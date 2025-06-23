Sound United EOFY Sale Drops the Beat on Prices

The Sound United EOFY sale is here—and it’s packed with premium audio gear at serious discounts.

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your setup, now’s the time. Enjoy limited-time offers across top brands like Denon, Marantz, Polk Audio and Bowers & Wilkins.

Marantz and Bowers & Wilkins have created powerful Cinema Packs and Stereo Bundles, perfect for immersive home theatre or high-fidelity music. Explore the full range here.

Denon is offering 20% off selected AVRs and stereo components. From entry-level systems to enthusiast gear, it’s a chance to save on trusted tech. Find the deals here.

Polk Audio has slashed 30% off selected speaker collections. Great sound, great design—now at great prices. Browse the collection here.

Marantz fans can also save up to $2,600 on selected AVRs and stereo gear. These are serious savings on serious gear. Full details here.

And for music lovers on the go, Bowers & Wilkins headphones are up to $150 off. Premium sound. Less spend. View the range here.

The Sound United EOFY sale has something for every listener. But it won’t last. Jump in before these offers disappear.

How to tell if you have good music – sound signature is the key (AV guide)