Prime Day Roborock Vacuum Sale: Save Up to 50% on Smart Cleaning

July Prime Day is here, and we notice one of the biggest Roborock vacuum sales we’ve seen all year. Whether you’re after sleek design, high suction or hands-free convenience, there’s a Roborock product to suit and now a deal with your name on it.

Every July, Amazon hosts a worldwide sale event for its Prime Members, offering discounts and other perks when you make a purchase during the sale. It is called Prime Day, and it lasts for several days. Go figure. Regardless, if you are a Prime Member, there are always lots of discounts on pretty modern products.

Leading the lineup is the Saros 10R, now $2,499 (down from $2,899). At just 7.98cm tall, it’s Roborock’s slimmest robot yet — but it’s still packed with power. Expect StarSight™ Autonomous System 2.0, 20,000 Pa HyperForce suction and dual Solid State LiDAR for next-level 3D navigation.

The Saros 10 is also part of the deal, now $2,299 (was $2,999). It delivers powerful suction, smart navigation and a compact self-cleaning dock—all in a sleek flagship design.

If you’re looking for everyday value, the Q8 Max+ is now just $549 — a huge 45% savings. It offers DuoRoller Brushes, 5,500 Pa suction and Reactive Tech obstacle avoidance.

Go premium with the Qrevo Master, now available for $ 1,499 (down from $2,699). You’ll get 10,000 Pa suction, a built-in voice assistant, and FlexiArm Design™ for tight corners.

More hot Prime Day Roborock Vacuum Sale deals include:

Qrevo L (PE) : $899 (40% off)

: $899 (40% off) F25 Ace wet-dry vac: $549 (45% off)

wet-dry vac: $549 (45% off) Qrevo MaxV : $1,099 (50% off)

: $1,099 (50% off) Q7B: $299 (50% off)

This Roborock vacuum sale is exclusive to Prime Day and only while stocks last.



Prime Day runs from July 7 to 14.