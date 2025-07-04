Roborock Saros 10R – solid state LiDAR for smarter robot vacuum/mop cleaning (first look)

The Roborock Saros 10R has introduced solid-state LiDAR, the first StarSight 2.0 navigation and obstacle recognition, Vertibeam lateral obstacle avoidance, all in a svelte 79.8mm high body.

We have been testing it for four weeks at the homes of four panellists, and they are impressed.

One of the best obstacle avoidance systems ever seen.

Love the 79.8mm height – gets under low furniture and built-in cupboard overhangs.

Its roller brush gobbles pet hair.

The AdaptiLift chassis lifts to 40mm and does not get stuck on rugs. It can lift the chassis, mop, main brush and side brush as needed.

The mop drop for carpets is a nice feature

Seems to charge very quickly

AI clean is the best – gets to know your home

When asked which Roborock they would prefer, the Roborock Saros 10 – the thinnest, smartest robot vacuum/mop or this they were equally divided. Some really like the 10’s mini-mop but would be happy with either. The main difference was the 10‘s platten mop versus the 10R’s rotating mop.

Base Roborock 10R specifications (as at 1/7/25)

Website Product Page Price $2899 but Prime Day in July has it for $2499 CyberShack category True Gen 5 for whole-of-home, autonomous cleaning Navigation StarSight Autonomous System 2.0 solid state LiDAR Obstacle VertiBeam Lateral Obstacle Avoidance Battery 6400mAh, 2.5-hour charge Size 350 x 353 x 79.8 mm Dock 10-in-1 Multifunctional Dock 4.0 (includes heated mop washing and drying as well as mop drop) Pets Basic Pet program Voice Hello, Rocky, Google and Alexa. Also Matter Compatible. Light LED fill light

CyberShack’s view: The Roborock Saros 10R is a true Gen 5 robot capable of autonomous whole-home cleaning

While the final review is a week away, this and its close cousin, the Saros 10, are fine examples of Roborock’s design and innovation.

They both get our buy recommendation, especially if you can snag a bargain.

