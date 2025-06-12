Tineco CARPET ONE CRUSIER carpet cleaner (first look)

Tineco CARPET ONE CRUSIER carpet cleaner provides professional standard cleaning results on most carpets.

When was the last time you really cleaned your carpets? You know rented a carpet cleaning machine or engaged a carpet cleaning service.

The answer is usually never. Sure, you vacuum carpets regularly, but is that enough? Our Harvey Norman carpet cleaning expert said.

“Annually under typical light use. A deep clean will rejuvenate carpet and lengthen its life. If you smoke, have pets, kids, or traipse dirt around the house, then every three months is advisable”. Dirt in the pile is abrasive and shortens carpet life”.

We are currently testing the Tineco CARPET ONE CRUSIER at our panellists’ homes, and the full review is a few weeks off.

But here are some preliminary comments.

Professional-grade cleaning without paying for a cleaner.

It beats those rental units hands down. Rentals cost at least $50, plus cleaning solution, and are toys in comparison, leaving my carpets too wet.

Gobsmacked at how much crud comes out of apparently clean carpets. iLoop indicator is excellent.

Smell the difference!

Easy to use. Add water and cleaning solution, and turn it on.

No risk to carpets, but you need to select the correct mode/type for best results.

75°C PowerDry PTC leaves carpets ready to walk on in <30 minutes.

Upholstery cleaner attachment works very well – my couch looks new.

I was initially hesitant to try it on a feature rug, so I did a discreet test first, and it was fine

Love the self-cleaning base feature

Powered wheels helped enormously with my arthritic hands, and no lower back pain.

It is not for

Delicate, silk, wool, antique or area rugs without a manufacturer’s tag.

‘W” (for “wet” clean) or “S/W” (for “solvent/dry” or “wet” clean). Do not clean fabric marked “S” (“solvent/dry” clean only)

Base details Tineco CARPET ONE CRUSIER carpet cleaner Model CW200800AU