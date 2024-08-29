Breville Oracle Jet – New Standard in Home Coffee

Experience the new standard in home coffee-making this Father’s Day- meet the Breville Oracle Jet. This advanced espresso machine brings professional-level performance, speed, and automation right to your kitchen.

Start with the fully integrated auto grind, dose, and tamp system. The precision burr grinder offers 45 settings, delivering the perfect grind every time. The professional-style 58 mm stainless steel portafilter holds a 22g dose, ensuring a rich, full-bodied coffee with complex flavours.

The Auto MilQ™ feature delivers silky microfoam hands-free. It’s optimised for dairy, soy, almond, and oat milk. With adjustable temperatures from 40°C to 75°C and eight texture levels, you get perfect microfoam every time. Plus, the Auto Queue function saves you time by automatically starting the milk steaming once the espresso extraction is complete.

The machine’s new touch screen is highly responsive and pre-programmed with café favourites. It even includes cold brew and cold espresso options. Cold Brew is extracted in under three minutes, while the crema-topped Cold Espresso is ready in just over one minute.

Powered by the ThermoJet® heating system, this machine heats up quickly and is up to 32% more energy efficient than traditional Thermoblock systems. The ThermoJet® heated group head ensures precise temperature control, allowing for professional-level extraction customised to your taste.

Barista Guidance is another standout feature. It automatically detects over or under-extracted shots and helps you adjust the grind size for a perfectly balanced pour.

With the Breville Oracle Jet, you’re only a touch away from third-wave specialty coffee. Treat Dad to the best this Father’s Day, and bring café-quality coffee into your home.