Roborock Saros 10R – solid state LiDAR for smarter robot vacuum/mop cleaning (first look)

The Roborock Saros 10R has introduced solid-state LiDAR, the first StarSight 2.0 navigation and obstacle recognition, Vertibeam lateral obstacle avoidance, all in a svelte 79.8mm high body.
We have been testing it for four weeks at the homes of four panellists, and they are impressed.
- One of the best obstacle avoidance systems ever seen.
- Love the 79.8mm height – gets under low furniture and built-in cupboard overhangs.
- Its roller brush gobbles pet hair.
- The AdaptiLift chassis lifts to 40mm and does not get stuck on rugs. It can lift the chassis, mop, main brush and side brush as needed.
- The mop drop for carpets is a nice feature
- Seems to charge very quickly
- AI clean is the best – gets to know your home
When asked which Roborock they would prefer, the Roborock Saros 10 – the thinnest, smartest robot vacuum/mop or this they were equally divided. Some really like the 10’s mini-mop but would be happy with either. The main difference was the 10‘s platten mop versus the 10R’s rotating mop.
Base Roborock 10R specifications (as at 1/7/25)
|Website
|Product Page
|Price
|$2899 but Prime Day in July has it for $2499
|CyberShack category
|True Gen 5 for whole-of-home, autonomous cleaning
|Navigation
|StarSight Autonomous System 2.0 solid state LiDAR
|Obstacle
|VertiBeam Lateral Obstacle Avoidance
|Battery
|6400mAh, 2.5-hour charge
|Size
|350 x 353 x 79.8 mm
|Dock
|10-in-1 Multifunctional Dock 4.0 (includes heated mop washing and drying as well as mop drop)
|Pets
|Basic Pet program
|Voice
|Hello, Rocky, Google and Alexa. Also Matter Compatible.
|Light
|LED fill light
CyberShack’s view: The Roborock Saros 10R is a true Gen 5 robot capable of autonomous whole-home cleaning
While the final review is a week away, this and its close cousin, the Saros 10, are fine examples of Roborock’s design and innovation.
They both get our buy recommendation, especially if you can snag a bargain.
