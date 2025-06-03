eufy FamiLock S3 Max video smart lock – security in the palm of your hand

The eufy FamiLock S3 Max Video Smart Lock is a multi-access palm, pin, or key-unlock deadbolt with a 2K camera, interior viewing screen, and smart home integration.

This is not your ordinary review because, like most readers, we needed a carpenter or locksmith to come and fit it first. Remember, it is a deadbolt, so it’s a perfect retrofit to an existing door with a standard mortice handle lock.

To be clear, it is for added convenience and security. You leave your existing lock in place. Many electronic door locks either require a new door or replacing a standard door lock.

Australian review: eufy FamiLock S3 Max Model T85V0

Note: There is a lower-cost version without the internal viewing screen and other eufy smart locks with fingerprint recognition.

Website Eufy AU website

Product Page

Installation Manual RRP 1/6/25 $899.95 From Eufy Online, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, David Jones, Bunnings (these are specialist items and may not be kept in stock). Warranty 1-year ACL Made in China Company Eufy is an Anker Innovations brand. Directed Electronics Australia and New Zealand exclusively distribute it. Anker is a Hong Kong-based Chinese electronics company that produces computer and mobile peripherals, including phone chargers, power banks, earbuds, headphones, speakers, data hubs, charging cables, torches, screen protectors, security cameras, and more under multiple brands. It sells mainly in the USA, Europe and ANZ. More CyberShack eufy news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show that it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Do I need a smart lock?

I have been totally happy with the security provided by a traditional front door, lever handle style (mortice), keyed lock. And you can get most key-alike to the other door locks, so you only carry one key. And I was happy with the eufy video doorbell and camera setup to add that extra level of front door security.

The problem with pretty much all smart locks is that they don’t fit the mortice lock cutout, and frankly, I am not going to spend another $1000-2000 to buy a front door to review these.

But as we all age, we should be more aware of security. Frightening news videos of home invasions are a regular occurrence. A smart deadbolt was the answer, but I did not want yet another IoT device and app. And I guess I was looking for more. Enter the eufy FamiLock S3 Max, which countered all my objections.

15,000mAh long-lasting USB-C rechargeable battery (not just four alkaline batteries)

4 x AAA backup batteries

Palm recognition

PIN

Key

Internal 4” screen

Video Doorbell function

Matter/Smarthome

App and Smart Home control

As this needed to be a family decision, I was pleased when the consensus was they would feel more secure with a smart deadbolt, having seen too many mortice lock-protected doors just kicked in.

Fitting

I am pretty handy with tools, and all you need is an electric drill, a 38 or 54mm hole cutter, a 25mm hole cutter (for the deadbolt), a hammer, a 25mm wood chisel, a combination square (for accurate measurement of the holes), and a Philips head screwdriver (or screwdriver drill bit).

Interestingly, I had all these tools of destruction. But I was not game to drill and fit because if I stuffed my solid hardwood front door, it would cost well over $2000 to replace.

So, I asked a locksmith for a quote. The call-out fee was $110 and $140 per hour (estimate 1 hour). I tried a local carpenter, but they estimated $300-400 and were too busy. By chance, I asked Pete, our pool fence/gate supplier, and he fits locks. His estimate was $110 call-out and $110 per hour. I sent him the fitting manual and product web page. He assured me that there was no risk to our costly hardwood front door, but some paint touch-up might be needed.

Summary: Regardless of the lock’s cost, you will need fitting at an extra cost. We could not test whether it could be retrofitted to an existing deadbolt lock, but we assume so.

Fitting Part II

Pete had all the tools, and his were more professional and sharper than mine. This is another reason to use a professional.

He marked it up according to instructions and, after checking twice, was ready to drill.

Hardwood is well, hard, and Pete persisted, blunting two hole cutters. Eventually, he was through the 52mm solid door. Similarly, the deadbolt hole blunted two hole cutters.

Most doors are not rock-hard hardwood but drum construction with a timber facia over a frame—much easier to cut—so this won’t be an issue for you. Make sure your door is between the recommended thickness of 35 and 55mm.

The lock is IP65 dust—and weather-resistant. The ‘5’ means protection from water projected in powerful jets from a nozzle with a 12.5mm diameter opening in any direction. Yes, it can be installed outdoors.

Pete managed to install it in about 1 hour—the manual says, ‘installation generally takes less than 15 minutes’. That must be where the holes are already drilled!

Setting the lock up

You download the eufy Security App for Android or iOS, create an account, and log in. We have reviewed the eufy privacy policy previously, and it is benign (safe). More on privacy later.

Adding the lock was straightforward. It is the same as any eufy camera.

I don’t want to bore you with all the options – here are a few notable ones.

Voice assistance: It works with a Matter hub or directly with Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri.

Wi-Fi or Homebase 3 connection: It can act as a standard Wi-Fi video doorbell camera where images are stored on the device, in the eufy cloud, or connect to a eufy Homebase 3 with local storage (enhanced privacy and more AI features). Homebase is excellent – read eufy dual-cam superb security – with optional Homebase recording

Motion detection: eufy’s flexibility here is outstanding. You don’t want false positives, so you can adjust the sensitivity from 1 to 6 metres and detection time from 15 to 60 seconds. That allows the reduction of false positives from people loitering or walking by on the footpath. You can also set activity zones.

