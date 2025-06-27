Mova X4 Pro power mop – cleans up (review)

The Mova X4 Pro is a powered mop with a substantial 20,000 Pascal suction and a few features we have not seen before. Yes, it’s very good, but what is Mova?

MOVA stands for ‘Move on, ventures await’ – whatever that means.

We can only find that it was founded in 2020 in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China, and makes robot vacuums, wet and dry stick vacuums, cordless vacuums, robot mowers, personal care products, including a hair dryer that resembles Dyson’s Supersonic, air fryers, pet care products, and more.

But, I am not satisfied, especially as its new Z50 Ultra robovac looks suspiciously like a Dreame X50. The X4 Pro (this review) seems to be a composite of the Dreame H-series, less a few frills.

It turns out that Mova Tech is a sub-brand of Dreame, focusing on more budget-friendly versions of Dreame’s core technology.

Its Australian launch was 21 May 2025, and it uses a Tier 1 PR agency – it is serious. It is now available in over 30 countries and backs most of its products with a 3-year warranty, as well as local warehousing and support.

Australian Review: Mova X4 Pro wet and dry power mop as of 26/6/25

We use the following ratings: Fail (below expectations), Pass (meets expectations), and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) for many of the items listed below. We occasionally give a Pass(able) rating that is not as good as it should be, and a Pass ‘+’ rating to show that it is good but does not quite make it to Exceed. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

First Impression – Interesting

When we were asked to review this, the pitch did not reveal what lies beneath. It is not the PR’s fault, but rather because this introduces a few features that you only appreciate once you have used it for a decent test period (five homes over five weeks).

For example:

80°C hot water mopping ( unless we got a faulty unit, it does not – see later )

) SpotHeat 80°C spray cleaning ( maximum 40°C spray )

) Smart dirt detection and suction adjustment

Suction mode (dry roller/no water) *

LED-lit brush head ( not for all modes – see later )

) 20,000 Pa suction, 450 RPM roller ( not for all modes – see later )

) 180° lie flat (c aution, wastewater tank must not exceed 600m l)

l) Drive-in base station (no heavy lift)

100°C roller wash ( never exceeded 20°C ) and 90° dry plus two roller clean modes ( never exceeded 45°C )

) and 90° dry plus two roller clean modes ( ) Missing: Powered forward/reverse driving wheels (needed for those with arthritis or carpal tunnel)

That is in addition to what I expect from a premium product like my reference Tineco Floor One S7 Pro – an upgrade to an already good vacuum mop hard floor cleaner – dual-edge clean, head swivel, reasonable water tank capacity and 40-minute runtime. To be fair to Tineco, this has been the class leader since its introduction in early 2023, and a new premium model is coming soon.

Back to first impressions.

It is typical of any powered mop, and you should read Five tips for choosing a cordless power mop (2024 cleaning guide). We will update this soon with the Mova X4 Pro’s new features.

* Misnomer – wet and dry vacuum – not

To be clear, this does not have a vacuum slot or head like a wet/dry shop vac.

In Auto mode, the constantly wetted roller spins, and the suction pulls the dirty water squeegeed from it into a wastewater tank.

In Suction mode, the roller should be dry to start with, the water stops, and the roller/suction can remove small spills. The problem is that the roller quickly becomes saturated with the spill (imagine tomato sauce or an egg), and well, it is not nice.

So, it is not like a wet/dry shop vac, which can suck up liquids as easily as dust and detritus.

It is not a vacuum as you expect – it is a powered mop.

Setup – Pass+

Insert the handle into the body, charge on base (4+ hours), fill the 760 ml clean water tank (730 ml wastewater tank), fill the 100 ml cleaning solution tank, and go.

There is no app, and no privacy concerns.

A voice prompt will inform you of the operating status.

Tilt the handle back and press the power button. Like any power mop, you must tread a path to avoid stepping on the cleaned floor. Start from a far corner and work backward—the handle is designed to accommodate that.

The 760ml water tank is generous but only covers an area of 150 m².

Modes – confusing

Auto (what most will use): adjusts the suction according to how dirty the floor is. A visual indicator shows light, medium or heavy dirt appears on the LCD. There is no heated water in this setting

Suction (vacuum liquid only): The roller brush is not dampened, and the water tank flow is turned off. Panellists found that this mode required a completely dry roller to start, or it was not effective. See * above.

Ultra: Mova claims this mode is suitable for deep cleaning, but we couldn’t determine exactly what that means. There is no heated water , no apparent 20,000 Pa ‘noise’, and panellists found it killed the battery.

, no apparent 20,000 Pa ‘noise’, and panellists found it killed the battery. Hot water: This is only for the SpotHeat spray. We measured 40° at the SpotHeat nozzle and the floor water puddle, which was sufficient to help remove stubborn stains.

