@30 EIS
   FlashRing
   Auto-HDRYes
Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, PRO, Panorama, Slo-mo, Dual-view video, Time-lapse, Sticker, DOC SCANNER, Google Lens
   QR code readerVia Google Lens
   Night modeAI
DXO MarkNo

Front

  MP8MP
   SensorGalaxyCore GC08A8
   FocusFF
   f-stop2
   um1.12
  FOV (stated, actual)80 (69.6 to 81.8°)
   StabilisationNo
   FlashScreen fill
   ZoomN/A
   Video max1080p@30fps
    FeaturesPhoto, Video, Portrait, Night, Panorama, Dual-view video, Time-lapse, Sticker, Retouch, Screen Fill Light

CyberShack’s view: OPPO A5 Pro is all you need.

If all I had was $399, this is the one to buy. Don’t forget it is a more fully featured version of the OPPO A5, so make sure you get this one. The easy way to tell is that the ring flash is beside the dual camera sensors, where the A5 is under the sensors.

Yet it is up against some still competition (some are 2024 runouts, which make it hard to compete).

  • Motorola g85, SD6S Gen 3, 8/128GB, 33W charger inbox ($399)
  • Motorola Edge 50 Neo (2024) 12/256GB, 50+13+10MP, ($399 on runout)
  • OPPO A80 (very similar to the A5) $369

It is the best overall package.

Ratings

Features75
It has everything you need—dual hybrid SIM/MicroSD, a fit-for-purpose SoC, fast charge capability, but no charger, NFC, and a fingerprint sensor on the power button.
Value85
At $399 for a 5G and 8/256GB, it is excellent value.
Performance75
Reasonable performance, but the antenna strength is only for cities and suburbs.
Ease of Use85
OPPO is easy to use, has a great 2-year warranty and local support
Design75
Another bland glass slab, but now slightly more unbreakable.
Rating out of 1079
Final commentAt $399, it is a reliable phone with city and suburb phone reception. Add IP69 and MIL-STD-810H, and it is a superb low-cost device.

CyberShack Verdict

OPPO A5 Pro

$399

7.9
Features
7.5 / 10
Value
8.5 / 10
Performance
7.5 / 10
Ease of Use
8.5 / 10
Design
7.5 / 10

Pros

Bright 720p 60/90/120Hz IPS screen
Adequate performance - not for gamers
Excellent battery life, but no charger supplied ($65 with the 8W cable)
Excellent quality IP69/MIL-STD-810H build and 2-year warranty with local support
Average camera - better than social media class

Cons

None really for a $399 device
Needs to use the OPPO 33-45W SUPERVOOC charger and cable to reach charge speeds
Single mic means not as good for hands-free use.
Passable sound

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au

Comments

Leave the first comment