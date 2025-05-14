Arlo Hits 5 Million Subscribers with AI-Powered Smart Security

Arlo Technologies has passed a major milestone—over 5 million paid subscribers now rely on its AI-powered smart security platform.

The growth didn’t happen overnight. Arlo’s subscriber base has jumped tenfold in just five years. Today, the company earns more than USD $275 million in Annual Recurring Revenue. That’s a rare achievement in under six years for any consumer tech brand.

What’s driving it? A focus on innovation, strong execution, and a user experience that keeps customers loyal. In fact, the average Arlo customer stays on board for more than seven years. That’s impressive in a competitive market. Its monthly churn rate is also among the lowest in the consumer subscription space.

Arlo CEO Matthew McRae says the numbers speak for themselves. “We’ve built a services-first business with world-class metrics. Our success is powered by advanced AI that helps us win and retain subscribers,” he said.

At the heart of this growth is Arlo’s smart, scalable platform. It’s built around Arlo Intelligence, an advanced AI engine designed to handle video, audio and environmental data in real time.

This powerful AI filters out false alerts and focuses on what matters. Whether it’s recognising people, pets or packages, Arlo delivers specific alerts that help users respond faster. It’s not just about cameras—it’s about confidence and control.

AI-powered smart security isn’t just a buzzword for Arlo. It’s a decade-long commitment that’s now paying off. With a secure and sophisticated system, Arlo is leading the charge in the smart home security space—growing fast, and not looking back.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

