Roborock Saros 10R – solid state LiDAR for smarter robot vacuum/mop cleaning (first look)

4 Jul, 2025
By Ray Shaw
Cleaning
Reviews
Roborock Saros 10R

The Roborock Saros 10R has introduced solid-state LiDAR, the first StarSight 2.0 navigation and obstacle recognition, Vertibeam lateral obstacle avoidance, all in a svelte 79.8mm high body.

We have been testing it for four weeks at the homes of four panellists, and they are impressed.

  • One of the best obstacle avoidance systems ever seen.
  • Love the 79.8mm height – gets under low furniture and built-in cupboard overhangs.
  • Its roller brush gobbles pet hair.
  • The AdaptiLift chassis lifts to 40mm and does not get stuck on rugs. It can lift the chassis, mop, main brush and side brush as needed.
  • The mop drop for carpets is a nice feature
  • Seems to charge very quickly
  • AI clean is the best – gets to know your home

When asked which Roborock they would prefer, the Roborock Saros 10 – the thinnest, smartest robot vacuum/mop or this they were equally divided. Some really like the 10’s mini-mop but would be happy with either. The main difference was the 10‘s platten mop versus the 10R’s rotating mop.

Base Roborock 10R specifications (as at 1/7/25)

WebsiteProduct Page
Price$2899 but Prime Day in July has it for $2499
CyberShack categoryTrue Gen 5 for whole-of-home, autonomous cleaning
NavigationStarSight Autonomous System 2.0 solid state LiDAR
ObstacleVertiBeam Lateral Obstacle Avoidance
Battery6400mAh, 2.5-hour charge
Size350 x 353 x 79.8 mm
Dock10-in-1 Multifunctional Dock 4.0 (includes heated mop washing and drying as well as mop drop)
PetsBasic Pet program
VoiceHello, Rocky, Google and Alexa. Also Matter Compatible.
LightLED fill light

CyberShack’s view: The Roborock Saros 10R is a true Gen 5 robot capable of autonomous whole-home cleaning

While the final review is a week away, this and its close cousin, the Saros 10, are fine examples of Roborock’s design and innovation.

They both get our buy recommendation, especially if you can snag a bargain.

Roborock Saros 10R, Roborock Saros 10R, Roborock Saros 10R, Roborock Saros 10R, Roborock Saros 10R

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au

Comments

Leave the first comment