Homebase AI: To detect faces, people, vehicles, pets and other motion.

Manage Access: Set up family, cleaners, etc., using different pins and/or palm prints (a maximum of two per person—left and right). Perfect for Airbnb.

Quick response: A greeting message (default is ‘We will be right with you’).

Power Manager: It shows the rechargeable battery level and AAA emergency backup batteries. More importantly, it allows for optimal battery life (record all motion or record doorbell press button only), setting video clips from 20 to 60 seconds (or custom time), time of day/night to record, and no recording while unlocked.

Auto lock or one touch: Locks the door on close, or when you press the confirm button.

Wrong try and Anti-theft protection: Set from 3 to 10 attempts and lockdown time from 1-5 minutes

Integrate with other eufy cameras

Chime selection: internal chime, Homebase or voice assistant

Video settings: Streaming and video quality, HDR and IR night vision

Audio settings: microphone and speaker volumes

Internal screen: Wide angle or full screen

Notifications: Motion, Doorbell ring, when locked or unlocked, notification style.

Triggers, Actions, Schedules and Modes – geofencing, I am leaving (away mode) or staying (home mode)

Image quality – pass+

It can record in 2K or 1080p, depending on your Wi-Fi signal strength and whether you have a Homebase.

A lot depends on the amount of light. Our front door is in a ‘walkway’ that has diffused daylight and night security lights. We always recommend that you have a motion detection or security light for the best night images.

It has a 150° horizontal and vertical field of view and a 180° diagonal angle and can display in full screen or wide angle. If mounted approximately 1200mm from the ground, you can see head to toe!

Palm reading – easy and very accurate

It is easy to register left and right palms for multiple users. When motion is detected, place your palm about 10-25cm away from the palm reader. In theory, it should unlock the deadbolt.

Yes, it works—walk up, place your palm 10 to 25cm above the reader, and wait a few seconds. If you are impatient, it also has a PIN pad. If all else fails, there is a hidden key. We were not able to find out if you can key-alike, which requires a locksmith.

Battery – Pass+

It has a 15000mAh battery that lasts about four to six months. It is 5V/2A/10W USB-C chargeable (remove the battery to charge) and takes about six to eight hours to charge. While charging 4 x AAA batteries, keep the lock functioning.

There is also a hidden front USB-C port that you can connect a power bank or charger for emergency unlocking if all batteries are exhausted.

Security/Privacy – Exceed

It can store up to 50 sets of palm prints and 100 PINs on the lock. Images and AI face recognition are stored on the 16GB flash memory or Homebase 3.

You can opt for cloud storage, which is on Amazon Web Services and protected by Australian privacy laws.

30-day storage cloud costs are:

1 device $6.99

All devices $23.99

Additional security

The deadbolt is rated ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 – the highest residential deadbolt rating. It can be fixed to a timber or metal door frame.

Wi-Fi

2.4GHz but using Wi-Fi 6 protocol for better range, throughput and battery life.

Matter

Matter is a new Smart Home protocol that is brand agnostic – it works with any Matter-enabled hub. Read Does it Matter? Not with new smart home compatibility standards.

To use Matter, you can connect over Wi-Fi to Google Home, Alexa, Apple Home and SmartThings. If you plan to invest in Matter devices, you need a Thread-enabled hub.

CyberShack’s view: The eufy FamiLock S3 Max Video Smart Lock is more than a smart lock

It is a video doorbell, palm reader, numeric keypad, keyed, rechargeable battery, ANSI Grade 1 deadbolt and internal video screen that integrates into a smart home.

Yes, it is expensive, but when I compare it to other locks, I can see where the money goes.

It has allowed us to provide temporary remote access to tradespeople, couriers, cleaners, family and friends without us having to be there.

It is best to add security to a front door either at the build stage or as a retrofit.

eufy FamiLock S3 Max rating

We won’t formally rate it as we lack formal benchmarks to assess it against. However, in terms of doing what the marketing claims, it is 10/10.

Features: Way more features than any other smart deadbolt

Performance: Once you develop muscle memory to use your palm instead of a key or pin, it is very accurate and convenient.

Value: You can’t compare this all-in-one device with a typical smart deadbolt.

Ease of Use: The installation instructions are excellent, but stop after you have installed the app. It assumes that you know how to add it and use it. eufy could invest in a simple user guide.

Design: Very well-made, love the backup battery, and so many options to use it. If you are a eufy security camera user, it adds more benefits via cross-camera detection, etc.

Pro

Palm, pin, key, app, and voice assistant unlock/lock

Privacy is paramount – no subscription needed, and biometrics are stored on the lock

Links to Wi-Fi, Homebase 3 and cloud

Fully-featured app

4” internal preview screen

Con

Can’t work behind a security mesh door

A user guide would be useful