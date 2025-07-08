Prime Day Pick: ECOVACS DEEBOT T30 OMNI ON 54% OFF

ECOVACS has released a tonne of great product into Australia this year already and Amazon is now a key selling partner for the brand. The Prime Day sales event is now upon us, and if you’re looking for a cleaning upgrade, its a great time of the year to catch up to 60% off the DEEOBOT range. The DEEBOT T30 OMNI – that Cybershack reviewed – is a smart vacuum and mop that does it all — and it’s now at $799, 54% off!

The Ecovacs T30 Omni offers high-end cleaning packed into a sleek, compact design. It brings full-size vacuuming and mopping capabilities to homes that need a smaller footprint. At its heart, the T30 Omni uses 11,000 Pa suction, dual rotating mop pads, and hot water mop washing. It even handles mop drying to avoid mildew. It features advanced TrueMapping navigation and 3D obstacle avoidance to clean thoroughly and avoid everyday clutter.

This robot isn’t just for light touch-ups. It deep cleans, scrubs floors, and empties and even cleans itself. Perfect for busy Aussie homes.

Its ZeroTangle™ brush is made for homes with pets or long hair. The comb-like design prevents hair from wrapping around the brush, so you won’t need scissors to cut tangled strands again. Less mess, less stress — and it keeps performance strong every time it runs.

The TruEdge™ mopping system gets right to the edge of your floors, reaching where round robots usually miss. It adjusts pressure for a deeper clean along skirting boards and tight corners. It also senses carpet and lifts the mop automatically, so it won’t drag damp pads across rugs or mats. It’s a smarter, cleaner finish — no touch-ups needed.

Navigation is sharp. The T30 OMNI uses advanced AI-powered obstacle avoidance to dodge socks, cords, shoes, pet bowls and furniture in real time. It maps your home with precision and learns your layout, so it knows where to clean—and where not to. You won’t find it stuck under the couch or tangled in cables. It handles each room with confidence, even in cluttered spaces.

When the job’s done, it heads back to its Mini OMNI station. There, it empties the dustbin, washes and dries the mop pads with hot air, and refills its clean water tank. It even uses hot water to remove stubborn dirt from the mops. This means no dirty hands, no lifting a finger, and no daily maintenance for up to 150 days. The station handles it all—so it’s always fresh, clean and ready for the next run.

The ECOVACS app lets you set zones, schedules and adjust cleaning strength with ease. It also works with voice assistants like Alexa and Google for hands-free control. The DEEBOT T30 OMNI delivers powerful performance with 11,000Pa suction and a 9mm mop lift that helps it transition smoothly over rugs and hard floors.The DEEBOT T30 OMNI gives you clean floors without lifting a finger. No more vacuuming. No more mopping. Just clean.

This Prime Day is your chance to grab one at a sharp price. It’s a smart choice for families, pet owners, and anyone sick of household chores. Grab the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30 OMNI on 54% off at $799 (usually $1,749)

Prime Day runs from July 8 to July 14 on Amazon.