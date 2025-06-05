OPPO A5 Pro – $399 includes the kitchen sink (smartphone review)

The OPPO A5 Pro is quite an amazing product for $399 and has everything, including an IP69/MIL-STD-810H build, a huge 5800mAh battery and a decent camera.

Review over – If you only have $399, you can’t go wrong.

Well, CyberShack is the only Australian site doing deep-dive reviews, where we test over 70 aspects and gather over 300 data points, so we don’t want to disappoint. However, this is a mini-review with all you need to know upfront. You will have to scroll to the bottom for additional information, test photos, CyberShack’s view and ratings.

We will list the main functions and use a ✅ or❌to indicate good or not so good

OPPO A5 Pro Good

Brand: OPPO is a quality designer and manufacturer of smartphones with excellent local service and support. ✅

Screen: 720p, 1000 nit, reasonably colour accurate, 120Hz screen with no PWM ✅

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (similar in speed to a Qualcomm SD6S Gen 3)✅

RAM: 8GB with up to 8GB virtual RAM expansion. ✅

Storage: 256GB and microSD to 2TB ✅

Games: Low frame rate only

Comms: Wi-Fi 5 AC maximum rate 433Mbps (slower than expected)

4/5G: Very strong signal, finding two towers. Perfect for city and suburb use ✅

Hybrid Dual SIM or one SIM and microSD slot ✅

5800mAh battery, 80-minute charge, extra-long 1600 recharge cycles, One to two days of typical use ✅

Stereo sound with some aptX codecs ✅

Build: Excellent with IP69/MIL-STD-810H ✅

Android 15 and 3 upgrades and 6 years of security patches ✅

Fingerprint sensor on power button enabling NFC and Google Pay ✅

50+2MP rear camera – better than social media class ✅

8MP Selfie – good colours ✅

Not so good

No Charger supplied – $65 for the SUPERVOOC 45W and 8W cable❌

Sound quality ❌

Not enough RAM for on-device AI, so it uses the Google Gemini Cloud ❌

Australian Review: OPPO A5 Pro, 8/256GB, Dual SIM or Single SIM/microSD

Note that this is not the A5 5G (key differences to the OPPO A5 Pro in brackets)

IP69 (IP65)

8/256GB (4/128GB and can be up to 8/256GB)

Stereo (Mono)

USB-C for cable earphones (3.5mm)

5800mAh 45W (6000mAh 33W)

About

Brand OPPO Model OPPO A5 Pro Model Number CPH2695 RAM/Storage Base 8/256 Price base $399 Warranty months 24-months ACL Teir Lower mid-range Website Product Page From OPPO, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Officeworks, Bing Lee Country of Origin China Company OPPO is #3 in Australia for Android smartphone market share. It has achieved this through excellent products and after-sales service. More CyberShack OPPO news and reviews CyberShack Phones category Test date May 2025 Ambient temp 10-20° Release April 2025 Other models not for Australia (Don’t buy) Look for the RNZ C-Tick

Screen

Size 6.67″ Type LCD Flat, Curve, 2D, 3D Flat Resolution 1604 x 720 PPI 264 Ratio 20:9 Screen to Body % 89.9% Colours bits 8-bit 16.7m colours Refresh Hz, adaptive. Auto step 60/90/120Hz

Fixed 60 or 120Hz Response 120Hz N/A Nits typical, test Not Disclosed Nits max, test 1000 nits High Brightness (Test 888) Contrast 1500:1 (tested 1485:1) sRGB Claim 100% sRGB (test 97.8%)

Claim 83% DCI-P3 of 8-bit/16.7m colours (83.4%) DCI-P3 Claim 83% of 8-bit/16.7m colours (Test 82) Rec. 2020 or other N/A Delta E (<4 is excellent) Approx 2.9 HDR Level 720p HD SDR SDR Upscale No Blue Light control Yes – Comfort PWM if known No Daylight readable Peak nits are momentary before settling back to 400-500 nits. Always on Display N/ A. Website says Outdoor Mode includes Always on display, but it just keeps the screen on – not AOD like OLED. Edge display N/ A Accessibility Usual Android features DRM L1 FHD SRD streaming Gaming Not really for gaming Screen protection Gorilla Glass 7i Mohs hardness 6 (keys can mark it)

or Schott Xensation Alpha Comment Excellent, bright, colour-accurate screen. It has a colour temperature slider to add more warmth if you want it.

The tests below reflect an 8-bit/16.7m colour screen. You will notice banding in some video playback. Contrast (black/white levels) is about standard for an LCD screen.

Processor

It does not support on-device AI, but when using Google Photos, you have access to photo AI editing in the cloud. See Photos later.

OPPO has a Trinity engine that has 48-month Fluency Protection testing, guaranteeing smooth performance for four years.

