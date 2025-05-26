ChargeCore SafeCharge Max power banks use LiFePO4 for safety

ChargeCore SafeCharge Max power banks use LiFePO4 cells instead of Lithium-ion for increased safety and peace of mind.

CyberShack will not review Lithium-ion power banks, no matter how good a brand, as they are potential firebombs. We were pleasantly surprised that a local company, Laser Co., launched the good-value LiFePO4 (lithium iron phosphate) power banks on the Australian market.

The power banks come in 20,000mAh ($69.95), 10,000mAh ($49.95) and 5,000mAh ($29.95).

LiFePO4 advantages over Lithium-ion

Up to 5000 full recharge cycles (500-1000 with Lithium-ion)

Supports USB-C PD for faster charging (no)

LED percentage battery life remaining

Slower self-discharge – will remain on the shelf charged for longer

High resistance to thermal runaway and comes in a strong ABC V0+ Shell

3-year warranty

Website here

Tech details (all based on 10,000mAh model)

We tested the 10,000mAh, which is 3.2V/10A/32W. Put simply, the fuel tank holds 32W output for an hour. But like a car, the faster you go, the lower the kilometres per litre.

Charging is via the USB-C port and accepts a maximum of 18W (5V/3A/15W, 9V/2A/18W or 12V/1.25A/18W).

Output is

USB-C: 5V.3A.15W, 9V/2.22A/19.8W and 12V/1.67A/20W

USB-A: 5V/3A/15W, 9V/2A/18W, 12V/1.5A/18W and 10V/2.25A/22.5W

It comes with a USB-A to 2 x USB-C and 1 x Lightning cable with a maximum combined charge of 2A.

As is usual, no charger is supplied. Recharge time depends. At 5V/2A/10W (minimum), it is just over 5 hours. At 18W, it took around 2 hours and 37 minutes. You can use higher wattage chargers, but it will only draw 18W.

You can expect the 20,000mAh version to take about twice as long to charge.

Size

5000mah/16Wh: 66 x 15 x 10mm x 13g

10000mAh/32Wh: 66 x 15 x 15mm x 22g

20000mAh/64Wh: 66 x 25 x 150mm x 40g

Capacity

Most phones don’t quote battery capacity in Watts

A typical Android 5000mA phone battery is about 18W.

An iPhone 16 has (approximately) 3500mAh/13W (standard), 4000mAh/14.5W (Plus), 3355mAh/13W (Pro) and 4600mAh/17W (Max).

Allowing for the usual efficiency losses, it will charge most devices under 5000mA in about an hour and 90 to 120 minutes. ChargeCore claims that an iPhone 15 standard gains a 50% charge in 30 minutes at 20W charging.

While it has three charge ports, the maximum combined output is 20W.

CyberShack’s view: ChargeCore SafeCharge Max power banks use LiFePO4 for safety

Lithium-ion power banks, especially those above 20,000mAh (100Wh), have attendant safety issues and Planes and power banks – FAA/TSA rules enforced (Urgent update off-grid) may not be able to be placed in check-in baggage and must not be used in-flight.

Australian domestic airlines are now announcing that power banks (any size or type) cannot be used in-flight. While ChargeCore LiFePO4 is many times safer than other power banks, airline staff are yet to understand that there is a difference, so take care.

As is characteristic of Laser Co and its ChargeCore brand, it is a no-frills value device. And we will see a lot more safer LiFePO4 banks soon.

Rating

We won’t formally give a score because this is new technology for power banks. If we had to use one, the ChargeCore SafeCharge Max LiFePO4 would be it.

Pro

Won’t explode if dropped – big plus

Seems to achieve about an 80% charging efficiency (higher than Li-ion)

20W max available for faster charging

More eco-friendly

5000 recharge cycles smash Lithium at 500-1000

Con