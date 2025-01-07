Hisense Unveils Cutting-Edge Home Entertainment at CES 2025

At CES 2025, Hisense showcased its leadership in home entertainment with innovations like TriChroma LED, Micro-LED TVs, and advanced sound systems. These technologies redefine viewing and listening experiences, setting new benchmarks in quality and energy efficiency.

TriChroma LED and Micro-LED TVs

The TriChroma LED introduces Mini-LEDs capable of displaying red, green, and blue individually. This enhances colour accuracy to 97% of the BT.2020 spectrum while reducing energy use by 10%. The 116-inch TriChroma LED TV delivers a stunning 10,000 nits of brightness with Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced support.

The Micro-LED range features TVs like the 108-inch 108MX and 136-inch 136MX, offering unmatched pixel density, energy efficiency, and exceptional picture quality.

Enhanced AI Features

Hisense’s AI-powered Hi-View Engine chipset optimises sound and picture. AI Picture enhances visuals, AI Sound adapts audio to the room, and AI Energy adjusts settings for power efficiency.

Raising the Soundbar

Hisense’s HT Saturn sound system offers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology for immersive audio. The AX5140Q soundbar provides accessible, high-quality sound solutions. Both systems integrate seamlessly with Hisense TVs, using the ‘Hi-Concerto’ feature to create synchronised soundscapes.

With innovations in AI, sound, and display technologies, Hisense 2025 home entertainment delivers premium experiences for Australian homes. Stay tuned for pricing and availability details.

