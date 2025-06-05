OPPO A5 Pro – $399 includes the kitchen sink (smartphone review)

The OPPO A5 Pro is quite an amazing product for $399 and has everything, including an IP69/MIL-STD-810H build, a huge 5800mAh battery and a decent camera.
Review over – If you only have $399, you can’t go wrong.
Well, CyberShack is the only Australian site doing deep-dive reviews, where we test over 70 aspects and gather over 300 data points, so we don’t want to disappoint. However, this is a mini-review with all you need to know upfront. You will have to scroll to the bottom for additional information, test photos, CyberShack’s view and ratings.
We will list the main functions and use a ✅ or❌to indicate good or not so good
OPPO A5 Pro Good
- Brand: OPPO is a quality designer and manufacturer of smartphones with excellent local service and support. ✅
- Screen: 720p, 1000 nit, reasonably colour accurate, 120Hz screen with no PWM ✅
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (similar in speed to a Qualcomm SD6S Gen 3)✅
- RAM: 8GB with up to 8GB virtual RAM expansion. ✅
- Storage: 256GB and microSD to 2TB ✅
- Games: Low frame rate only
- Comms: Wi-Fi 5 AC maximum rate 433Mbps (slower than expected)
- 4/5G: Very strong signal, finding two towers. Perfect for city and suburb use ✅
- Hybrid Dual SIM or one SIM and microSD slot ✅
- 5800mAh battery, 80-minute charge, extra-long 1600 recharge cycles, One to two days of typical use ✅
- Stereo sound with some aptX codecs ✅
- Build: Excellent with IP69/MIL-STD-810H ✅
- Android 15 and 3 upgrades and 6 years of security patches ✅
- Fingerprint sensor on power button enabling NFC and Google Pay ✅
- 50+2MP rear camera – better than social media class ✅
- 8MP Selfie – good colours ✅
Not so good
- No Charger supplied – $65 for the SUPERVOOC 45W and 8W cable❌
- Sound quality ❌
- Not enough RAM for on-device AI, so it uses the Google Gemini Cloud ❌
Australian Review: OPPO A5 Pro, 8/256GB, Dual SIM or Single SIM/microSD
Note that this is not the A5 5G (key differences to the OPPO A5 Pro in brackets)
IP69 (IP65)
- 8/256GB (4/128GB and can be up to 8/256GB)
- Stereo (Mono)
- USB-C for cable earphones (3.5mm)
- 5800mAh 45W (6000mAh 33W)
About
|Brand
|OPPO
|Model
|OPPO A5 Pro
|Model Number
|CPH2695
|RAM/Storage Base
|8/256
|Price base
|$399
|Warranty months
|24-months ACL
|Teir
|Lower mid-range
|Website
|Product Page
|From
|OPPO, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee
|Country of Origin
|China
|Company
|OPPO is #3 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved this through excellent products and after-sales service.
|More
|Test date
|May 2025
|Ambient temp
|10-20°
|Release
|April 2025
|Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy)
|Look for the RNZ C-Tick
Screen
|Size
|6.67″
|Type
|LCD
|Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D
|Flat
|Resolution
|1604 x 720
|PPI
|264
|Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to Body %
|89.9%
|Colours bits
|8-bit 16.7m colours
|Refresh Hz, adaptive.
|Auto step 60/90/120Hz
Fixed 60 or 120Hz
|Response 120Hz
|N/A
|Nits typical, test
|Not Disclosed
|Nits max, test
|1000 nits High Brightness (Test 888)
|Contrast
|1500:1 (tested 1485:1)
|sRGB
|Claim 100% sRGB (test 97.8%)
Claim 83% DCI-P3 of 8-bit/16.7m colours (83.4%)
|DCI-P3
|Claim 83% of 8-bit/16.7m colours (Test 82)
|Rec. 2020 or other
|N/A
|Delta E (<4 is excellent)
|Approx 2.9
|HDR Level
|720p HD SDR
|SDR Upscale
|No
|Blue Light control
|Yes – Comfort
|PWM if known
|No
|Daylight readable
|Peak nits are momentary before settling back to 400-500 nits.
|Always on Display
|N/ A. Website says Outdoor Mode includes Always on display, but it just keeps the screen on – not AOD like OLED.
|Edge display
|N/ A
|Accessibility
|Usual Android features
|DRM
|L1 FHD SRD streaming
|Gaming
|Not really for gaming
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass 7i Mohs hardness 6 (keys can mark it)
or Schott Xensation Alpha
|Comment
|Excellent, bright, colour-accurate screen. It has a colour temperature slider to add more warmth if you want it.