Type MediaTek Dimensity 6300 nm 6 TSMC Cores 2 x 2.4 GHz & 6 x 2.0GHz Modem MediaTek R16 AI TOPS OR

Multi-thread Integer Operations Per Second (INOPS)

GINOPS = billion Geekbench AI

CPU: 533/519/1006

GPU: 159/217/215

NNAPI: 226/333/107

AiTuTu: 40339

AI Benchmark 6: 195

GFLOPS: 11.64

GINOPS: 10.11 Antutu 461629 Geekbench 6 Single-core 784 Geekbench 6 multi-core 1993 Like Benchmarks

Like Unisoc T8200 Single core and SD 6s Gen 3 multi-core. GPU ARM MALI-G57 MC2 1072MHz GPU Test Open CL 1411 Like Too slow for games Vulcan 1414 RAM, type 8GB LPDDR4X plus up to 8GB virtual RAM Storage, free, type 256GB UFS 2.2 (201GB free) micro-SD Up to 1TB CPDT internal seq. Read MBps sustained/peak 363.3

558.11 Max CPDT internal seq. write MBps sustained/peak 248.48

375 Max CPDT microSD read, write MBps 75.39/45.09 mountable CPDT external (mountable?) MBps 26.21/14.26 OTG Comment Fit for purpose

Throttle test

Max GIPS 182283 Average GIPS 162596 Minimum GIPS 127233 % Throttle 23% CPU Temp 50° Comment Reasonable day-to-day performance for email, browsing and general phone features.

Comms

While 433 Mbps half-duplex is slow to transfer files, it is all you can expect from a $399 phone. It is not a deal breaker.

Wi-Fi Type, model Wi-Fi 5 AC 2.4/5GHz

Maximum speed 433Mbps, half duplex. Test 2m -dBm, Rx/Tx Mbps -42/433/433 Test 5m -53/433/433 Test 10m -58/433/433 BT Type 5.3 LE GPS single, dual Single band Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS USB type USB-C 2.0 480Mbps ALT DP, DeX, Ready For Wi-Fi casting and Chromecast NFC Yes Ultra-wideband No Sensors Accelerometer Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive. Gyro Yes -combo with Gyro is very sensitive. e-Compass Yes Barometer Gravity Yes Pedometer Ambient light Yes Hall sensor Proximity Yes Other Comment Wi-Fi signals are not strong. At 2m from the router, it is -42dBm when it should be around -28dBm.

4/5G

OPPO has a 360° antenna that helps increase the phone’s reception signal strength, and it gets superb 4G Band 3 or Band 28.

SIM Hybrid dual SIM or SIM and microSD Active DSDS – one active at a time 5G sub-6GHz Single VoLTE Yes Wi-Fi calling Yes 4G Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66 Comment All Australian 4G bands 5G sub-6Ghz n1/3/5/7/8/20/26/28/38/n40/n41/66/77/n78 Comment All Australian sub-6GHz and low bands mmWave N/A Test Boost Mobile, Telstra DL/UL, ms 23/16.3/24ms (average) Tower 1 -dBm, fW or pW Band 3 12.6 to 31.6pW

No usable 5G Tower 2 Band 28 2pW Tower 3 No Tower 4 No Comment Good, strong reception signal on up to two towers. For city/suburbs or areas where there is a tower nearby.

31.6 picowatts is almost a new record!

Battery

The new tech increases the life from 500 full recharge cycles to 1600 cycles. It is worth buying OPPO SUPERVOOC™️45W Power Adaptor and the OPPO USB-A to USB-C Cable 8A 1M for$19.95, as it will charge the fastest and has OPPO battery management.

mAh 5800mAH/22.74Wh

New technology offers over 4 years of life if charged once a day (1600 cycles, 80% capacity remaining). Charger, type, supplied Not supplied. Recommends the 45W SUPERVOOC charger

5V/2A/10W or 5 to 11V/4.1A.45W

which charges initially at 9V/4A/36W. PD, QC level Most PPS (variable volts/amps) chargers with a 4-5A output and 5W cable can charge this. Qi, wattage No Reverse Qi or cable No Test (60Hz or adaptive) Adaptive Charge % 30mins Claim: 50% in 35 min Charge 0-100% Claim: 83 minutes

1 hour 20 minutes (80 minutes) Charge Qi N/A Charge 5V, 2A Approx 4 hours Video loop 50%, aeroplane mode 17 hours 18 minutes PC Mark 3 battery 17 hours 33 minutes

Accubattery 18 hours GFX Bench Manhattan battery 563.1 minutes (9.4 hours) 2757 frames GFX Bench T-Rex 609.5 minutes (10.15 hours) 3223 frames Drain 100-0% full load screen on 5 hours 9 minutes

Accubattery 5 Hours mA Full load screen on 1200-1250 mA Watt idle Screen on 450-500mA Estimate loss at max refresh Adaptive screen – should not lose too much at fixed 120Hz Estimate typical use Two days of typical use, but heavy users may need to top up daily as it draws more under load. Comment OPPO has not included a charger, following in the bad footsteps of Samsung, Apple, and Google Pixel.

Sound

It is quite loud.

