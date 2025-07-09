EcoFlow Prime Day deals in Australia is offering savings of up to 38% on its most popular portable power solutions. From July 9 to August 9, Aussies can grab these deals on the official EcoFlow website and on Amazon Australia.

The offers land just in time for winter getaways, Father’s Day planning, and early Christmas shopping.

Top picks include:

EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max + 800W Alternator Charger – now $2,599, down from $3,198 (19% off).

– now $2,599, down from $3,198 (19% off). EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus + 800W Alternator Charger – now $1,899, down from $2,198 (12% off).

These bundles are perfect for 4WD campers and roadtrippers. The alternator charger recharges the battery while you drive, so there’s no need to rely on solar panels. With a simple six-step DIY install, it can deliver 1kWh of power in just 1.3 hours – up to 8x faster than a standard car charger.

EcoFlow is also offering $400 off the DELTA Pro 3, its most advanced home backup power station. It’s now $4,599 and can power 99% of home appliances during blackouts or emergencies.

Here’s our review of it: EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 4096Wh portable power station – home backup and more (off-grid review)

To put this into perspective, it can power up to a 4000-watt load for an hour or 2,000 for two hours, etc. If that is not enough, you can add up to 2 x 4000W expansion battery packs—still a 4000W load but 12kWh (think of more fuel in the tank).

And if you have devices that may surge when they start, like an electric blanket, a water heater, or a heat pump, it has a momentary surge to 6000W and can run up to 8000W with its X-Boost feature.

Aussies jumped on similar tech bargains last Prime Day, and this year’s EcoFlow Prime Day deals are expected to be just as popular. With rising demand for reliable power on the road and at home, EcoFlow’s offers are perfect for shoppers looking for value, performance, and peace of mind.

Available on the official EcoFlow Australia website and Amazon Australia, the offer comes as Aussies get a head start on Christmas shopping, plan for Father’s Day, and gear up for winter road and camping trips.