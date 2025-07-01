Feel Safer This Winter with the Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera

Winter brings longer nights, and with them, a greater need for home security. The Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera is designed to keep you safe and aware — even in the darkest corners of your property.

This floodlight camera does more than shine a light. It acts as your first line of defence. It automatically switches on when it detects movement, lighting up driveways, entryways and paths. Whether you’re coming home late or keeping an eye on the backyard, the bright LED ensures you can see what’s happening.

The Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera delivers clear 2K HDR video and colour night vision. You’ll see more detail, even after dark. With two-way audio and a built-in siren, you can respond in real time — speak to visitors, or ward off unwanted guests.

New this winter is Audio AI, available through a 30-day trial of Arlo Secure Plus or with a subscription. It detects and alerts you to sounds like smoke alarms, glass breaking, dogs barking, or even someone shouting — adding an extra layer of security.

Custom motion zones help reduce false alerts, and the 160° field of view ensures wide coverage.

Arlo’s approach to smart security is simple — notice what matters, when it matters. And as the nights grow longer, that clarity and reassurance makes a big difference.

The Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera is more than a light — it’s peace of mind in a box.

Find out more at arlo.com/en-au.

15 Things to Consider when Buying a Security Camera