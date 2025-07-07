Ecovacs T30 Omni: Smart Cleaning with a Smaller Footprint

The Ecovacs T30 Omni offers high-end cleaning packed into a sleek, compact design. It brings full-size vacuuming and mopping capabilities to homes that need a smaller footprint.

At its heart, the T30 Omni uses 11,000 Pa suction, dual rotating mop pads, and hot‑water mop washing. It even handles mop drying to avoid mildew. It features advanced TrueMapping navigation and 3D obstacle avoidance to clean thoroughly and avoid everyday clutter.

The mop tech includes TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, where one mop extends along walls for up to 1 mm precision. This improves edge cleaning by up to 98%. Its ZeroTangle brush also helps prevent hair from wrapping around the brush—ideal for homes with pets or long hair.

The standout feature is the Omni station. It’s about 30% shorter and 10% slimmer than earlier models, yet it still does it all. It auto-empties dust, washes and dries the mops, and refills clean water. The compact design means it fits better in tight spaces like under counters or in hallways.

You can control everything via the ECOVACS app—set zones, choose cleaning scenarios, adjust vacuum strength, or manage mop settings. It even offers Bluetooth setup and app widgets for quick access.

Comparison with the T30 Pro

While the T30 Omni skips some extras like voice control and double mop passes, it keeps the same cleaning power and smart navigation as the Pro model. If you want top-tier cleaning with a more compact station, the Ecovacs T30 Omni is the smart choice.

Below is a quick comparison of the Ecovacs T30 Omni and T30 Pro Omni.

You can compare both models in detail on the ECOVACS website, but the bottom line is this: same cleaning strength, less bulk.