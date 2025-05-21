MaxRanger4K Long-Range Security Gets a Boost

Award-winning Swann MaxRanger4K long-range has expanded its security lineup. The new MaxRanger4K Wireless Video Doorbell and Mini Long-Range Wireless Security System bring stronger protection to more homes across Australia.

Both products feature Swann’s Wi-Fi HaLow™ tech. This lets them work up to 300 metres in open air and up to 100 metres through walls and other obstacles. That’s ideal for Aussie homes of all shapes and sizes.

New MaxRanger4K Long-Range Products

The Swann MaxRanger4K long-range security doorbell captures footage in ultra-clear 4K. It also features two-way audio, night vision and advanced True Detect+™ sensors. These smart sensors spot heat, motion, people and vehicles, while cutting out false alerts.

The doorbell links with Swann’s AI voice assistant, SwannShield™. It can talk to visitors in over 100 languages and even detect accents. The system uses adaptive AI to greet guests, manage deliveries and warn off intruders automatically.

Looking for full coverage? The MaxRanger4K Mini is a great entry-level system. It includes up to four 4K cameras with night vision, spotlight, two-way talk and True Detect+™. You can store footage locally, with no ongoing fees.

Both systems connect to the Swann Security app. You can control everything in one place. No subscriptions. Just reliable, long-range security that works.

Swann CEO Alex Talevski says, “These systems fix the limits of standard Wi-Fi. They offer extended protection for homes, big or small—whether you’re in the suburbs or the bush.”

The MaxRanger4K Mini system is available now from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bunnings and Amazon. The Video Doorbell arrives in June 2025.

For more information on the products, visit swann.com