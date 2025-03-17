Urgent Warning: Samsung soundbar firmware update can brick it (Consumer Advice)

The latest Samsung soundbar firmware update can brick the device, according to Samsung’s User Community, with thousands of reports of the issue. It is unknown if the update has hit Australia yet.

It appears that the issue started around March 10-14. Reports of the same issue are now coming in from the UK and Europe.

The Samsung soundbar firmware update 1020.7 affects the HQ-Q995D, HW-Q990D, HW-Q910, and HW-Q800D and may affect all the Q-Symphony series. It also looks like the LS60D Music Frame may be affected. Some Samsung Users have reported that their soundbar still works, but the volume is either 0 or 100. Reddit reports it may affect Q-series soundbars from 2020 onwards.

The Samsung USA User Community thread shows hundreds of customers who have complained. They expressed their utter and total dissatisfaction with Samsung’s response. It advised resetting the soundbar, but that was useless because the firmware bricks the device. You cannot use the buttons, remote or the SmartThings app.

Samsung also advised some customers to return the soundbar for repair. But as owners have found, that can be a huge effort, as they need to find a box to safely pack it in and wait for a courier to collect it. The Samsung User Community is demanding that Samsung ship a replacement unit first so they can use the box for the return.

According to SamMobile

The issue is widespread, and people are very disappointed that Samsung hasn’t provided a solution yet. From what we could gather, the update has bricked these soundbars and Samsung will most probably have to replace them. We hope that the brand provides a solution to units that are and aren’t in the warranty as it is Samsung’s fault.

How to stop an auto-update – Urgent, do this now for all Ethernet and WI-Fi connected Samsung soundbars

The easiest way is to unplug the ethernet cable (if used) AND disable Wi-Fi. You can also turn off auto-updates in SmartThings.

If your soundbar has been affected, contact Samsung Australia Service. An authorised service agent may be near you.

The fix allegedly involves replacing the main motherboard. However, as there could be tens, if not hundreds of thousands, of affected soundbars, you may have to wait.

Australian Consumer Law (ACL)

Whether the soundbar is in or out of warranty, ACL provides protection against this, even for a 2020 model. You are well within your rights to request a repair or replacement. If you have any pushback from your retailer (and we are not suggesting you will), contact the Department of Fair Trading in your State.

CyberShack Samsung News and Reviews

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au