Speakers Stereo (earpiece and bottom-firing speaker Tuning No AMP MediaTek Dolby Atmos decode No Hi-Res No 3.5mm USB-C does not require an external DAC (FSA4480) BT Codecs SBC/ AAC/ APTX/ APTX HD/ and LDAC Multipoint Should work Dolby Atmos (DA) No EQ Oreality – Smart, Movie, Gaming, Music Mics One at the bottom Test dB – all on EQ flat DA off Volume max 82 Media (music) 77.4 Ring 81.4 Alarm 82.3 Notifications 84.8 Earpiece 55 Hands-free Single mic means no noise or wind reduction. Adequate inside. BT headphones Reasonable L/R separation but biased to the bottom speaker

Sound Quality

It is easy to be harsh, but few phones have good sound – use earphones.

Deep Bass 20-40Hz Nil Middle Bass 40-100Hz Nil High Bass 100-200Hz Slow linear build to 1kHz Low Mid 200-400Hz Flat Mid 400-1000Hz Flat High-Mid 1-2kHz Flat Low Treble 2-4kHz Flat Mid Treble 4-6kHz Linear decline to 7kHz then recovery at 9kHz High Treble 6-10kHz Flat Dog Whistle 10-20kHz Flat to 17kHz then off the cliff Sound Signature type Mid centric for clear voice. Missing all the important bass so that this is muddy, and missing all the important treble, so there is little character and directionality. Soundstage As wide as the phone. DA/spatial content makes no difference. Comment Suitable for voice but not for music. There is a bias towards the bottom speaker.

Build

Size (H X W x D) 164.82 x 75.53 x 7.76mm Weight grams 194 to 196g Front glass Corning Gorilla Glass 7i OR Xensation α

Both are Mohs hardness 6 and offer reasonable drop resistance. Rear material Plastic Frame Plastic IP rating IP69 and MIL-STD-810H Colours Mocha Brown

Olive Green Pen, Stylus support No Teardown No In the box Charger No USB cable USB-A to USB-C 3W Buds No Bumper cover No Comment Excellent build quality (as are all OPPO phones)

OS

Android 15 Security patch date 1 April (current) UI Color OS 15.0 OS upgrade policy 3 Security patch policy 6 Bloatware Quite a lot – all removable. The lower the cost, the more bloatware you get. Other Has all Google Apps as well as its alternatives. Use Google Apps where possible for backup purposes. Comment ColorOS is the light grease on Android wheels that makes it easier to use Security Fingerprint On the power button Face ID Yes 2D Other OPPO ColorOS has advanced security features

OPPO 5A Pro rear camera

It was an overly bright morning, but with a hazy sky. The camera did as good as it could. The shot after that was taken at 4 PM.

1X – very bright hazy day

1X at 4 PM. Colours are accurate.

2X and colours are good. Foreground and background are well-focused.

5X and some artifacts are appearing but overall a good shot.

Good shot with decent black face. Bokeh has a softening around the ears – it is looking for a human face.

<40 lumens and not bad – details are good.

Night mode brings out the details and sharpens the image.

Camera Specs

Rear Primary Wide MP 50MP bins to 12.5MP Sensor Omnivision OV50D40 Focus AF f-stop 1.8 um .6 bins to 1.2 FOV° (stated, actual) 75.5° (64.8 to 76.9°) Stabilisation No Zoom 10X Rear 2 Portrait (a depth sensor for bokeh) MP 2MP Sensor GalaxyCore GC02M1 Focus FF f-stop 2.4 um 1.75 FOV (stated, actual) 88° Stabilisation No Zoom No Special Video max 1080p@30 EIS Flash Ring Auto-HDR Yes Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, PRO, Panorama, Slo-mo, Dual-view video, Time-lapse, Sticker, DOC SCANNER, Google Lens QR code reader Via Google Lens Night mode AI DXO Mark No

Front

MP 8MP Sensor GalaxyCore GC08A8 Focus FF f-stop 2 um 1.12 FOV (stated, actual) 80 (69.6 to 81.8°) Stabilisation No Flash Screen fill Zoom N/A Video max 1080p@30fps Features Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, Panorama, Dual-view video, Time-lapse, Sticker, Retouch, Screen Fill Light

CyberShack’s view: OPPO A5 Pro is all you need.

If all I had was $399, this is the one to buy. Don’t forget it is a more fully featured version of the OPPO A5, so make sure you get this one. The easy way to tell is that the ring flash is beside the dual camera sensors, where the A5 is under the sensors.

Yet it is up against some still competition (some are 2024 runouts, which make it hard to compete).

Motorola g85, SD6S Gen 3, 8/128GB, 33W charger inbox ($399)

Motorola Edge 50 Neo (2024) 12/256GB, 50+13+10MP, ($399 on runout)

OPPO A80 (very similar to the A5) $369

It is the best overall package.

Ratings

Features 75 It has everything you need—dual hybrid SIM/MicroSD, a fit-for-purpose SoC, fast charge capability, but no charger, NFC, and a fingerprint sensor on the power button. Value 85 At $399 for a 5G and 8/256GB, it is excellent value. Performance 75 Reasonable performance, but the antenna strength is only for cities and suburbs. Ease of Use 85 OPPO is easy to use, has a great 2-year warranty and local support Design 75 Another bland glass slab, but now slightly more unbreakable. Rating out of 10 79 Final comment At $399, it is a reliable phone with city and suburb phone reception. Add IP69 and MIL-STD-810H, and it is a superb low-cost device.