The tests below reflect an 8-bit/16.7m colour screen. You will notice banding in some video playback. Contrast (black/white levels) is about standard for an LCD screen.
Processor
It does not support on-device AI, but when using Google Photos, you have access to photo AI editing in the cloud. See Photos later.
OPPO has a Trinity engine that has 48-month Fluency Protection testing, guaranteeing smooth performance for four years.
|Type
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|nm
|6 TSMC
|Cores
|2 x 2.4 GHz & 6 x 2.0GHz
|Modem
|MediaTek R16
|AI TOPS OR
Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)
GINOPS = billion
| Geekbench AI
CPU: 533/519/1006
GPU: 159/217/215
NNAPI: 226/333/107
AiTuTu: 40339
AI Benchmark 6: 195
GFLOPS: 11.64
GINOPS: 10.11
|Antutu
|461629
|Geekbench 6 Single-core
|784
|Geekbench 6 multi-core
|1993
|Like
|Benchmarks
Like Unisoc T8200 Single core and SD 6s Gen 3 multi-core.
|GPU
|ARM MALI-G57 MC2 1072MHz
|GPU Test
|Open CL
|1411
|Like
|Too slow for games
|Vulcan
|1414
|RAM, type
|8GB LPDDR4X plus up to 8GB virtual RAM
|Storage, free, type
|256GB UFS 2.2 (201GB free)
|micro-SD
|Up to 1TB
|CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak
|363.3
558.11 Max
|CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak
|248.48
375 Max
|CPDT microSD read, write MBps
|75.39/45.09 mountable
|CPDT external (mountable?) MBps
|26.21/14.26 OTG
|Comment
|Fit for purpose
Throttle test
|Max GIPS
|182283
|Average GIPS
|162596
|Minimum GIPS
|127233
|% Throttle
|23%
|CPU Temp
|50°
|Comment
|Reasonable day-to-day performance for email, browsing and general phone features.
Comms
While 433 Mbps half-duplex is slow to transfer files, it is all you can expect from a $399 phone. It is not a deal breaker.
|Wi-Fi Type, model
|Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz
Maximum speed 433Mbps, half duplex.
|Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps
|-42/433/433
|Test 5m
|-53/433/433
|Test 10m
|-58/433/433
|BT Type
|5.3 LE
|GPS single, dual
|Single band Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|USB type
|USB-C 2.0 480Mbps
|ALT DP, DeX, Ready For
|Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast
|NFC
|Yes
|Ultra-wideband
|No
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
|Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive.
|Gyro
|Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive.
|e-Compass
|Yes
|Barometer
|Gravity
|Yes
|Pedometer
|Ambient light
|Yes
|Hall sensor
|Proximity
|Yes
|Other
|Comment
|Wi-Fi signals are not strong. At 2m from the router, it is -42dBm when it should be around -28dBm.
4/5G
OPPO has a 360° antenna that helps increase the phone’s reception signal strength, and it gets superb 4G Band 3 or Band 28.
|SIM
|Hybrid dual SIM or SIM and microSD
|Active
|DSDS – one active at a time
|5G sub-6GHz
|Single
|VoLTE
|Yes
|Wi-Fi calling
|Yes
|4G Bands
|1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66
|Comment
|All Australian 4G bands
|5G sub-6Ghz
|n1/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/n40/n41/66/77/n78
|Comment
|All Australian sub-6GHz and low bands
|mmWave
|N/A
|Test Boost Mobile, Telstra
|DL/UL, ms
|23/16.3/24ms (average)
|Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW
|Band 3 12.6 to 31.6pW
No usable 5G
|Tower 2
|Band 28 2pW
|Tower 3
|No
|Tower 4
|No
|Comment
|Good, strong reception signal on up to two towers. For city/suburbs or areas where there is a tower nearby.
