ASUS CES 2025: AI Redefined in Laptops and Mini PCs

ASUS unveiled a cutting-edge redefined lineup of AI-powered devices at CES 2025, highlighting its vision of innovation, performance, and sustainability. From ultraportable laptops to enterprise desktops and compact Mini PCs, ASUS sets a new standard in AI technology.

Zenbook A14: Lightweight and Smart

The Zenbook A14 is the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC, weighing under 1kg. It features a Snapdragon X processor with up to 32 hours of battery life and advanced AI tools like Live Captions and Generative Fill. Its durable Ceraluminum chassis ensures long-lasting use. Starting at USD $899, it’s the ideal everyday companion.

Vivobook 14/16: AI for Everyone

The Vivobook 14 and 16 make AI accessible to all. These laptops boast Snapdragon X processors, 44% performance boosts, and up to 20 hours of battery life. Features like Cocreator in Paint and StoryCube enhance creativity and productivity. Stylish and durable, they start at USD $699.

ASUS NUC Series: AI-Optimized Performance in a Compact Form

ASUS has elevated compact, AI-enhanced computing with the NUC 15 Pro Mini PC. Equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (Series 2) and featuring Intel AI Boost, the NUC 15 Pro combines superior performance with a space-saving design, optimal for high-demand business environments.

Designed for integration efficiency and effortless connectivity, it offers ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.4 to support AI-optimized businesses. ASUS Power Sync enables users to simultaneously power on/off the NUC 15 Pro and compatible ASUS monitors, creating a more integrated, energy-efficient workspace.

The NUC 15 Pro+ takes performance further, featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2) and support for up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM. Enhanced cooling technology ensures continuous reliability and speed for high-demand workloads.

For AI-focused applications, the NUC 14 Pro AI+ Mini PC includes a dedicated Copilot button for quick AI access and excels in bandwidth-intensive tasks with LPDDR5x-8533 MT/s memory. A sustainable E-ink display on top offers personalization options, and built-in microphones and speakers allow seamless voice command execution.

ExpertBook B5: Enterprise Excellence

For business users, the ExpertBook B5 offers Intel Core Ultra processors, customizable configurations, and efficient thermal management. It also debuts ASUS’s Digital Product Passport for eco-conscious transparency.

ExpertCenter B900: AI-Driven Desktops

The ExpertCenter B900 series is ASUS’s first commercial AI desktop range, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200S processors. It’s designed for demanding enterprise workloads, delivering peak performance and reliability.

ASUS ExpertCenter PN54: Compact Yet Powerful AI-Powered Mini PC

The ASUS ExpertCenter PN54 Mini PC revolutionizes compact computing with AMD’s Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor and 45+ NPU TOPS. Its ultra-compact 0.5L chassis houses powerful AI acceleration for productivity, content creation, and gaming.

With six USB ports, dual 2.5G LAN ports, and Wi-Fi 7, the PN54 ensures rapid connectivity and flexibility. A tool-less chassis allows users to upgrade storage and memory effortlessly, making it a scalable solution for diverse computing needs.

Sustainability at the Forefront

ASUS integrates sustainability across its portfolio. From the Digital Product Passport to energy-efficient designs, every product supports a greener future.

ASUS CES 2025 AI-powered devices blend innovation, accessibility, and environmental responsibility. Attendees can explore these groundbreaking solutions at The Venetian Expo, marking a step toward smarter and sustainable technology.