Suction – more than you need and not really accurate

It claims 20,000 Pascals – a huge figure, more about bragging rights on Ultra mode. The real trick here is that the roller mop does the work – the vacuum is purely to draw the wastewater up a spout and into the tank.

Let’s just say that any premium power mop has had enough suction!

Battery – 5000mAh

It has a DC 21.6V/5A (5,000mAh)/108W battery. The AC 240V/2.75A/660W charge base outputs DC 27V/1.6A/43.2W (for the techy-minded). Charge time is under four hours.

It is not 30,000mAh as many reviewers have claimed. That would make it 648W, which is over six times the safe limit to charge indoors. Fact: It uses 6 x 3.6V/.83A Lithium-ion cells.

Mova claims 45 minutes in Auto mode (which most will use) or 25 minutes in hot water mode, with coverage of 350 m².

Our four test panellists could not get anywhere near that. This is partly because there is no information available on the effect of the modes above on battery life.

In Auto mode, the best time achieved was 35 minutes, with a range from 27 minutes. Panellists noticed that the runtime slightly increased over their four test runs, as their floors were cleaner. The maximum area cleaned was 193m2.

In our 50 m² test on Auto, 35% of the battery was used, and 300ml of clean water was consumed, so we estimate a 150 m² cleaning area.

Noise

In use: 40-50dB.

Self-cleaning: Up to 82.5dB – noisy

Lay flat – with caveats

It can lie flat to 180° and go under furniture as low as 13cm.

Most power mops have a lay-flat issue, as the wastewater can flow back into the motor. Some have baffle systems to eliminate the issue. This simply requires the wastewater tank to be no more than 600 ml full. Panellists strongly recommended emptying the wastewater tank first.

It is recommended to empty the wastewater container first.

Overhangs – Passable

The head is approx. 95mm and can just fit under 100mm cupboard overhangs.

Edge Clean – good, but still has a gap

It has a dual-edge clean but cannot get closer than 10mm due to the fur roller coverage and the roller release arms.

You can clearly see the gap between the roller fur and the outer edge

SpotHeat

In heated water mode, you can press a trigger on the handle to spray water and illuminate stubborn stains. This never exceeded 40°C.

Accessibility – Pass

If you have arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, or are unable to lift 5.3kg (plus approximately 1kg of water), consider looking for a forward/back motorised wheel power mop.

Mova claims a 1.1kg handle weight and a 60° swivel head—just be aware that our panellists found it quite heavy.

It has a 60° swivel, but the only motion is provided by he roller. Again, you can clearly see the edge gap.

Cleaning fluid – expensive

It comes with a 500ml tester of Mova Multi-Surface Floor cleaner for $29.99. A capful (approximately 10 mL) is poured into the clean water tank.

It appears identical to the Dreame version, which is also available in a 1-litre size for $39.

Our engineer panellist likes to analyse the various cleaning solutions. This contains water, alcohol, C12-14 (surfactant), ethoxylated polyether-modified polydimethylsiloxane (lowers surface tension), coconut diethanolamine (foaming and emulsifying agent), ethoxylated isostearyl alcohol (fragrance), and 1 2-benzisothialolin-3-one (disinfectant).

Roller Self-clean and dry – Pass+

When placed on the base, you can press the clean button for an allegedly 100° wash and 90° hot air roller dry. Our measurements were no 17.8° (no hot water) and about 40°C hot air drying.

Before self clean After self clean

Maintenance – Pass

The base performs roller cleaning and drying, which takes about 10 minutes.

You still need to empty and clean the wastewater tank, clean the filter, refill and add cleaning solution to the clean water tank, and it is good practice to hand-clean the roller and squeegees.

This is an over-sink wet job, and the roller and filter require at least 24 hours of air drying. Our engineer pointed out that it’s challenging to clean behind the roller motor (some brands have the motor on a flexible arm), but apart from that, the process is relatively straightforward.

Remove the top cover and wash under water

Lift the right side roller release lever

Pull the roller out and hand clean under water. Hand-wring out the water and air-dry, but it’s okay to let the cleaning base reclean and dry it.

Use a damp ‘Chux’ to clean the squeegees

In the box – Pass+

X4 Pro with roller and filter

Charge base

Throat/pipe clean brush

Small cleaning solution

Spare roller

Spare filter

We can’t find any Australian replacement parts prices.

Tests – Pass+

These results are subjective, based on 1-5 being 0-100% effective. Where multiple passes are required, the rating is reduced.

Overall quality of hard floor cleaning on Auto: 4 – it is no better than any premium power mop, and gives a better than a maintenance clean.