Battery
The new tech increases the life from 500 full recharge cycles to 1600 cycles. It is worth buying OPPO SUPERVOOC™️45W Power Adaptor and the OPPO USB-A to USB-C Cable 8A 1M for$19.95, as it will charge the fastest and has OPPO battery management.
|mAh
|5800mAH/22.74Wh
New technology offers over 4 years of life if charged once a day (1600 cycles, 80% capacity remaining).
|Charger, type, supplied
|Not supplied. Recommends the 45W SUPERVOOC charger
5V/2A/10W or 5 to 11V/4.1A.45W
which charges initially at 9V/4A/36W.
|PD, QC level
|Most PPS (variable volts/amps) chargers with a 4-5A output and 5W cable can charge this.
|Qi, wattage
|No
|Reverse Qi or cable
|No
|Test (60Hz or adaptive)
|Adaptive
|Charge % 30mins
|Claim: 50% in 35 min
|Charge 0-100%
|Claim: 83 minutes
1 hour 20 minutes (80 minutes)
|Charge Qi
|N/A
|Charge 5V, 2A
|Approx 4 hours
|Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode
|17 hours 18 minutes
|PC Mark 3 battery
|17 hours 33 minutes
Accubattery 18 hours
|GFX Bench Manhattan battery
|563.1 minutes (9.4 hours) 2757 frames
|GFX Bench T-Rex
|609.5 minutes (10.15 hours) 3223 frames
|Drain 100-0% full load screen on
|5 hours 9 minutes
Accubattery 5 Hours
|mA Full load screen on
|1200-1250
|mA Watt idle Screen on
|450-500mA
|Estimate loss at max refresh
|Adaptive screen – should not lose too much at fixed 120Hz
|Estimate typical use
|Two days of typical use, but heavy users may need to top up daily as it draws more under load.
|Comment
|OPPO has not included a charger, following in the bad footsteps of Samsung, Apple, and Google Pixel.
Sound
It is quite loud.
|Speakers
|Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker
|Tuning
|No
|AMP
|MediaTek
|Dolby Atmos decode
|No
|Hi-Res
|No
|3.5mm
|USB-C does not require an external DAC (FSA4480)
|BT Codecs
|SBC/ AAC/ APTX/ APTX HD/ and LDAC
|Multipoint
|Should work
|Dolby Atmos (DA)
|No
|EQ
|Oreality – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music
|Mics
|One at the bottom
|Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off
|Volume max
|82
|Media (music)
|77.4
|Ring
|81.4
|Alarm
|82.3
|Notifications
|84.8
|Earpiece
|55
|Hands-free
|Single mic means no noise or wind reduction. Adequate inside.
|BT headphones
|Reasonable L/R separation but biased to the bottom speaker
Sound Quality
It is easy to be harsh, but few phones have good sound – use earphones.
|Deep Bass 20-40Hz
|Nil
|Middle Bass 40-100Hz
|Nil
|High Bass 100-200Hz
|Slow linear build to 1kHz
|Low Mid 200-400Hz
|Flat
|Mid 400-1000Hz
|Flat
|High-Mid 1-2kHz
|Flat
|Low Treble 2-4kHz
|Flat
|Mid Treble 4-6kHz
|Linear decline to 7kHz then recovery at 9kHz
|High Treble 6-10kHz
|Flat
|Dog Whistle 10-20kHz
|Flat to 17kHz then off the cliff
|Sound Signature type
|Mid centric for clear voice. Missing all the important bass so that this is muddy, and missing all the important treble, so there is little character and directionality.
|Soundstage
|As wide as the phone. DA/spatial content makes no difference.
|Comment
|Suitable for voice but not for music. There is a bias towards the bottom speaker.
Build
|Size (H X W x D)
|164.82 x 75.53 x 7.76mm
|Weight grams
|194 to 196g
|Front glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 7i OR Xensation α
Both are Mohs hardness 6 and offer reasonable drop resistance.
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame
|Plastic
|IP rating
|IP69 and MIL-STD-810H
|Colours
|Mocha Brown
Olive Green
|Pen, Stylus support
|No
|Teardown
|No
|In the box
|Charger
|No
|USB cable
|USB-A to USB-C 3W
|Buds
|No
|Bumper cover
|No
|Comment
|Excellent build quality (as are all OPPO phones)
OS
|Android
|15
|Security patch date
|1 April (current)
|UI
|Color OS 15.0
|OS upgrade policy
|3
|Security patch policy
|6
|Bloatware
|Quite a lot – all removable. The lower the cost, the more bloatware you get.
|Other
|Has all Google Apps as well as its alternatives. Use Google Apps where possible for backup purposes.
|Comment
|ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use
|Security
|Fingerprint
|On the power button
|Face ID
|Yes 2D
|Other
|OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features
OPPO 5A Pro rear camera
It was an overly bright morning, but with a hazy sky. The camera did as good as it could. The shot after that was taken at 4 PM.
Camera Specs
|Rear Primary
|Wide
|MP
|50MP bins to 12.5MP
|Sensor
|Omnivision OV50D40
|Focus
|AF
|f-stop
|1.8
|um
|.6 bins to 1.2
|FOV° (stated, actual)
|75.5° (64.8 to 76.9°)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|10X
|Rear 2
|Portrait (a depth sensor for bokeh)
|MP
|2MP
|Sensor
|GalaxyCore GC02M1
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2.4
|um
|1.75
|FOV (stated, actual)
|88°
|Stabilisation
|No
|Zoom
|No
|Special
|Video max
|1080p@30 EIS
|Flash
|Ring
|Auto-HDR
|Yes
|Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, PRO, Panorama, Slo-mo, Dual-view video, Time-lapse, Sticker, DOC SCANNER, Google Lens
|QR code reader
|Via Google Lens
|Night mode
|AI
|DXO Mark
|No
Front
|MP
|8MP
|Sensor
|GalaxyCore GC08A8
|Focus
|FF
|f-stop
|2
|um
|1.12
|FOV (stated, actual)
|80 (69.6 to 81.8°)
|Stabilisation
|No
|Flash
|Screen fill
|Zoom
|N/A
|Video max
|1080p@30fps
|Features
|Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, Panorama, Dual-view video, Time-lapse, Sticker, Retouch, Screen Fill Light
CyberShack’s view: OPPO A5 Pro is all you need.
If all I had was $399, this is the one to buy. Don’t forget it is a more fully featured version of the OPPO A5, so make sure you get this one. The easy way to tell is that the ring flash is beside the dual camera sensors, where the A5 is under the sensors.
Yet it is up against some still competition (some are 2024 runouts, which make it hard to compete).
- Motorola g85, SD6S Gen 3, 8/128GB, 33W charger inbox ($399)
- Motorola Edge 50 Neo (2024) 12/256GB, 50+13+10MP, ($399 on runout)
- OPPO A80 (very similar to the A5) $369
It is the best overall package.
Ratings
|Features
|75
|It has everything you need—dual hybrid SIM/MicroSD, a fit-for-purpose SoC, fast charge capability, but no charger, NFC, and a fingerprint sensor on the power button.
|Value
|85
|At $399 for a 5G and 8/256GB, it is excellent value.
|Performance
|75
|Reasonable performance, but the antenna strength is only for cities and suburbs.
|Ease of Use
|85
|OPPO is easy to use, has a great 2-year warranty and local support
|Design
|75
|Another bland glass slab, but now slightly more unbreakable.
|Rating out of 10
|79
|Final comment
|At $399, it is a reliable phone with city and suburb phone reception. Add IP69 and MIL-STD-810H, and it is a superb low-cost device.
CyberShack Verdict
OPPO A5 Pro
$399
Comments