Edge Clean: 4 for double-edge cleaning, leaves a 10mm gap

Corner clean: 4. The 1mm front overhang means effective corner cleaning

Handling: 3. No motion-sensitive power wheel assist, and panellists feel it is heavy in hand.

Dried coffee powder: 4. The Auto modem takes several passes.

SpotHeat: 4. The maximum temperature was 65°, and it only works in heat mode. It helped remove dried coffee with fewer passes.

Milk and lighter liquids: 4 and always at least two passes.

Heavier liquids, such as porridge or tomato sauce: 4. However, it is good practice to run a self-clean cycle before cleaning the rest of the floor.

Lay flat: 3.5 with height and wastewater caveats

Self-cleaning: 4.5. It does a good job, but you need to do manual cleaning as well

Hair: 4. It has a cutting comb to remove long and pet hair.

Clean water tank: 4. It’s large enough, but the liquid level is not visible.

Wastewater tank: There is a sensor alert.

Battery: 4 – meets realistic expectations of 25-30 minutes on auto.

Display: 4 – Comprehensive

Base station:

All required functions: 5

Quality: 5. Well made

Design: 4. Quite large, but its drive-in is unique.

Tests Fail

The review guide says ‘Fresh Hot Water Mopping’, yet the hottest it got was 17.5°C (ambient temperature) in any mode . Most reviewers simply regurgitate the review guide. No mode delivers 80°C hot water to the roller to clean the floor.

yet the hottest it got was 17.5°C (ambient temperature) . Most reviewers simply regurgitate the review guide. In hot water mode, the SpotHeat claims 80°C (at the boiler) but sprays at approx. 40°C . If you enable that, your battery life halves.

. If you enable that, your battery life halves. 20,000 Pa is only available in Ultra mode (if that), and the actual suction (on Auto smart) ranges from approximately 4,000 to 10,000 Pa (estimate). It’s all about bragging rights, and the Roborock F25 ACE handheld power mop – ACEs hard floor mopping beats Mova to that claim.

and the actual suction (on Auto smart) ranges from approximately 4,000 to 10,000 Pa (estimate). It’s all about bragging rights, and the Roborock F25 ACE handheld power mop – ACEs hard floor mopping beats Mova to that claim. Battery life and cleaning area are not accurate in real-world settings, but rather in a lab environment.

but rather in a lab environment. AI Quiet Drying claim at 55dB yet reached 82.5dB during the rapid dry wash/dry clean cycle.

during the rapid dry wash/dry clean cycle. AI drying was not 100°C ( never exceeded 40°C)

It is not a traditional wet/dry vacuum.

It does not have a 30,000mAh battery , as some reviewers claim. It has a six-cell, 5000mAh battery total.

, as some reviewers claim. It has a six-cell, 5000mAh battery total. The ‘fur’ roller covers 25cm, not 26.5 , leaving an edge gap of up to 10mm on each side

, leaving an edge gap of up to 10mm on each side Does not work on carpet, as several reviewers have praised!

as several reviewers have praised! The brush head is LED-lit, as indicated in the reviewers’ guide. The LED light is only on in Hot Mode or Lie Flat mode.

Here is proof – we took dozens of test measures in all modes including self cleaning.

CyberShack’s view: Mova X4 Pro wet and dry power mop is a premium product that makes claims we cannot verify.

This is a well-thought-out design featuring a drive-in base station and several innovative elements we haven’t seen before, certainly more than our reference 2023 Tineco S7 Pro (which is starting to show its age).

But as we have come to expect from all our enthusiastic Chinese robot vacuum and mop makers, the website glosses over the whole story, or perhaps something is lost in translation. They are all good at giving you the impression of things that are not quite correct in everyday use.

It’s a lesson that Mova must learn or the ACCC will pounce. If we have a faulty review unit, you can be sure we will correct this review.

However, these marketing foibles don’t diminish the fact that it is one of, if not the most advanced, power mops we have reviewed.

If it weren’t for the website and review guide inaccuracies, it would earn our seal of approval.

Mova X4 Pro rating

We will not deduct points for over-enthusiastic marketing, but rather assess it for what it truly is: a premium power mop.

Features: 90. It is premium, with reasonable dual-edge cleaning, decent battery life, larger tanks, a great dock, self-cleaning, etc.

Value: 90. It compares well with competitive premium-powered vacuum/mops

Performance: 85. In auto mode, it helps restore and maintain floors in good condition. It can perform even better, but most won’t use SpotHeat or Ultra modes.

Ease of Use: 80. It lacks motion-sensitive wheels and is moderately heavy on the wrist (consider the Roborock F25 ACE instead). A three-year warranty is good.

Design: 90 – Nicely made and a good drive-in dock.